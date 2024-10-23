Emp Metals Spuds Lithium Well At Mansur Project, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, Oct. 23, 2024 - EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has spud a third targeted lithium well ("1-29") in the Mansur project area in Saskatchewan (see Figure 1).

Highlights

The objective is to further delineate the established lithium pool, and potentially establish Mansur as an independently viable project.

Data will be used to augment the updated National Instrument 43-101 Resource Report that the Company has initiated, with delivery targeted for Q4 2024.

Drilling will build on previous re-entry of wellbores in the Mansur project area, which tested lithium concentrations up to 148 mg/l (see press release dated January 26, 2023), and flow tested up to 528 m3/day (see press releases dated September 29, 2021 and February 2, 2022).

Karl Kottmeier, CEO of EMP Metals, stated, "We are excited to return to our Mansur project area, one of the highest concentration brines within Canada, to potentially further expand our resource. With previous lithium concentration testing from 96 mg/l to 148 mg/l, no H2S or oilfield contaminants in the brines, and a relatively shallow depth in the target formation, this project is expected to have significant competitive advantages, specifically reduced capital and operating costs per ton, as compared to other North American lithium brine projects."

Drilling of the 1-29 well is anticipated to take approximately one week. Following drilling, testing in the target formation to evaluate brine concentration will commence and is expected to take an additional three weeks.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Bronson, P. Geo., a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About EMP Metals

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large-scale resources using direct lithium extraction (DLE). EMP Metals currently holds approximately 200,000 net acres of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com

Abbreviations

H2S Mg/l M3

Hydrogen Sulfide Milligrams per Litre Cubic Meter

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE EMP Metals Corp.