Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

DIOS to pursue exploration of Heberto Gold discovery, Quebec

13:12 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

MONTREAL, Oct. 23, 2024 - Dios Exploration ("Dios") (TSX-V: DOS) management reports with enthusiasm pursuing exploration of its Heberto Gold discovery & extents, James Bay Eeyou Istchee, Quebec. Gold prices are at a rare high.

Dios' Historical 2015-2017 Drilling Results (Heberto channel graded 5.18 g/t gold on 5 meters)

Diamond Drill Hole Depth from To (m) Length (m)
True width		 grams/ton gold
2015-1
within		 18
7.50		 26.65
30.40		 8.65
22.9		 4.79
2.13
2015-9 65 87 22 2.00
2015-10
within		 77.25 87.25
95.70		 10
18.45		 2.47
1.8
2016-19
within		 71
68		 84
132		 13.00
64.00		 3.65
1.21
2016-13
Within

 56.25 63.50
76.50		 7.25
20.25
41.50		 2.05
1.00
0.63
2015-5
within		 62.35
61.35		 65.70
68.40		 3.35
7.05		 3.93
1.88
2015-5 83.50 85.70 2.20 3.46
2015-6
within		 96.25
92.25		 100 3.75
7.75		 3.36
2.23
2015-11
within		 212.3
203.4		 216 3.7
12.6		 3.23
1.17
2016-14 108.35 116.45 8.10 1.65
2016-15 148.25 151.25 3.00 2.53
2016-17 183.20 185.50 2.30 1.45
2017-17
including
within		 310.20



 317.4
275m vert.

 7.2
3.33
11		 1,7
3.3
1.13
2017-24 40.50 50.50 10.00 0.81

(See 2015-2017 Dios'press releases, as well as April 21, 2016 release)

Hole 19 is 50 m south of Hole 1 (2.13g/t Au/22.9m), of Hole 9 (2 g/t Au/22 m) & of Hole10 (1.8 g/t Au/18.45 m). Hole 19 (3.65g/t Au/13m) is 112 m west of Hole 1 and 50 m north of Hole 6 (2,23g/t Au/7.75 m).

Gold zones can be followed in strike and at depth. Gold is associated with fine grained pyrite and magnetite in several meters thick potassic altered shear zones.

Heberto Gold is located at the contact of a low mag with a higher magnetic area, seeming to extend eastward as well as different structures. Studies are ongoing in that sense.

There lies more overburden east of Heberto discovery outcrop, hiding possible gold occurrences, as proprietary geochemical data returned significant gold-in-till values.

Heberto major km scale gold system is located within a 5 X 8 km highly anomalous gold-in-outcrop area, near Eastmain hydropower facilities, 50 km south of Newmont Eleonore world class gold mine and 20 km west of Clearwater gold deposit.

Dios is looking for a significant world class oxidized IRG gold deposit. Enriched gold content in association with pyrite and magnetite confirm that model deposit.

Large road accessible Au33 property hosting Heberto Gold is under-explored. Marie-Jose Girard M.Sc. PGeo, 43-101 Qualified Person, President of Dios reviewed this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact information :
Marie-José Girard, M.Sc. P.Geo
President
mjgirard@diosexplo.com
Tel. (514) 923-9123
Website: www.diosexplo.com



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

DIOS Exploration Inc.

DIOS Exploration Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
729800
CA25455U1003
www.diosexplo.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap