Outcrop Silver Reports Additional Drill Results From The Jimenez Target At Santa Ana

13:30 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Oct. 23, 2024 - Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. (TSXV: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) (DE: MRG) ("Outcrop Silver") provides an update on exploration drilling at the Jimenez vein target in its 100% owned Santa Ana high-grade primary silver project. Drilling at Jimenez has returned some of the widest intercepts in the current campaign and unveiled the potential for additional parallel veins carrying high-grade (Figure 2). Outcrop Silver continues drilling with two rigs, one at the Jimenez vein and the second one at La Ye vein, and is well advanced in the execution plan to start drilling at Los Mangos target.

Drilling Highlights

  • DH401 intercepted 0.32 metres at 1,288 grams per tonne of silver equivalent in Jimenez vein, as part of the 3.58 metres vein intercept at 131 grams per tonne of silver equivalent.

  • The newly discovered Jimenez North vein returned 0.30 metres at 789 grams per tonne of silver equivalent, included in a 2.04 metres intercept at 145 grams per tonne of silver equivalent from hole DH401 (Table 1).

  • Drilling at the Jimenez target has confirmed vein continuity along 500 metres of strike and 200 metres down dip (Figure 1 and Figure 2).

"Overall, these results confirm high-grade silver and gold mineralization at Jimenez, with several veins showing significant exploration potential based on their width. The intercepts highlight both narrow high-grade zones and broader zones of mineralization, contributing to the resource expansion potential in this vein system," comments Guillermo Hernandez, Vice President of Exploration. "The consistency of wider veins at Jimenez, as expected based on our geological observations, makes us address this target as a dilational zone with some minor narrow high-grade veins striking East-West."

The Jimenez target is comprised of parallel and subparallel veins (Figure 1), forming a structurally controlled and complex vein system that extends nearly 500 metres along strike. The historical workings, including colonial-era adits, indicate long-term mining activity along the Jimenez vein system The mineralization is hosted within quartz veins and is associated with sulfides, including argentite (silver sulfide), which is typical of the high-grade ore shoots found throughout the Santa Ana project.

Target

Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Estimated
True Width
(m)

Au g/t

Ag g/t

AgEq g/t

Vein

Jimenez

DH393

92.27

92.57

0.30

0.29

0.99

81

155

Vein

DH396

110.42

110.72

0.30

0.23

2.37

266

444

Vein

DH396

224.14

224.47

0.33

0.21

1.23

19

111

Jimenez

DH398

150.42

151.03

0.61

0.41

0.43

89

121

Jimenez North

DH398

179.52

180.34

0.82

0.55

0.67

90

141

Vein

Including

179.52

179.88

0.36

0.24

1.24

163

256

DH398

204.60

205.58

0.98

0.52

0.15

79

91

Jimenez

DH401

170.44

180.66

2.04

1.30

0.30

122

145

Jimenez North

Including

180.36

180.66

0.30

0.19

1.28

692

789

DH401

226.20

226.50

0.30

0.15

3.24

821

1,064

Vein

DH401

278.10

281.68

3.58

2.09

0.22

115

131

Jimenez

Including

281.36

281.68

0.32

0.19

1.55

1,171

1,288

DH403

196.16

196.46

0.30

0.16

1.17

543

630

Jimenez North

DH403

228.75

229.95

1.20

0.68

0.35

220

246

Jimenez

Table 1. Drill hole assay results reported in this release. Silver equivalent (AgEq) was calculated using the prices, recovery and grades of each element using the formula given in the silver equivalent note

The drill program at the Jimenez target is focused on testing both the depth and lateral extensions of the vein, with the objective of expanding the resource potential. Confirmed high-grade zones and continuity of mineralization at depth strengthen the case for resource expansion, particularly given the vein's width. Promising results from the Jimenez North vein, which runs parallel to the Jimenez vein, highlight the potential for wider and high-grade vein intercepts.

Sample

Easting
(m)

Northing
(m)

Elevation
(m)

Sample
Type

Width
(m)

Au g/t

Ag g/t

AgEq g/t

Release Date

15450

504144.20

561684.34

797.32

UG Channel

0.30

6.22

2,436

2,903

May 9, 2022

15472

504238.88

561692.22

815.57

UG Channel

0.50

4.51

851

1,189

May 9, 2022

15474

504254.61

561703.24

827.98

UG Channel

0.60

3.36

867

1,119

May 9, 2022

15476

504346.95

561774.79

890.52

UG Channel

0.25

1.17

291

379

January 3, 2023

15478

504444.00

561713.00

929.50

Chip

1.22

294

385

July 5, 2022

16113

504164.51

561645.05

796.04

Channel

0.20

2.06

643

798

January 3, 2023

16114

504167.96

561647.93

791.06

Channel

0.55

1.39

320

425

January 3, 2023

16724

504101.67

561621.71

901.55

Channel

0.30

6.36

1,449

1,926

Current Release

16726

504101.79

561619.02

899.00

Channel

0.60

1.94

324

470

Current Release

16727

504087.00

561604.00

888.00

Channel

0.70

2.47

618

804

Current Release

17352

504405.09

561833.03

919.13

UG Channel

0.90

1.35

675

777

September 11, 2024

17360

504459.62

561901.32

976.00

Channel

0.40

2.67

229

430

September 11, 2024

17364

504396.34

561823.42

919.13

UG Channel

0.45

1.48

350

462

September 11, 2024

17366

504398.48

561825.97

919.13

UG Channel

0.50

2.28

768

939

September 11, 2024

17373

504464.00

561860.98

969.00

Channel

0.45

3.93

384

679

September 11, 2024

Table 2. Channel and Chip sample results in the Jimenez target from the Target Generation program previously reported and referred to in Figure 1 (see News Releases dated May 9, 2022, July 05, 2022, January 03, 2023 and September 11, 2024). Silver equivalent (AgEq) was calculated using the prices, recovery and grades of each element using the formula given in the silver equivalent note.

Hole ID

Easting
(m)

Northing
(m)

Elevation
(m)

Hole Depth
(m)

Azimuth
(°)

Dip
(°)

Drill Hole Code

DH382

504525.146

562060.844

1000.301

140.20

136

-45

SAGU24DH382

DH384

504523.853

562060.777

1001.020

190.19

179

-61

SAGU24DH384

DH387

504449.408

561932.800

982.022

108.50

78

-45

SAGU24DH387

DH389

504448.107

561931.265

982.102

149.04

139

-80

SAGU24DH389

DH391

504448.088

561931.288

982.089

240.48

139

-87

SAJIM24DH391

DH393

504308.823

561922.145

990.049

300.16

130

-55

SAJIM24DH393

DH396

504309.224

561922.818

990.370

274.01

106

-60

SAJIM24DH396

DH398

504270.119

561853.885

942.758

285.26

154

-69

SAJIM24DH398

DH401

504268.771

561853.660

942.951

320.49

192

-62

SAJIM24DH401

DH403

504270.455

561854.316

942.902

317.29

116

-76

SAJIM24DH403

Table 3. Collar and survey table for drill holes reported and referred to in this release. All coordinates are UTM system, Zone 18N, and WGS84 projection.

Silver equivalent

Metal prices used for equivalent calculations were US$1,800/oz for gold, and US$25/oz for silver. The equivalency formula as follows:

Metallurgical recoveries based on Outcrop Silver's Metallurgical test work are 97% for gold and 93% for silver (see NR from August 23, 2023).

QA/QC

For exploration core drilling, Outcrop Silver applied its standard protocols for sampling and assay. HQ-NTW core is sawn with one-half shipped. Core samples were sent to either ALS, Actlabs or SGS in Medellin, Colombia, for preparation. Samples delivered to Actlabs were AA assayed on Au, Ag, Pb, and Zn at Medellin using 1A2Au, 1A3Au, Multi-elements AR (Ag Cu Pb Zn), and Code 8 methods. Then, samples were sent to Actlabs Mexico for ICP-multi-elemental analysis with code 1E3. After preparation, the samples sent to ALS Colombia were shipped to ALS Lima for assaying using Au-ICP21, Au-GRA21, ME-MS41, Ag-GRA21, Ag-AA46, Pb-AA46, and Zn-AA46 methods. In line with QA/QC best practices, blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials are inserted at approximately three control samples every twenty samples into the sample stream, monitoring laboratory performance. A comparison of control samples and their standard deviations indicates acceptable accuracy of the assays and no detectible contamination. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security and assaying. The samples are analyzed for gold and silver using a standard fire assay on a 30-gram sample with a gravimetric finish for over-limits. Multi-element geochemistry was determined by ICP-MS using either aqua regia or four acid digestions. Crush rejects, pulps, and the remaining core are stored in a secured facility at Santa Ana for future assay verification.

Qualified Person

Edwin Naranjo Sierra is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and verified the technical information in this news release. Mr. Naranjo holds a MSc. in Earth Sciences, and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM) and the Society of Economic Geologists.

About Santa Ana

The 100% owned Santa Ana project covers 27,000 hectares within the Mariquita District, through titles and applications, known as the largest and highest-grade primary silver district in Colombia with mining records dating back to 1585.

Santa Ana's maiden resource estimate, detailed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Santa Ana Property Mineral Resource Estimate," dated June 8, 2023, prepared by AMC Mining Consultants, indicates an estimated indicated resource of 24.2 million ounces silver equivalent at a grade of 614 grams per tonne and an inferred resource of 13.5 million ounces at a grade of 435 grams per tonne. The identified resources span seven major vein systems that include multiple parallel veins and ore shoots: Santa Ana (San Antonio, Roberto Tovar, San Juan shoots); La Porfia (La Ivana); El Dorado (El Dorado, La Abeja shoots); Paraiso (Megapozo); Las Maras; Los Naranjos, and La Isabela.

The 2024 drilling campaign aims to extend known mineralization and test new high-potential areas along the permitted section of the project's extensive 30 kilometres of mineralized trend. This year's exploration strategy aims to demonstrate a clear pathway to substantially expand the resource. These efforts underscore the scalability of Santa Ana and its potential for substantial resource growth, positioning the project to develop into a high-grade, economically viable, and environmentally responsible silver mine.

About Outcrop Silver

Outcrop Silver is a leading explorer and developer focused on advancing its flagship Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. Leveraging a disciplined and seasoned team of professionals with decades of experience in the region. Outcrop Silver is dedicated to expanding current mineral resources through strategic exploration initiatives.

At the core of our operations is a commitment to responsible mining practices and community engagement, underscoring our approach to sustainable development. Our expertise in navigating complex geological and market conditions enables us to consistently identify and capitalize on opportunities to enhance shareholder value. With a deep understanding of the Colombian mining landscape and a track record of successful exploration, Outcrop Silver is poised to transform the Santa Ana project into a significant silver producer, contributing positively to the local economy and setting new standards in the mining industry.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ian Harris
Chief Executive Officer
+1 604 638 2545
harris@outcropsilver.com
www.outcropsilver.com

Kathy Li
Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 778 783 2818
li@outcropsilver.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "potential," "we believe," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Outcrop to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, capital expenditures and other costs, financing and additional capital requirements, completion of due diligence, general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, political uncertainties, and the state of the securities markets generally. Although management of Outcrop have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Outcrop will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference.

SOURCE Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation



Contact
Ian Harris, Chief Executive Officer, +1 604 638 2545, harris@outcropsilver.com, www.outcropsilver.com; Kathy Li, Vice President of Investor Relations, +1 778 783 2818, li@outcropsilver.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




