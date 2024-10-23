Laurion Announces Closing of Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

TORONTO - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME and OTC: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") consisting of an aggregate of 5,673,169 flow-through shares (the "FT Shares") at a subscription price of $0.46 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Corporation of $2,609,658.

Each FT Share is a common share of the Corporation issued as a "flow-through share" (as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act")). The gross proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for "Canadian exploration expenses" (within the meaning of the Tax Act), which will qualify, once renounced, as "flow-through mining expenditures", as defined in the Tax Act, which will be renounced with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2024 (provided the subscriber deals at arm's length with the Corporation at all relevant times) to the initial purchasers of FT Shares in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the FT Shares.

In connection with the closing of the Private Placement, an arm's-length finder, Mine Equities Ltd. ("MEL"), received an aggregate of $128,000 as a cash finder's commission, representing 5.0% of the gross proceeds raised from subscribers that were directly identified and solicited by MEL. Pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws, all securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day, expiring on February 23, 2025. The Private Placement remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

About LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 273,494,904 outstanding shares of which approximately 72% are owned and controlled by insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories. LAURION's emphasis is on the exploration and development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 57 km2 Ishkõday Project, and its gold-rich polymetallic mineralization.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:



LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.



Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin - President and CEO

Tel: 1-705-788-9186

Fax: 1-705-805-9256

Doug Vass - Investor Relations Consultant

Email: info@laurion.ca

Website: http://www.LAURION .ca

Follow us on Twitter: @LAURION_LME

