Rackla Metals announces $1.2 million non-brokered private placement

Vancouver, October 23, 2024 - Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) (the "Company ") is pleased to announce that it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement to raise proceeds of $1.2 million (the "Offering"). The Offering will be a hard-dollar shares-only financing at a price of $0.12 per share, a significant premium to the present share price.

The Offering is being subscribed by one investor, Mr. Alejandro Gubbins Cox, who presently owns approximately 9.9% of the issued shares of the Company. This additional investment will increase Mr. Gubbins' shareholding in the Company to 18.4%.

The Offering proceeds will be added to the Company's present working capital of $2.4 million. Management proposes to use its working capital for conducting exploration and drilling on the Company's Tombstone Gold Belt properties in the Northwest Territories and for continuing investigations of additional mineral properties within the Belt, as well as for general working capital and corporate purposes.

The closing of the Offering is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Rackla

Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) is a Vancouver, Canada based junior gold exploration company. The Company is targeting Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold Systems (RIRGS) mineralization on the southeastern part of the Tombstone Gold Belt in eastern Yukon and western Northwest Territories. Management believes that this area, which is underexplored for RIRGS deposit types, has the potential to be the next frontier for their discovery.

