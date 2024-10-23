Arch Resources to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results on November 5

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 23, 2024 - Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) will discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results in an investor conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Interested participants may access the conference call by dialing 866-360-3591 approximately five to 10 minutes prior to the start time. For participants calling from an overseas location, please dial +1 412-542-4108. No passcode is needed. The call will also be webcast and will be accessible via the "investor" section of the Arch website at http://investor.archrsc.com. Following the live event, a replay will be available on the site.

Arch's third quarter 2024 earnings release will be distributed via PR Newswire before the market opens on November 5 and will be posted to the company's website at that time.

Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry. The company operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship.

