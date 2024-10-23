Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Newmont Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

22:05 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, ASX: NEM, TSX: NGT, PNGX: NEM) (Newmont or the Company) today announced third quarter 2024 results and declared a third quarter dividend of $0.25 per share.

"In the third quarter, Newmont delivered 2.1 million gold equivalent ounces and generated $760 million in free cash flow from our world-class portfolio," said Tom Palmer, Newmont's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to make meaningful progress on our non-core divestment program with the two transactions announced in the quarter, which are expected to deliver up to $1.5 billion in combined gross proceeds. Our divestiture progress and strong free cash flow generation have positioned us to continue reducing debt and repurchasing shares, creating significant and lasting value for our shareholders."

Q3 2024 Results1

  • Announced an agreement to sell the Akyem mine in Ghana for up to $1 billion in cash, as well as an agreement to divest the Telfer mine and 70 percent interest in the Havieron project in Western Australia for up to $475 million of gross proceeds
  • Continue to expect to receive at least $2 billion in gross divestiture proceeds from high-quality, non-core asset sales, in addition to the $527 million dollars in cash already received from other investment sales since the beginning of 2024
  • Since the last earnings release, repurchased 9.4 million shares at an average price of $53.16 for a total cost of $500 million, of which $198 million was repurchased during the third quarter2; $750 million of share repurchases completed since program announced in February 2024
  • Newmont's Board authorized an additional $2 billion share repurchase program to be executed at the Company's discretion, utilizing open market repurchases to occur from time to time throughout the next 24 months3
  • Delivered $786 million in total returns to shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments2; declared a dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 20244
  • Since the last earnings release, reduced nominal debt by $233 million for a cash cost of $210 million, of which $150 million was purchased during the third quarter and $83 million was purchased in October 2024; $483 million of debt retired year-to-date in 2024
  • Produced 1.7 million attributable gold ounces, primarily driven by production of 1.4 million gold ounces from Newmont's Tier 1 Portfolio5, as well as 430 thousand gold equivalent ounces (GEOs)6 from copper, silver, zinc, and lead, including 37 thousand tonnes of copper
  • Generated $1.6 billion of cash from operating activities, net of working capital changes of $(209) million; reported $760 million in Free Cash Flow7
  • Reported Net Income of $924 million, Adjusted Net Income (ANI) of $0.81 per diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 billion7
  • Achieved $500 million annual synergy run-rate following the Newcrest acquisition, reaching Newmont's commitment more than a year ahead of schedule8
  • Positioned to meet Newmont's 2024 production guidance; expect to deliver attributable production of 1.8 million gold ounces at an All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) of $1,475 per ounce in the fourth quarter9
  • Partnered with MKS PAMP to launch a traceable mine-to-market gold bar; for sale through the largest U.S. wholesaler, providing consumers direct access to Newmont's gold and demonstrating a commitment to transparent sourcing
1 Newmont's actual condensed consolidated financial results remain subject to completion and final review by management and external auditors for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Newmont intends to file its Q3 2024 Form 10-Q on or about the close of business on October 24, 2024. See notes at the end of this release and cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements.
2 Total returns to shareholders includes $302 million of shares repurchased in October 2024.

3 The share repurchase program will be executed at the Company's discretion, utilizing open market repurchases to occur from time to time throughout authorization period, See cautionary statement regarding forward looking statements at end of this release.

4 Newmont's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2024, payable on December 23, 2024 to holders of record at the close of business on November 27, 2024.

5 See cautionary statement and notes at the end of this release for definition of Tier 1 Portfolio.

6 Gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) calculated using Gold ($1,400/oz.), Copper ($3.50/lb.), Silver ($20.00/oz.), Lead ($1.00/lb.), and Zinc ($1.20/lb.) pricing for 2024.
7 Non-GAAP metrics; see reconciliations at the end of this release.

8 Synergies are a management estimate provided for illustrative purposes and should not be considered a GAAP or non-GAAP financial measure. Synergies represent management's combined estimate of pre-tax synergies, supply chain efficiencies and Full Potential improvements, as a result of the integration of Newmont's and Newcrest's businesses that have been monetized for the purposes of the estimation. Such estimates are necessarily imprecise and are based on numerous judgments and assumptions. See cautionary statement at the end of this release regarding forward-looking statements.
9 See discussion of outlook and cautionary statement at the end of this release regarding forward-looking statements.

Summary of Third Quarter Results

2023

2024

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

YTD

Average realized gold price ($/oz)

$

1,906

$

1,965

$

1,920

$

2,004

$

1,954

$

2,090

$

2,347

$

2,518

$

2,316

Attributable gold production (Moz)1

1.27

1.24

1.29

1.74

5.55

1.68

1.61

1.67

4.95

Gold CAS ($/oz)2,3

$

1,025

$

1,054

$

1,019

$

1,086

$

1,050

$

1,057

$

1,152

$

1,207

$

1,138

Gold AISC ($ per ounce)3

$

1,376

$

1,472

$

1,426

$

1,485

$

1,444

$

1,439

$

1,562

$

1,611

$

1,537

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders ($M)

$

351

$

155

$

158

$

(3,158

)

$

(2,494

)

$

170

$

853

$

922

$

1,945

Adjusted net income ($M)4

$

320

$

266

$

286

$

452

$

1,324

$

630

$

834

$

936

$

2,400

Adjusted net income per share ($/diluted share)4

$

0.40

$

0.33

$

0.36

$

0.46

$

1.57

$

0.55

$

0.72

$

0.81

$

2.08

Adjusted EBITDA ($M)4

$

990

$

910

$

933

$

1,382

$

4,215

$

1,694

$

1,966

$

1,967

$

5,627

Cash from operations before working capital ($M)5

$

843

$

763

$

874

$

787

$

3,267

$

1,442

$

1,657

$

1,846

$

4,945

Net cash from operating activities of continuing operations ($M)

$

481

$

656

$

1,001

$

616

$

2,754

$

776

$

1,394

$

1,637

$

3,807

Capital expenditures ($M)6

$

526

$

616

$

604

$

920

$

2,666

$

850

$

800

$

877

$

2,527

Free cash flow ($M)7

$

(45

)

$

40

$

397

$

(304

)

$

88

$

(74

)

$

594

$

760

$

1,280

Third Quarter 2024 Production and Financial Summary

Attributable gold production1 increased 4 percent to 1,668 thousand ounces from the prior quarter primarily due to higher production at Cerro Negro from a full quarter of resumed operations following the completion of the investigation into the tragic fatalities of two members of the Newmont workforce in the second quarter. Third quarter production also benefited from higher throughput at Brucejack, higher mill utilization at Ahafo following the girth gear replacement during the second quarter and improved production at Yanacocha primarily driven by the benefits of injection leaching.

Fourth quarter production is expected to be the highest of the year driven primarily by improved grades at Peñasquito and Tanami, improved throughput at Lihir after the expected completion of the planned autoclave maintenance and sequential improvements delivered from our non-managed joint venture operation at Nevada Gold Mines.

Average realized gold price was $2,518, an increase of $171 per ounce over the prior quarter. Average realized gold price includes $2,488 per ounce of gross price received, a favorable impact of $34 per ounce mark-to-market on provisionally-priced sales and reductions of $4 per ounce for treatment and refining charges.

Gold CAS2 totaled $1.9 billion for the quarter. Gold CAS per ounce3 increased 5 percent to $1,207 per ounce compared to the prior quarter primarily due to higher direct costs at Lihir, as a result of planned autoclave maintenance, as well as higher direct operating costs primarily due to increased contract services across the portfolio.

Gold AISC per ounce3 increased 3 percent to $1,611 per ounce compared to the prior quarter primarily due to higher CAS.

Attributable gold equivalent ounce (GEO) production from other metals decreased 10 percent to 430 thousand ounces from the prior quarter due to lower production at Peñasquito as a result of lower co-product grades.

CAS from other metals2 totaled $418 million for the quarter. CAS per GEO3 increased 21 percent from the prior quarter to $1,015 per ounce due to higher costs allocated to co-products at Peñasquito, Cadia, and Red Chris, as well as the impact of the shutdown at Telfer due to the tailings remediation work.

AISC per GEO3 increased 11 percent to $1,338 per ounce compared to the prior quarter primarily due to higher CAS from other metals, partially offset by lower treatment and refining costs.

Net income attributable to Newmont stockholders was $922 million or $0.80 per diluted share, an increase of $69 million from the prior quarter primarily due to higher average realized gold prices and higher sales volumes, partially offset by higher unit costs of production, as well as a loss on assets held for sale of $115 million recognized in the third quarter compared to $246 million recognized in the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted net income4 was $936 million or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to $834 million or $0.72 per diluted share in the prior quarter. Primary adjustments to third quarter net income include a loss on assets held for sale of $115 million primarily related to Telfer and Havieron, reclamation and remediation charges of $33 million, a gain on asset and investment sales of $28 million, Newcrest transaction and integration costs of $17 million, a loss on the fair value of investments of $17 million and a gain of $15 million on the partial redemption of certain Senior Notes.

Adjusted EBITDA4 remained in line with the prior quarter at $2.0 billion.

Consolidated cash from operations before working capital5 increased 11 percent from the prior quarter to $1.8 billion primarily due to higher realized gold prices in the third quarter.

Consolidated net cash from operating activities increased 17 percent from the prior quarter to $1.6 billion primarily due to the improvement in cash from operations. Net cash from operating activities in the third quarter was impacted by a $209 million reduction in operating cash flow due to changes in working capital, including a build in inventory of $202 million mainly due to Lihir and Telfer, and reclamation spend of $107 million, primarily related to the construction of the Yanacocha water treatment facilities. These unfavorable working capital changes were partially offset by favorable timing of accrued liability payments.

Free Cash Flow7 increased 28 percent from the prior quarter to $760 million primarily due to improvements in consolidated net cash from operating activities including reduced working capital impacts, partially offset by higher capital expenditures.

Capital expenditures (net of capital accruals)6 increased 10 percent from the prior quarter to $877 million. Sustaining capital spend increased from the second quarter due to the timing of project spend at Ahafo, Tanami, Boddington, and Lihir. Development capital expenditures in 2024 primarily relate to Tanami Expansion 2, Ahafo North, Cadia Panel Caves, and Cerro Negro expansion projects.

Balance sheet and liquidity remained strong in the third quarter, ending with $3.0 billion of consolidated cash and cash of $86 million included in Assets held for sale, with approximately $7.1 billion of total liquidity; reported net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 0.9x8.

Non-Managed Joint Venture and Equity Method Investments9

Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) attributable gold production decreased 4 percent to 242 thousand ounces, with a 7 percent increase in CAS to $1,311 per ounce3. AISC was largely in line with the prior quarter at $1,675 per ounce3.

Pueblo Viejo (PV) attributable gold production increased 25 percent to 66 thousand ounces compared to the prior quarter. Cash distributions received for the Company's equity method investment in Pueblo Viejo totaled $37 million in the third quarter. Capital contributions of $12 million were made during the quarter related to the expansion project at Pueblo Viejo.

Fruta del Norte attributable gold production is reported on a quarter lag. Production reported in the third quarter of 2024 increased 23 percent to 43 thousand ounces compared to the prior quarter. Cash distributions received from the Company's equity method investment in Fruta del Norte were $15 million for the third quarter.

1 Attributable gold production includes ounces from the Company's equity method investment in Pueblo Viejo (40%) and in Lundin Gold (31.9%).

2 Consolidated Costs applicable to sales (CAS) excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation.

3 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Costs applicable to sales.

4 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders.

5 Cash from operations before working capital is a non-GAAP metric with the most directly comparable GAAP financial metric being to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, as shown reconciled in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

6 Capital expenditures refers to Additions to property plant and mine development from the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

7 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Net cash provided by operating activities.

8 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation.

9 Newmont has a 38.5% interest in Nevada Gold Mines, which is accounted for using the proportionate consolidation method. In addition, Newmont has a 40% interest in Pueblo Viejo, which is accounted for as an equity method investment, as well as a 31.9% interest in Lundin Gold, who wholly owns and operates the Fruta del Norte mine, which is accounted for as an equity method investment on a quarter lag.

Projects Update: Cadia Panel Caves

Cadia Panel Caves (Australia) includes two panel caves expected to extract approximately 5.9 million ounces of gold reserves as well as 1.3 million tonnes of copper reserves1.

  • Panel Cave 2-3 (PC2-3) is expected to produce 1.0 million ounces of gold and more than 400 thousand tonnes of copper over its ten-year cave life (2024 - 2034). During peak production (2027 - 2032), PC2-3 is expected to ramp up to deliver between 100 and 150 thousand ounces of gold per year, and between 40 and 60 thousand tonnes of copper per year. First ore was delivered during the fourth quarter of 2023 and cave establishment was achieved during the third quarter of 2024. Total capital cost for PC2-3 is estimated to be between $1.0 and $1.2 billion, which includes more than $900 million spent by Newcrest prior to the acquisition by Newmont in November 2023. Development capital spend by Newmont is estimated to be between $150 to $250 million and continue until the last drawbell is fired expected to be in the second half of 2026. Development capital invested (excluding capitalized interest) since acquisition is $49 million, of which $38 million related to 2024.
  • Panel Cave 1-2 (PC1-2) is expected to produce 4.0 million ounces of gold and more than 700 thousand tonnes of copper over its fifteen year cave life (2027 - 2042). During peak production (2030 - 2040), PC1-2 is expected to ramp up to deliver between 275 and 325 thousand ounces of gold per year, and between 35 and 55 thousand tonnes of copper per year. The PC1-2 project is currently under review and a more fulsome update on the project's opportunities and metrics is expected to be provided in 2025. Development capital invested (excluding capitalized interest) since acquisition is $148 million, of which $123 million related to 2024.
  • In line with the development of the Cadia Panel Caves, Newmont's current focus is on maximizing existing tailings capacity, repairing the south wall of the Northern Tailings Facility and delivering the Southern Tailings lift. Newmont is undertaking long-term planning and design of its facilities to ensure that the tailings storage facilities are able to support the long mine life of Cadia. This work is intended to create capacity for the development of PC2-3, PC1-2, and future caves, setting up the next several decades of ore feed at Cadia.

Committed to Concurrent Reclamation

Since mines operate for a finite period, careful closure planning is crucial to address the diverse social, economic, environmental, and regulatory impacts associated with the end of mining operations. Newmont's global Closure Strategy integrates closure planning throughout each operation's lifespan, aiming to create enduring positive and sustainable legacies that last long after mining ceases. Newmont continues to accrue to reclamation and remediation spend through the year. With $273 million in reclamation spent year to date, we anticipate an additional $225 million to be spent in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily related to the construction of two new water treatment plants and post-closure management at Yanacocha. The operation's ongoing closure planning study advanced to the feasibility state in December 2023 and continues to address several complex closure issues, including water management, social impacts and tailings. A long-term water management solution will replace five existing water treatment facilities with two, addressing the watersheds along the continental divide. Certain estimated costs remain subject to revision as ongoing study work and assessment of opportunities that incorporates the latest design considerations remain in progress.

1 PC2-3 and PC1-2 are subsets of Cadia's total Mineral Reserves, please refer to Newmont's 10-K for the total Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources at Cadia for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 29, 2024. Project estimates remain subject to change based upon uncertainties, including future market conditions, macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, changes in interest rates, inflation, commodities and raw materials prices, supply chain disruptions, labor markets, engineering and mine plan assumptions, future funding decisions, consideration of strategic capital allocation, and other factors, which may impact estimated capital expenditures, AISC, and timing of projects. Please see the cautionary statement at the end of this release for additional information regarding forward-looking statements.

Newmont's Fourth Quarter 2024 Outlook

Please see the cautionary statement and footnotes for additional information.

Guidance Metric

Q4 2024

Gold ($2,500/oz price assumption)a

Attributable Gold Production (Koz)

1,800

Gold CAS ($/oz)

$1,050

Gold AISC ($/oz)

$1,475

Copper ($8,818/tonne price assumption)a

Copper Production (ktonne)a

35

Copper CAS ($/tonne)b

$4,900

Copper AISC ($/tonne)b

$7,500

Silver ($28.00/oz price assumption)a

Silver Production (Moz)

11

Silver CAS ($/oz)b

$9.00

Silver AISC ($/oz)b

$15.00

Lead ($2,094/tonne price assumption)a

Lead Production (ktonne)

28

Lead CAS ($/tonne)b

$970

Lead AISC ($/tonne)b

$1,500

Zinc ($2,646/tonne price assumption)a

Zinc Production (ktonne)

70

Zinc CAS ($/tonne)b

$1,200

Zinc AISC ($/tonne)b

$2,100

Attributable Capital

Sustaining Capital ($M)a

$550

Development Capital ($M)a

$320

Consolidated Expenses

Exploration & Advanced Projects ($M)

$115

General & Administrative ($M)

$110

Interest Expense ($M)

$80

Depreciation & Amortization ($M)

$700

Adjusted Tax Ratec,d

34%

a Co-product metal pricing assumptions in imperial units equate to Copper ($4.00/lb.), Lead ($0.95/lb.), and Zinc ($1.20/lb.).

b Consolidated basis

c The adjusted tax rate excludes certain items such as tax valuation allowance adjustments.

d Assuming average prices of $2,500 per ounce for gold, $4.00 per pound for copper, $28.00 per ounce for silver, $0.95 per pound for lead, and $1.20 per pound for zinc and achievement of production, sales and cost estimates, Newmont estimates its consolidated adjusted effective tax rate related to continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2024 will be 34%.

2023

2024

Operating Results

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Attributable Sales (koz)

Attributable gold ounces sold (1)

1,188

1,197

1,229

1,726

5,340

1,581

1,528

1,551

4,660

Attributable gold equivalent ounces sold

265

251

59

321

896

502

453

412

1,367

Average Realized Price ($/oz, $/lb)

Average realized gold price

$

1,906

$

1,965

$

1,920

$

2,004

$

1,954

$

2,090

$

2,347

$

2,518

$

2,316

Average realized copper price

$

4.18

$

3.26

$

3.68

$

3.69

$

3.71

$

3.72

$

4.47

$

4.31

$

4.17

Average realized silver price (2)

$

19.17

$

20.56

N.M.

$

19.45

$

19.97

$

20.41

$

26.20

$

25.98

$

23.72

Average realized lead price (2)

$

0.86

$

0.92

N.M.

$

0.90

$

0.90

$

0.92

$

1.05

$

0.86

$

0.94

Average realized zinc price (2)

$

1.18

$

0.73

N.M.

$

3.71

$

0.96

$

0.92

$

1.31

$

1.14

$

1.11

Attributable Gold Production (koz)

Boddington

199

209

181

156

745

142

147

137

426

Tanami

63

126

123

136

448

90

99

102

291

Cadia

-

-

-

97

97

122

117

115

354

Lihir

-

-

-

134

134

181

141

129

451

Ahafo

128

137

133

183

581

190

184

213

587

Peñasquito (2)

85

38

-

20

143

45

64

63

172

Cerro Negro

67

48

71

83

269

81

19

60

160

Yanacocha

56

65

87

68

276

91

78

93

262

Merian (75%)

62

40

62

78

242

57

46

43

146

Brucejack

-

-

-

29

29

37

60

89

186

Red Chris (70%)

-

-

-

5

5

6

9

9

24

Managed Tier 1 Portfolio

660

663

657

989

2,969

1,042

964

1,053

3,059

Nevada Gold Mines (38.5%)

261

287

300

322

1,170

264

253

242

759

Pueblo Viejo (40%) (3)

60

51

52

61

224

54

53

66

173

Fruta Del Norte (31.9%) (4)

-

-

-

-

-

21

35

43

99

Non-Managed Tier 1 Portfolio

321

338

352

383

1,394

339

341

351

1,031

Total Tier 1 Portfolio

981

1,001

1,009

1,372

4,363

1,381

1,305

1,404

4,090

Telfer

-

-

-

43

43

31

14

6

51

Akyem

71

49

75

100

295

69

47

47

163

CC&V

48

41

45

38

172

28

35

38

101

Porcupine

66

60

64

70

260

61

91

67

219

Éléonore

66

48

50

68

232

56

61

54

171

Musselwhite

41

41

48

50

180

49

54

52

155

Non-Core Assets (5)

292

239

282

369

1,182

294

302

264

860

Total Attributable Gold Production

1,273

1,240

1,291

1,741

5,545

1,675

1,607

1,668

4,950

Attributable Co-Product GEO Production (kGEO)

Boddington

64

67

58

56

245

49

55

48

152

Cadia

-

-

-

90

90

118

117

120

355

Peñasquito (2)

224

189

-

116

529

288

268

229

785

Red Chris (70%)

-

-

-

20

20

28

35

32

95

Tier 1 Portfolio

288

256

58

282

884

483

475

429

1,387

Telfer

-

-

-

7

7

6

2

1

9

Non-Core Assets (5)

-

-

-

7

7

6

2

1

9

Total Attributable Co-Product GEO Production

288

256

58

289

891

489

477

430

1,396

Gold CAS Consolidated ($/oz)

Boddington

$

841

$

777

$

848

$

941

$

847

$

1,016

$

1,022

$

1,098

$

1,043

Tanami

$

936

$

829

$

655

$

702

$

759

$

902

$

1,018

$

979

$

968

Cadia

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

1,079

$

1,079

$

648

$

624

$

723

$

664

Lihir

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

1,117

$

1,117

$

936

$

1,101

$

1,619

$

1,179

Ahafo

$

992

$

910

$

969

$

924

$

947

$

865

$

976

$

867

$

900

Peñasquito (2)

$

1,199

$

831

N.M.

$

1,306

$

1,219

$

853

$

827

$

985

$

888

Cerro Negro

$

1,146

$

1,655

$

1,216

$

1,132

$

1,257

$

861

$

2,506

$

1,535

$

1,393

Yanacocha

$

1,067

$

1,187

$

1,057

$

975

$

1,069

$

972

$

1,000

$

1,072

$

1,015

Merian (75%)

$

1,028

$

1,501

$

1,261

$

1,155

$

1,207

$

1,221

$

1,546

$

1,795

$

1,504

Brucejack

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

1,898

$

1,898

$

2,175

$

1,390

$

970

$

1,302

Red Chris (70%)

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

905

$

905

$

940

$

951

$

2,228

$

1,411

Managed Tier 1 Portfolio

$

984

$

977

$

975

$

1,027

$

995

$

955

$

1,048

$

1,117

$

1,042

Nevada Gold Mines (38.5%)

$

1,109

$

1,055

$

992

$

1,125

$

1,070

$

1,177

$

1,220

$

1,311

$

1,234

Non-Managed Tier 1 Portfolio

$

1,109

$

1,055

$

992

$

1,125

$

1,070

$

1,177

$

1,220

$

1,311

$

1,234

Total Tier 1 Portfolio

$

1,019

$

1,001

$

980

$

1,050

$

1,016

$

1,000

$

1,083

$

1,153

$

1,080

Telfer(6)

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

1,882

$

1,882

$

2,632

$

2,548

N.M.

$

2,996

Akyem

$

810

$

1,087

$

1,032

$

877

$

931

$

1,006

$

1,716

$

2,051

$

1,491

CC&V

$

1,062

$

1,186

$

1,253

$

1,122

$

1,156

$

1,394

$

1,361

$

1,416

$

1,391

Porcupine

$

1,071

$

1,225

$

1,189

$

1,186

$

1,167

$

1,042

$

1,068

$

1,114

$

1,076

Éléonore

$

1,095

$

1,477

$

1,338

$

1,224

$

1,263

$

1,441

$

1,404

$

1,344

$

1,398

Musselwhite

$

1,313

$

1,356

$

1,045

$

1,068

$

1,186

$

1,175

$

993

$

993

$

1,050

Non-Core Assets (5)

$

1,043

$

1,264

$

1,159

$

1,214

$

1,169

$

1,306

$

1,398

$

1,474

$

1,390

Total Gold CAS (7)

$

1,025

$

1,054

$

1,019

$

1,086

$

1,050

$

1,057

$

1,152

$

1,207

$

1,138

Total Gold CAS (by-product) (7)

$

916

$

1,024

$

1,022

$

1,060

$

1,011

$

891

$

892

$

1,052

$

945

2023

2024

Operating Results (continued)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Co-Product CAS Consolidated ($/GEO)

Boddington

$

809

$

766

$

816

$

944

$

830

$

942

$

1,031

$

1,017

$

994

Cadia

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

1,017

$

1,017

$

594

$

552

$

685

$

609

Peñasquito (2)

$

954

$

1,162

N.M.

$

1,602

$

1,283

$

843

$

904

$

990

$

905

Red Chris (70%)

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

1,020

$

1,020

$

1,011

$

915

$

2,231

$

1,372

Tier 1 Portfolio

$

918

$

1,062

$

1,636

$

1,235

$

1,118

$

807

$

822

$

1,004

$

872

Telfer(6)

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

1,703

$

1,703

$

2,882

$

1,940

N.M.

$

2,795

Non-Core Assets (5)(6)

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

1,703

$

1,703

$

2,882

$

1,940

N.M.

$

2,795

Total Co-Product GEO CAS (7)

$

918

$

1,062

$

1,636

$

1,254

$

1,127

$

829

$

836

$

1,015

$

887

Gold AISC Consolidated ($/oz)

Boddington

$

1,035

$

966

$

1,123

$

1,172

$

1,067

$

1,242

$

1,237

$

1,398

$

1,289

Tanami

$

1,219

$

1,162

$

890

$

1,046

$

1,060

$

1,149

$

1,276

$

1,334

$

1,256

Cadia

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

1,271

$

1,271

$

989

$

1,064

$

1,078

$

1,044

Lihir

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

1,517

$

1,517

$

1,256

$

1,212

$

1,883

$

1,416

Ahafo

$

1,366

$

1,237

$

1,208

$

1,114

$

1,222

$

1,010

$

1,123

$

1,043

$

1,057

Peñasquito (2)

$

1,539

$

1,078

N.M.

$

1,670

$

1,590

$

1,079

$

1,038

$

1,224

$

1,112

Cerro Negro

$

1,379

$

1,924

$

1,438

$

1,412

$

1,509

$

1,120

$

3,010

$

1,878

$

1,725

Yanacocha

$

1,332

$

1,386

$

1,187

$

1,198

$

1,266

$

1,123

$

1,217

$

1,285

$

1,207

Merian (75%)

$

1,235

$

2,010

$

1,652

$

1,454

$

1,541

$

1,530

$

2,170

$

2,153

$

1,926

Brucejack

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

2,646

$

2,646

$

2,580

$

1,929

$

1,197

$

1,642

Red Chris (70%)

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

1,439

$

1,439

$

1,277

$

1,613

$

2,633

$

1,882

Managed Tier 1 Portfolio

$

1,372

$

1,386

$

1,376

$

1,433

$

1,397

$

1,327

$

1,455

$

1,509

$

1,432

Nevada Gold Mines (38.5%)

$

1,405

$

1,388

$

1,307

$

1,482

$

1,397

$

1,576

$

1,689

$

1,675

$

1,645

Non-Managed Tier 1 Portfolio

$

1,405

$

1,388

$

1,307

$

1,482

$

1,397

$

1,576

$

1,689

$

1,675

$

1,645

Tier 1 Portfolio

$

1,381

$

1,387

$

1,355

$

1,444

$

1,397

$

1,378

$

1,503

$

1,540

$

1,474

Telfer(6)

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

1,988

$

1,988

$

3,017

$

3,053

N.M.

$

3,823

Akyem

$

1,067

$

1,461

$

1,332

$

1,110

$

1,210

$

1,254

$

1,952

$

2,230

$

1,716

CC&V

$

1,375

$

1,631

$

1,819

$

1,793

$

1,644

$

1,735

$

1,700

$

1,712

$

1,715

Porcupine

$

1,412

$

1,587

$

1,644

$

1,665

$

1,577

$

1,470

$

1,366

$

1,451

$

1,422

Éléonore

$

1,420

$

2,213

$

2,107

$

1,796

$

1,838

$

1,920

$

1,900

$

1,924

$

1,914

Musselwhite

$

1,681

$

2,254

$

1,715

$

1,771

$

1,843

$

1,766

$

1,397

$

1,574

$

1,570

Non-Core Assets (5)

$

1,359

$

1,808

$

1,685

$

1,629

$

1,610

$

1,712

$

1,770

$

1,967

$

1,809

Total Gold AISC (7)

$

1,376

$

1,472

$

1,426

$

1,485

$

1,444

$

1,439

$

1,562

$

1,611

$

1,537

Total Gold AISC (by-product) (7)

$

1,354

$

1,531

$

1,467

$

1,540

$

1,480

$

1,373

$

1,412

$

1,542

$

1,442

Co-Product AISC Consolidated ($/GEO)

Boddington

$

1,019

$

977

$

1,108

$

1,181

$

1,067

$

1,081

$

1,254

$

1,168

$

1,166

Cadia

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

1,342

$

1,342

$

1,027

$

1,024

$

880

$

977

Peñasquito (2)

$

1,351

$

1,581

N.M.

$

2,098

$

1,756

$

1,102

$

1,164

$

1,286

$

1,175

Red Chris (70%)

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

1,660

$

1,660

$

1,400

$

1,560

$

2,714

$

1,885

Tier 1 Portfolio

$

1,322

$

1,492

$

2,422

$

1,666

$

1,565

$

1,120

$

1,189

$

1,322

$

1,203

Telfer(6)

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

2,580

$

2,580

$

3,745

$

2,742

N.M.

$

3,811

Non-Core Assets (5)(6)

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

2,580

$

2,580

$

3,745

$

2,742

N.M.

$

3,811

Total Co-Product GEO AISC (7)

$

1,322

$

1,492

$

2,422

$

1,703

$

1,579

$

1,148

$

1,207

$

1,338

$

1,225

(1)

Attributable gold ounces sold excludes ounces related to the Pueblo Viejo mine, which is 40% owned by Newmont and accounted for as an equity method investment, and the Fruta del Norte mine, which is wholly owned by Lundin Gold whom the Company holds a 31.9% interest and is accounted for as an equity method investment.

(2)

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, Peñasquito had no production due to the Peñasquito labor strike. Sales activity recognized in the third quarter of 2023 at Peñasquito is related to adjustments on provisionally priced concentrate sales subject to final settlement. As such, the per ounce metrics are not meaningful ("N.M.") for the current quarter.

(3)

Represents attributable gold from Newmont's 40% interest in Pueblo Viejo, which is accounted for as an equity method investment. Attributable gold ounces produced at Pueblo Viejo are not included in attributable gold ounces sold, as noted in footnote (1). Income and expenses of equity method investments are included in Equity income (loss) of affiliates.

(4)

Represents attributable gold from Newmont's 31.9% interest in Lundin Gold, who wholly owns and operates the Fruta del Norte mine, which is accounted for on a quarterly-lag as an equity method investment. Attributable gold ounces produced by Lundin Gold represent prior quarter production and are not included in attributable gold ounces sold, as noted in footnote (1). Income and expenses of equity method investments are included in Equity income (loss) of affiliates.

(5)

Sites are classified as held for sale as of September 30, 2024.

(6)

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, Telfer production was impacted due to the suspension of operations as a result of remediation work on the tailings storage facility. Production resumed at the end of the third quarter. Consequently, unit cost metrics for gold and copper are not meaningful ("N.M").

(7)

Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation.

NEWMONT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in millions except per share)

2023 (1)

2024

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Sales

$

2,679

$

2,683

$

2,493

$

3,957

$

11,812

$

4,023

$

4,402

$

4,605

$

13,030

Costs and expenses:

Costs applicable to sales (2)

1,482

1,543

1,371

2,303

6,699

2,106

2,156

2,310

6,572

Depreciation and amortization

461

486

480

681

2,108

654

602

631

1,887

Reclamation and remediation

66

66

166

1,235

1,533

98

94

132

324

Exploration

48

66

78

73

265

53

57

74

184

Advanced projects, research and development

35

44

53

68

200

53

49

47

149

General and administrative

74

71

70

84

299

101

100

113

314

Loss on assets held for sale

-

-

-

-

-

485

246

115

846

Impairment charges

4

4

2

1,881

1,891

12

9

18

39

Other expense, net

4

37

35

441

517

61

50

37

148

2,174

2,317

2,255

6,766

13,512

3,623

3,363

3,477

10,463

Other income (expense):

Other income (loss), net

99

(17

)

42

(212

)

(88

)

121

100

17

238

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

(65

)

(49

)

(48

)

(81

)

(243

)

(93

)

(103

)

(86

)

(282

)

34

(66

)

(6

)

(293

)

(331

)

28

(3

)

(69

)

(44

)

Income (loss) before income and mining tax and other items

539

300

232

(3,102

)

(2,031

)

428

1,036

1,059

2,523

Income and mining tax benefit (expense)

(213

)

(163

)

(73

)

(77

)

(526

)

(260

)

(191

)

(244

)

(695

)

Equity income (loss) of affiliates

25

16

3

19

63

7

(3

)

60

64

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

351

153

162

(3,160

)

(2,494

)

175

842

875

1,892

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

12

2

1

12

27

4

15

49

68

Net income (loss)

363

155

163

(3,148

)

(2,467

)

179

857

924

1,960

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(12

)

-

(5

)

(10

)

(27

)

(9

)

(4

)

(2

)

(15

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders

$

351

$

155

$

158

$

(3,158

)

$

(2,494

)

$

170

$

853

$

922

$

1,945

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders:

Continuing operations

$

339

$

153

$

157

$

(3,170

)

$

(2,521

)

$

166

$

838

$

873

$

1,877

Discontinued operations

12

2

1

12

27

4

15

49

68

$

351

$

155

$

158

$

(3,158

)

$

(2,494

)

$

170

$

853

$

922

$

1,945

Weighted average common shares (millions):

Basic

794

795

795

978

841

1,153

1,153

1,147

1,151

Effect of employee stock-based awards

1

-

1

1

-

-

2

2

1

Diluted

795

795

796

979

841

1,153

1,155

1,149

1,152

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders per common share: (3)

Basic:

Continuing operations

$

0.42

$

0.19

$

0.20

$

(3.24

)

$

(3.00

)

$

0.15

$

0.73

$

0.76

$

1.63

Discontinued operations

0.02

-

-

0.01

0.03

-

0.01

0.04

0.06

$

0.44

$

0.19

$

0.20

$

(3.23

)

$

(2.97

)

$

0.15

$

0.74

$

0.80

$

1.69

Diluted:

Continuing operations

$

0.42

$

0.19

$

0.20

$

(3.24

)

$

(3.00

)

$

0.15

$

0.73

$

0.76

$

1.63

Discontinued operations

0.02

-

-

0.01

0.03

-

0.01

0.04

0.06

$

0.44

$

0.19

$

0.20

$

(3.23

)

$

(2.97

)

$

0.15

$

0.74

$

0.80

$

1.69

(1)

Certain amounts and disclosures in the prior year have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation.

(2)

Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation.

(3)

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, potentially dilutive shares were excluded in the computation of diluted loss per common share attributable to Newmont stockholders as they were antidilutive.

NEWMONT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in millions)

2023 (1)

2024

MAR

JUN

SEP

DEC

MAR

JUN

SEP

DEC

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,657

$

2,829

$

3,190

$

3,002

$

2,336

$

2,602

$

3,016

Trade receivables

348

185

78

734

782

955

974

Investments

847

409

24

23

23

50

43

Inventories

1,067

1,111

1,127

1,663

1,385

1,467

1,487

Stockpiles and ore on leach pads

905

858

829

979

745

681

688

Derivative assets

-

-

-

198

114

71

42

Other current assets

735

742

707

913

765

874

753

Assets held for sale

-

-

-

-

5,656

5,370

5,574

Current assets

6,559

6,134

5,955

7,512

11,806

12,070

12,577

Property, plant and mine development, net

24,097

24,284

24,474

37,563

33,564

33,655

33,697

Investments

3,216

3,172

3,133

4,143

4,138

4,141

4,150

Stockpiles and ore on leach pads

1,691

1,737

1,740

1,935

1,837

2,002

2,114

Deferred income tax assets

170

166

138

268

210

273

229

Goodwill

1,971

1,971

1,971

3,001

2,792

2,792

2,721

Derivative assets

-

-

-

444

412

181

161

Other non-current assets

670

669

673

640

576

564

526

Total assets

$

38,374

$

38,133

$

38,084

$

55,506

$

55,335

$

55,678

$

56,175

LIABILITIES

Accounts payable

$

648

$

565

$

651

$

960

$

698

$

683

$

772

Employee-related benefits

302

313

345

551

414

457

542

Income and mining taxes payable

213

155

143

88

136

264

317

Lease and other financing obligations

96

96

94

114

99

104

112

Debt

-

-

-

1,923

-

-

-

Other current liabilities

1,493

1,564

1,575

2,362

1,784

1,819

2,081

Liabilities held for sale

-

-

-

-

2,351

2,405

2,584

Current liabilities

2,752

2,693

2,808

5,998

5,482

5,732

6,408

Debt

5,572

5,574

5,575

6,951

8,933

8,692

8,550

Lease and other financing obligations

451

441

418

448

436

429

437

Reclamation and remediation liabilities

6,603

6,604

6,714

8,167

6,652

6,620

6,410

Deferred income tax liabilities

1,800

1,795

1,696

2,987

3,094

3,046

2,883

Employee-related benefits

395

399

397

655

610

616

632

Silver streaming agreement

805

786

787

779

753

733

721

Other non-current liabilities

437

426

429

316

300

247

238

Total liabilities

18,815

18,718

18,824

26,301

26,260

26,115

26,279

EQUITY

Common stock

1,281

1,281

1,281

1,854

1,855

1,851

1,840

Treasury stock

(261

)

(261

)

(263

)

(264

)

(274

)

(274

)

(276

)

Additional paid-in capital

17,386

17,407

17,425

30,419

30,436

30,394

30,228

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

23

13

8

14

(16

)

(7

)

21

(Accumulated deficit) Retained earnings

948

785

623

(2,996

)

(3,111

)

(2,585

)

(2,101

)

Newmont stockholders' equity

19,377

19,225

19,074

29,027

28,890

29,379

29,712

Noncontrolling interests

182

190

186

178

185

184

184

Total equity

19,559

19,415

19,260

29,205

29,075

29,563

29,896

Total liabilities and equity

$

38,374

$

38,133

$

38,084

$

55,506

$

55,335

$

55,678

$

56,175

(1)

Certain amounts and disclosures in the prior year have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation.

NEWMONT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in millions)

2023 (1)

2024

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Operating activities:

Net income (loss)

$

363

$

155

$

163

$

(3,148

)

$

(2,467

)

$

179

$

857

$

924

$

1,960

Non-cash adjustments:

Depreciation and amortization

461

486

480

681

2,108

654

602

631

1,887

Loss on assets held for sale

-

-

-

-

-

485

246

115

846

Net loss (income) from discontinued operations

(12

)

(2

)

(1

)

(12

)

(27

)

(4

)

(15

)

(49

)

(68

)

Reclamation and remediation

61

59

167

1,219

1,506

94

88

124

306

(Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net

(36

)

-

2

231

197

(9

)

(55

)

28

(36

)

Stock-based compensation

19

23

16

22

80

21

23

22

66

Deferred income taxes

15

6

(24

)

(101

)

(104

)

53

(95

)

7

(35

)

Change in fair value of investments

(41

)

42

41

5

47

(31

)

9

(17

)

(39

)

Impairment charges (1)

4

4

2

1,881

1,891

12

9

18

39

Other non-cash adjustments (1)

9

(10

)

28

9

36

(12

)

(12

)

43

19

Cash from operations before working capital (2)

843

763

874

787

3,267

1,442

1,657

1,846

4,945

Net change in operating assets and liabilities

(362

)

(107

)

127

(171

)

(513

)

(666

)

(263

)

(209

)

(1,138

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations

481

656

1,001

616

2,754

776

1,394

1,637

3,807

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations

-

7

2

-

9

-

34

11

45

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

481

663

1,003

616

2,763

776

1,428

1,648

3,852

Investing activities:

?

?

Additions to property, plant and mine development

(526

)

(616

)

(604

)

(920

)

(2,666

)

(850

)

(800

)

(877

)

(2,527

)

Proceeds from asset and investment sales

181

33

5

15

234

3

189

153

345

Purchases of investments

(525

)

(17

)

(3

)

(6

)

(551

)

-

(60

)

(2

)

(62

)

Return of investment from equity method investees

-

30

-

6

36

25

16

14

55

Contributions to equity method investees

(41

)

(23

)

(26

)

(18

)

(108

)

(15

)

(5

)

(15

)

(35

)

Proceeds from maturities of investments

557

424

374

8

1,363

-

-

28

28

Acquisitions, net

-

-

-

668

668

-

-

-

-

Other

12

11

1

(2

)

22

39

19

(16

)

42

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of continuing operations

(342

)

(158

)

(253

)

(249

)

(1,002

)

(798

)

(641

)

(715

)

(2,154

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

153

153

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(342

)

(158

)

(253

)

(249

)

(1,002

)

(798

)

(641

)

(562

)

(2,001

)

Financing activities:

Repayment of debt

-

-

-

-

-

(3,423

)

(227

)

(133

)

(3,783

)

Proceeds from issuance of debt, net

-

-

-

-

-

3,476

-

-

3,476

Dividends paid to common stockholders

(318

)

(318

)

(318

)

(461

)

(1,415

)

(288

)

(289

)

(286

)

(863

)

Repurchases of common stock

-

-

-

-

-

-

(104

)

(344

)

(448

)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(34

)

(32

)

(41

)

(43

)

(150

)

(41

)

(36

)

(36

)

(113

)

Funding from noncontrolling interests

41

34

32

31

138

22

31

34

87

Payments on lease and other financing obligations

(16

)

(16

)

(16

)

(19

)

(67

)

(18

)

(22

)

(22

)

(62

)

Payments for withholding of employee taxes related to stock-based compensation

(22

)

-

(2

)

(1

)

(25

)

(10

)

-

(2

)

(12

)

Other

(1

)

(2

)

(36

)

(45

)

(84

)

(17

)

(11

)

-

(28

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(350

)

(334

)

(381

)

(538

)

(1,603

)

(299

)

(658

)

(789

)

(1,746

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(8

)

4

(5

)

7

(2

)

(3

)

(11

)

(1

)

(15

)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, including cash and restricted cash reclassified to assets held for sale

(219

)

175

364

(164

)

156

(324

)

118

296

90

Less: cash and restricted cash reclassified to assets held for sale (3)

-

-

-

-

-

(395

)

137

118

(140

)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(219

)

175

364

(164

)

156

(719

)

255

414

(50

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

2,944

2,725

2,900

3,264

2,944

3,100

2,381

2,636

3,100

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

2,725

$

2,900

$

3,264

$

3,100

$

3,100

$

2,381

$

2,636

$

3,050

$

3,050

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:

?

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,657

$

2,829

$

3,190

$

3,002

$

3,002

$

2,336

$

2,602

$

3,016

$

3,016

Restricted cash included in Other current assets

1

1

1

11

11

6

6

3

3

Restricted cash included in Other non-current assets

67

70

73

87

87

39

28

31

31

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

2,725

$

2,900

$

3,264

$

3,100

$

3,100

$

2,381

$

2,636

$

3,050

$

3,050

(1)

Certain amounts and disclosures in the prior year have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation.

(2)

Cash from operations before working capital is a non-GAAP metric with the most directly comparable GAAP financial metric being to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, as shown reconciled above.

(3)

During the first quarter of 2024, certain non-core assets were determined to meet the criteria for assets held for sale. As a result, the related assets and liabilities as of September 30, 2024, including $86 of Cash and cash equivalents and $54 of restricted cash, previously included in Other current assets and Other non-current assets, were reclassified to Assets held for sale and Liabilities held for sale, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by GAAP. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures within Part II, Item 7 within our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 29, 2024 for further information on the non-GAAP financial measures presented below, including why management believes that its presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors.

Adjusted net income (loss)

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders is reconciled to Adjusted net income (loss) as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024

per share data (1)

per share data (1)

basic

diluted

basic

diluted

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders

$

922

$

0.80

$

0.80

$

1,945

$

1.69

$

1.69

Net loss (income) attributable to Newmont stockholders from discontinued operations

(49

)

(0.04

)

(0.04

)

(68

)

(0.06

)

(0.06

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders from continuing operations

873

0.76

0.76

1,877

1.63

1.63

Loss on assets held for sale (2)

115

0.10

0.10

846

0.73

0.73

Newcrest transaction and integration costs (3)

17

0.01

0.01

62

0.06

0.06

Reclamation and remediation charges (4)

33

0.03

0.03

39

0.03

0.03

Impairment charges (5)

18

0.02

0.02

39

0.03

0.03

Change in fair value of investments (6)

(17

)

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

(39

)

(0.04

)

(0.04

)

(Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net (7)

28

0.03

0.03

(36

)

(0.04

)

(0.04

)

Settlement costs (8)

7

-

-

33

0.03

0.03

Gain on debt extinguishment, net (9)

(15

)

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

(29

)

(0.03

)

(0.03

)

Restructuring and severance (10)

5

-

-

20

0.02

0.02

Tax effect of adjustments (11)

(62

)

(0.06

)

(0.06

)

(296

)

(0.25

)

(0.25

)

Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments (12)

(66

)

(0.05

)

(0.06

)

(116

)

(0.08

)

(0.09

)

Adjusted net income (loss)

$

936

$

0.82

$

0.81

$

2,400

$

2.09

$

2.08

?

Weighted average common shares (millions): (13)

1,147

1,149

1,151

1,152

(1)

Per share measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

(2)

Loss on assets held for sale, included in Loss on assets held for sale, represents the loss recorded for the six non-core assets and the development project that met the requirements to be presented as held for sale in 2024.

(3)

Newcrest transaction and integration costs, included in Other expense, net, represents costs incurred related to Newmont's acquisition of Newcrest completed in 2023 as well as subsequent integration costs.

(4)

Reclamation and remediation charges, included in Reclamation and remediation, represent revisions to reclamation and remediation plans at the Company's former operating properties and historic mining operations that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value.

(5)

Impairment charges, included in Other expense, net, represents non-cash write-downs of various assets that are no longer in use and materials and supplies inventories.

(6)

Change in fair value of investments, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents unrealized gains and losses related to the Company's investment in current and non-current marketable and other equity securities.

(7)

(Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents the gain recognized on the sale of the Streaming Credit Facility Agreement ("SCFA") in the second quarter and the purchase and sale of foreign currency bonds during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, partially offset by the loss on the abandonment of the near-pit sizing and conveying system at Peñasquito in the third quarter.

(8)

Settlement costs, included in Other expense, net, are primarily comprised of wind down and demobilization costs related to the French Guiana project.

(9)

Gain on debt extinguishment, net, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents the net gain on the partial redemption of certain Senior Notes.

(10)

Restructuring and severance, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents severance and related costs associated with significant organizational or operating model changes implemented by the Company.

(11)

The tax effect of adjustments, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense), represents the tax effect of adjustments in footnotes (2) through (10), as described above, and are calculated using the applicable regional tax rate.

(12)

Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense), is recorded for items such as foreign tax credits, capital losses, disallowed foreign losses, and the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities. The adjustment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 reflects the net increase or (decrease) to net operating losses, capital losses, tax credit carryovers, and other deferred tax assets subject to valuation allowance of $(36) and $(81), the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates on deferred tax assets and liabilities of $25 and $(33), net reductions to the reserve for uncertain tax positions of $(6) and $(58), recording of a deferred tax liability for the outside basis difference at Akyem of $(36) and $44 due to the status change to held-for-sale, and other tax adjustments of $(13) and $12.

(13)

Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share is calculated using diluted common shares in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023

per share data (1)

per share data (1)

basic

diluted

basic

diluted

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders

$

158

$

0.20

$

0.20

$

664

$

0.84

$

0.84

Net loss (income) attributable to Newmont stockholders from discontinued operations

(1

)

-

-

(15

)

(0.02

)

(0.02

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders from continuing operations

157

0.20

0.20

649

0.82

0.82

Reclamation and remediation charges (2)

104

0.14

0.14

102

0.13

0.13

Change in fair value of investments (3)

41

0.05

0.05

42

0.05

0.05

Newcrest transaction-related costs (4)

16

0.02

0.02

37

0.05

0.05

(Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net (5)

2

-

-

(34

)

(0.04

)

(0.04

)

Restructuring and severance (6)

7

0.01

0.01

19

0.03

0.03

Impairment charges (7)

2

-

-

10

0.01

0.01

Settlement costs (8)

2

-

-

2

-

-

Other (9)

(1

)

-

-

(5

)

-

-

Tax effect of adjustments (10)

(47

)

(0.06

)

(0.06

)

(48

)

(0.07

)

(0.07

)

Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments (11)

3

-

-

98

0.12

0.12

Adjusted net income (loss)

$

286

$

0.36

$

0.36

$

872

$

1.10

$

1.10

?

Weighted average common shares (millions): (12)

795

796

795

795

(1)

Per share measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

(2)

Reclamation and remediation charges, included in Reclamation and remediation, represent revisions to reclamation and remediation plans at the Company's former operating properties and historic mining operations that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value.

(3)

Change in fair value of investments, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents unrealized gains and losses related to the Company's investment in current and non-current marketable and other equity securities.

(4)

Newcrest transaction-related costs, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents costs incurred related to the Newcrest Transaction.

(5)

(Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents the net gain recognized on the exchange of the previously held Maverix investment for Triple Flag and the subsequent sale of the Triple Flag investment.

(6)

Restructuring and severance, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents severance and related costs associated with significant organizational or operating model changes implemented by the Company.

(7)

Impairment charges, included in Other expense, net, represents non-cash write-downs of various assets that are no longer in use and materials and supplies inventories.

(8)

Settlement costs, included in Other expense, net, are primarily comprised of litigation expenses.

(9)

Other, included in Other income (loss), net, represents income received on the favorable settlement of certain matters that were outstanding at the time of sale of the related investment in 2022.

(10)

The tax effect of adjustments, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense), represents the tax effect of adjustments in footnotes (2) through (9), as described above, and are calculated using the applicable regional tax rate.

(11)

Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense), is recorded for items such as foreign tax credits, capital losses, disallowed foreign losses, and the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities. The adjustment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 reflects the net increase or (decrease) to net operating losses, capital losses, tax credit carryovers, and other deferred tax assets subject to valuation allowance of $69 and $126, the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates on deferred tax assets and liabilities of $(73) and $(52), net reductions to the reserve for uncertain tax positions of $4 and $18, other tax adjustments of $3 and $6.

(12)

Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share is calculated using diluted common shares in accordance with GAAP.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders is reconciled to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as follows:

?

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

?

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders

$

922

$

158

$

1,945

$

664

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

2

5

15

17

Net (income) loss from discontinued operations

(49

)

(1

)

(68

)

(15

)

Equity loss (income) of affiliates

(60

)

(3

)

(64

)

(44

)

Income and mining tax expense (benefit)

244

73

695

449

Depreciation and amortization

631

480

1,887

1,427

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

86

48

282

162

EBITDA

$

1,776

$

760

$

4,692

$

2,660

Adjustments:

Loss on assets held for sale (1)

$

115

$

-

$

846

$

-

Newcrest transaction and integration costs (2)

17

16

62

37

Reclamation and remediation charges (3)

33

104

39

102

Impairment charges (4)

18

2

39

10

Change in fair value of investments (5)

(17

)

41

(39

)

42

(Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net (6)

28

2

(36

)

(34

)

Settlement costs (7)

7

2

33

2

Gain on debt extinguishment, net (8)

(15

)

-

(29

)

-

Restructuring and severance (9)

5

7

20

19

Other (10)

-

(1

)

-

(5

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,967

$

933

$

5,627

$

2,833

(1)

Loss on assets held for sale, included in Loss on assets held for sale, represents the loss recorded for the six non-core assets and the development project that met the requirements to be presented as held for sale in 2024.

(2)

Newcrest transaction and integration costs, included in Other expense, net, represents costs incurred related to Newmont's acquisition of Newcrest completed in 2023 as well as subsequent integration costs.

(3)

Reclamation and remediation charges, included in Reclamation and remediation, represent revisions to reclamation and remediation plans at the Company's former operating properties and historic mining operations that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value.

(4)

Impairment charges, included in Other expense, net, represents non-cash write-downs of various assets that are no longer in use and materials and supplies inventories.

(5)

Change in fair value of investments, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents unrealized gains and losses related to the Company's investments in current and non-current marketable and other equity securities.

(6)

(Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net, included in Other income (loss), net, in 2024 primarily represents the gain recognized on the sale of the Streaming Credit Facility Agreement ("SCFA") in the second quarter and the purchase and sale of foreign currency bonds during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, partially offset by the loss on the abandonment of the near-pit sizing and conveying system at Peñasquito in the third quarter. For 2023, primarily comprised of the net gain recognized on the exchange of the previously held Maverix investment for Triple Flag and the subsequent sale of the Triple Flag investment.

(7)

Settlement costs, included in Other expense, net, are primarily comprised of wind-down and demobilization costs related to the French Guiana project in 2024 and litigation expenses in 2023.

(8)

Gain on debt extinguishment, net, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents the net gain on the partial redemption of certain Senior Notes in 2024.

(9)

Restructuring and severance, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents severance and related costs associated with significant organizational or operating model changes implemented by the Company for all periods presented.

(10)

Other, included in Other income (loss), net, in 2023, represents income received during the first quarter of 2023, on the favorable settlement of certain matters that were outstanding at the time of sale of the related investment in 2022.

Free Cash Flow

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, which the Company believes to be the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to Free Cash Flow, as well as information regarding Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities and Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities.

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1)

$

1,648

$

1,003

$

3,852

$

2,147

Less: Net cash used in (provided by) operating activities of discontinued operations

(11

)

(2

)

(45

)

(9

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations

1,637

1,001

3,807

2,138

Less: Additions to property, plant and mine development

(877

)

(604

)

(2,527

)

(1,746

)

Free Cash Flow

$

760

$

397

$

1,280

$

392

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2)

$

(562

)

$

(253

)

$

(2,001

)

$

(753

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$

(789

)

$

(381

)

$

(1,746

)

$

(1,065

)

(1)

Includes payment of $291 for stamp duty tax, related to the Newcrest transaction, in the first quarter of 2024.

(2)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities includes Additions to property, plant and mine development, which is included in the Company's computation of Free Cash Flow.?

Attributable Free Cash Flow

Management uses Attributable Free Cash Flow as a non-GAAP measure to analyze cash flows generated from operations that are attributable to the Company. Attributable Free Cash Flow is Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities after deducting net cash flows from operations attributable to noncontrolling interests less Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations after deducting net cash flows from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests less Additions to property, plant and mine development after deducting property, plant and mine development attributable to noncontrolling interests. The Company believes that Attributable Free Cash Flow is useful as one of the bases for comparing the Company's performance with its competitors. Although Attributable Free Cash Flow and similar measures are frequently used as measures of cash flows generated from operations by other companies, the Company's calculation of Attributable Free Cash Flow is not necessarily comparable to such other similarly titled captions of other companies.

The presentation of non-GAAP Attributable Free Cash Flow is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to Net income attributable to Newmont stockholders as an indicator of the Company's performance, or as an alternative to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a measure of liquidity as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. The Company's definition of Attributable Free Cash Flow is limited in that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, the Company believes it is important to view Attributable Free Cash Flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

The following tables set forth a reconciliation of Attributable Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, which the Company believes to be the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to Attributable Free Cash Flow, as well as information regarding Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities and Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Consolidated

Attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

Attributable to Newmont Stockholders

Consolidated

Attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

Attributable to Newmont Stockholders

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

1,648

$

(8

)

$

1,640

$

3,852

$

(25

)

$

3,827

Less: Net cash used in (provided by) operating activities of discontinued operations

(11

)

-

(11

)

(45

)

-

(45

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations

1,637

(8

)

1,629

3,807

(25

)

3,782

Less: Additions to property, plant and mine development (2)

(877

)

3

(874

)

(2,527

)

15

(2,512

)

Free Cash Flow

$

760

$

(5

)

$

755

$

1,280

$

(10

)

$

1,270

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3)

$

(562

)

$

(2,001

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$

(789

)

$

(1,746

)

(1)

Adjustment to eliminate a portion of Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities and Additions to property, plant and mine development attributable to noncontrolling interests, which relates to Merian (25%) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

(2)

Merian had total consolidated Additions to property, plant and mine development of $13 and $62, on a cash basis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively.

(3)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities includes Additions to property, plant and mine development, which is included in the Company's computation of Free Cash Flow.?

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Consolidated

Attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

Attributable to Newmont Stockholders

Consolidated

Attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

Attributable to Newmont Stockholders

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

1,003

$

(17

)

$

986

$

2,147

$

(29

)

$

2,118

Less: Net cash used in (provided by) operating activities of discontinued operations

(2

)

-

(2

)

(9

)

-

(9

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations

1,001

(17

)

984

2,138

(29

)

2,109

Less: Additions to property, plant and mine development (2)

(604

)

6

(598

)

(1,746

)

15

(1,731

)

Free Cash Flow

$

397

$

(11

)

$

386

$

392

$

(14

)

$

378

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3)

$

(253

)

$

(753

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$

(381

)

$

(1,065

)

(1)

Adjustment to eliminate a portion of Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities and Additions to property, plant and mine development attributable to noncontrolling interests, which relates to Merian (25%) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

(2)

Merian had total consolidated Additions to property, plant and mine development of $26 and $60 on a cash basis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively.

(3)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities includes Additions to property, plant and mine development, which is included in the Company's computation of Free Cash Flow.?

Net Debt

Net Debt is calculated as Debt and Lease and other financing obligations less Cash and cash equivalents, as presented on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. Cash and cash equivalents are subtracted from Debt and Lease and other financing obligations as these could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Net Debt, a non-GAAP financial measure, to Debt and Lease and other financing obligations, which the Company believes to be the GAAP financial measures most directly comparable to Net Debt.

?

At September 30,
2024

At December 31,
2023

Debt

$

8,550

$

8,874

Lease and other financing obligations

549

562

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(3,016

)

(3,002

)

Less: Cash and cash equivalents included in assets held for sale (1)

(86

)

-

Net debt

$

5,997

$

6,434

(1)

During the first quarter of 2024, certain non-core assets were determined to meet the criteria for assets held for sale. As a result, the related Cash and cash equivalents was reclassified to Assets held for sale.

Costs applicable to sales per ounce/gold equivalent ounce

Costs applicable to sales per ounce/gold equivalent ounce are calculated by dividing the costs applicable to sales of gold and other metals by gold ounces or gold equivalent ounces sold, respectively. These measures are calculated for the periods presented on a consolidated basis.

The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Costs applicable to sales per ounce

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Costs applicable to sales (1)(2)

$

1,892

$

1,273

$

5,359

$

3,789

Gold sold (thousand ounces)

1,568

1,250

4,710

3,669

Costs applicable to sales per ounce (3)

$

1,207

$

1,019

$

1,138

$

1,033

(1)

Includes by-product credits of $43 and $28 during the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $127 and $86 during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(2)

Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation.

(3)

Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

Costs applicable to sales per gold equivalent ounce

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Costs applicable to sales (1)(2)

$

418

$

98

$

1,213

$

607

Gold equivalent ounces sold - other metals (thousand ounces) (3)

412

59

1,367

575

Costs applicable to sales per gold equivalent ounce (4)

$

1,015

$

1,636

$

887

$

1,056

(1)

Includes by-product credits of $12 and $1 during the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $42 and $5 during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(2)

Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation.

(3)

Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,400/oz.), Copper ($3.50/lb.), Silver ($20.00/oz.), Lead ($1.00/lb.) and Zinc ($1.20/lb.) for each of 2024 and 2023.

(4)

Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.?

Costs applicable to sales per gold ounce for Nevada Gold Mines (NGM)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Cost applicable to sales, NGM (1)

$

320

$

298

$

941

$

888

Gold sold (thousand ounces), NGM

244

301

763

847

Costs applicable to sales per ounce, NGM (2)

$

1,311

$

992

$

1,234

$

1,049

(1)

Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation.

(2)

Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

All-In Sustaining Costs

All-in sustaining costs represent the sum of certain costs, recognized as GAAP financial measures, that management considers to be associated with production. All-in sustaining costs per ounce amounts are calculated by dividing all-in sustaining costs by gold ounces or gold equivalent ounces sold.

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024

Costs Applicable to Sales(1)(2)(3)

Reclamation Costs(4)

Advanced Projects, Research and Development and Exploration(5)

General and Administrative

Other Expense, Net(6)

Treatment and Refining Costs

Sustaining Capital and Lease Related Costs(7)(8)

All-In Sustaining Costs

Ounces (000) Sold

All-In Sustaining Costs Per oz.(9)

Gold

Brucejack (10)

$

98

$

1

$

7

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

16

$

122

101

$

1,197

Red Chris (10)

21

-

-

-

-

(2

)

4

23

8

$

2,633

Peñasquito

54

2

-

-

-

3

9

68

56

$

1,224

Merian

113

2

6

-

-

1

14

136

64

$

2,153

Cerro Negro

91

2

-

-

1

-

18

112

60

$

1,878

Yanacocha

96

11

2

-

-

-

5

114

89

$

1,285

Boddington

136

4

-

-

-

3

32

175

124

$

1,398

Tanami

98

1

3

-

-

-

31

133

100

$

1,334

Cadia (10)

80

-

2

-

-

-

39

121

113

$

1,078

Lihir (10)

206

1

2

-

(1

)

-

31

239

127

$

1,883

Ahafo

192

5

-

-

-

-

34

231

221

$

1,043

Nevada Gold Mines

320

4

3

4

1

2

75

409

244

$

1,675

Corporate and Other (11)

1

-

23

95

6

-

4

129

-

$

-

Held for sale (12)

CC&V

54

2

-

-

-

-

8

64

38

$

1,712

Musselwhite

50

1

1

-

-

-

27

79

50

$

1,574

Porcupine

78

3

2

-

-

-

19

102

70

$

1,451

Éléonore

70

1

3

-

-

-

27

101

52

$

1,924

Telfer (10) (15)

39

4

4

-

-

1

17

65

5

N.M.

Akyem (16)

95

4

1

(1

)

1

-

3

103

46

$

2,230

Total Gold

1,892

48

59

98

8

8

413

2,526

1,568

$

1,611

Gold equivalent ounces - other metals (13)(14)

Red Chris (10)

71

1

1

-

-

(4

)

17

86

31

$

2,714

Peñasquito

219

8

-

1

(1

)

26

33

286

222

$

1,286

Boddington

44

1

-

-

-

1

4

50

43

$

1,168

Cadia (10)

80

-

1

-

-

(17

)

38

102

116

$

880

Corporate and Other (11)

-

-

6

14

1

-

1

22

-

$

-

Held for sale (12)

Telfer (10 )(15)

4

-

-

-

-

-

2

6

-

N.M.

Total Gold Equivalent Ounces

418

10

8

15

-

6

95

552

412

$

1,338

Consolidated

$

2,310

$

58

$

67

$

113

$

8

$

14

$

508

$

3,078

(1)

Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation.

(2)

Includes by-product credits of $55.

(3)

Includes stockpile, leach pad, and product inventory adjustments of $4 at NGM and $17 at Telfer.

(4)

Includes operating accretion of $36, included in Reclamation and remediation, and amortization of asset retirement costs $22; excludes accretion and reclamation and remediation adjustments at former operating properties that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value of $57 and $39, respectively, included in Reclamation and remediation.

(5)

Excludes development expenditures of $4 at Red Chris, $2 at Peñasquito, $4 at Cerro Negro, $1 at Boddington, $5 at Tanami, $14 at Ahafo, $2 at NGM, $19 at Corporate and Other, $1 at CC&V, and $2 at Telfer, totaling $54 related to developing new operations or major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially benefit the operation.

(6)

Other expense, net is adjusted for impairment charges of $18, Newcrest transaction and integration costs of $17, settlements costs of $7, and restructuring and severance of $5, included in Other expense, net.

(7)

Excludes capitalized interest related to sustaining capital expenditures.

(8)

Includes finance lease payments and other costs for sustaining projects of $34.

(9)

Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

(10)

Sites acquired through the Newcrest transaction.

(11)

Corporate and Other includes the Company's business activities relating to its corporate and regional offices and all equity method investments.

(12)

Sites are classified as held for sale as of September 30, 2024.

(13)

Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,400/oz.), Copper ($3.50/lb.), Silver ($20.00/oz.), Lead ($1.00/lb.), and Zinc ($1.20/lb.) pricing for 2024.

(14)

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, Red Chris sold 6 thousand tonnes of copper, Peñasquito sold 6 million ounces of silver, 17 thousand tonnes of lead and 61 thousand tonnes of zinc, Boddington sold 8 thousand tonnes of copper, Cadia sold 21 thousand tonnes of copper, and Telfer sold - thousand tonnes of copper.

(15)

During the second quarter, seepage points were detected on the outer wall and around the tailings storage facility at Telfer and we temporarily ceased placing new tailings on the facility. Production resumed during the third quarter of 2024, but as a result of the temporary suspension of production, per ounce metrics are not meaningful ("N.M."). In September 2024, the Company entered into a binding agreement to sell the assets of the Telfer reportable segment. The sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024.

(16)

In October 2024, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Akyem reportable segment. The sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

Costs Applicable to Sales(1)(2)(3)(4)

Reclamation Costs(5)

Advanced Projects, Research and Development and Exploration(6)

General and Administrative

Other Expense, Net(7)

Treatment and Refining Costs

Sustaining Capital and Lease Related Costs(8)(9)

All-In Sustaining Costs

Ounces (000) Sold

All-In Sustaining Costs Per oz.(10)

Gold

CC&V

$

57

$

3

$

3

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

20

$

83

46

$

1,819

Musselwhite

50

1

2

-

-

-

28

81

47

$

1,715

Porcupine

73

5

3

-

-

-

19

100

61

$

1,644

Éléonore

63

2

3

-

1

-

29

98

46

$

2,107

Peñasquito (11)

16

2

-

-

-

-

5

23

(1

)

N.M.

Merian

104

2

4

-

-

-

27

137

83

$

1,652

Cerro Negro

79

1

1

-

1

-

11

93

65

$

1,438

Yanacocha

90

6

-

-

-

-

4

100

85

$

1,187

Boddington

157

5

1

-

-

4

42

209

186

$

1,123

Tanami

81

1

-

-

-

-

28

110

123

$

890

Ahafo

133

5

-

-

1

-

27

166

137

$

1,208

Akyem

72

13

-

1

-

-

8

94

71

$

1,332

Nevada Gold Mines

298

4

4

2

2

2

82

394

301

$

1,307

Corporate and Other (12)

-

-

23

62

3

-

6

94

-

$

-

Total Gold

1,273

50

44

65

8

6

336

1,782

1,250

$

1,426

Gold equivalent ounces - other metals (13)(14)

Peñasquito (11)

48

7

1

-

1

1

11

69

(2

)

N.M.

Boddington

50

-

-

-

-

3

14

67

61

$

1,108

Corporate and Other (12)

-

-

1

5

1

-

2

9

-

$

-

Total Gold Equivalent Ounces

98

7

2

5

2

4

27

145

59

$

2,422

Consolidated

$

1,371

$

57

$

46

$

70

$

10

$

10

$

363

$

1,927

(1)

Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation.

(2)

Includes by-product credits of $29.

(3)

Includes stockpile, leach pad, and product inventory adjustments of $1 at Porcupine, $2 at Peñasquito, and $2 at NGM.

(4)

Beginning January 1, 2023, COVID-19 specific costs incurred in the ordinary course of business are recognized in Costs applicable to sales.

(5)

Includes operating accretion of $25, included in Reclamation and remediation, and amortization of asset retirement costs of $32; excludes accretion and reclamation and remediation adjustments at former operating properties that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value of $37 and $104, respectively, included in Reclamation and remediation.

(6)

Excludes development expenditures of $1 at CC&V, $2 at Porcupine $2 at Peñasquito, $5 at Merian, $2 at Cerro Negro, $7 at Tanami, $12 at Ahafo, $6 at Akyem, $4 at NGM, and $44 at Corporate and Other, totaling $85 related to developing new operations or major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially benefit the operation.

(7)

Other expense, net is adjusted for Newcrest transaction-related costs of $16, restructuring and severance of $7, impairment charges of $2, settlement costs of $2, included in Other expense, net.

(8)

Excludes capitalized interest related to sustaining capital expenditures.

(9)

Includes finance lease payments and other costs for sustaining projects of $17.

(10)

Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

(11)

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, Peñasquito had no production due to the Peñasquito labor strike. Sales activity recognized in the third quarter of 2023 at Peñasquito is related to adjustments on provisionally priced concentrate sales subject to final settlement. As such, the per ounce metrics are not meaningful ("N.M.") for the current quarter.

(12)

Corporate and Other includes the Company's business activities relating to its corporate and regional offices and all equity method investments.

(13)

Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,400/oz.), Copper ($3.50/lb.), Silver ($20.00/oz.), Lead ($1.00/lb.), and Zinc ($1.20/lb.) pricing for 2023.

(14)

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, Peñasquito sold - million ounces of silver, - thousand tonnes of lead, and (1) thousand tonnes of zinc, and Boddington sold 11 thousand tonnes of copper.
Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024

Costs Applicable to Sales(1)(2)(3)

Reclamation Costs(4)

Advanced Projects, Research and Development and Exploration(5)

General and Administrative

Other Expense, Net(6)

Treatment and Refining Costs

Sustaining Capital and Lease Related Costs(7)(8)

All-In Sustaining Costs

Ounces (000) Sold

All-In Sustaining Costs Per oz.(9)

Gold

Brucejack (10)

$

236

$

2

$

8

$

-

$

-

$

3

$

49

$

298

181

$

1,642

Red Chris (10)

35

-

1

-

-

-

10

46

24

$

1,882

Peñasquito

145

5

-

-

-

10

22

182

164

$

1,112

Merian

299

6

11

-

-

1

66

383

199

$

1,926

Cerro Negro

224

5

2

-

2

-

45

278

161

$

1,725

Yanacocha

261

25

8

-

1

-

15

310

257

$

1,207

Boddington

419

12

1

-

-

10

77

519

402

$

1,289

Tanami

281

2

5

-

-

-

76

364

290

$

1,256

Cadia (10)

231

1

7

-

1

12

113

365

350

$

1,044

Lihir (10)

539

3

12

-

4

-

89

647

457

$

1,416

Ahafo

527

14

3

-

1

1

73

619

585

$

1,057

Nevada Gold Mines

941

13

9

8

3

5

276

1,255

763

$

1,645

Corporate and Other (11)

1

-

82

277

12

-

12

384

-

$

-

Held for sale (12)

CC&V

139

8

2

-

1

-

21

171

100

$

1,715

Musselwhite

163

3

4

-

-

-

73

243

155

$

1,570

Porcupine

235

10

4

-

-

-

62

311

218

$

1,422

Éléonore

239

4

8

-

-

-

77

328

171

$

1,914

Telfer (10) (15)

192

9

9

-

4

4

27

245

64

$

3,823

Akyem (16)

252

18

1

-

1

-

18

290

169

$

1,716

Total Gold

5,359

140

177

285

30

46

1,201

7,238

4,710

$

1,537

Gold equivalent ounces - other metals (13)(14)

Red Chris (10)

135

1

4

-

-

5

40

185

98

$

1,885

Peñasquito

692

24

1

1

1

85

96

900

766

$

1,175

Boddington

141

3

-

-

-

8

13

165

141

$

1,166

Cadia (10)

214

1

5

-

1

24

98

343

351

$

977

Corporate and Other (11)

-

-

10

28

1

-

1

40

-

$

-

Held for sale (12)

Telfer (10)(15)

31

1

1

-

-

5

4

42

11

$

3,811

Total Gold Equivalent Ounces

1,213

30

21

29

3

127

252

1,675

1,367

$

1,225

Consolidated

$

6,572

$

170

$

198

$

314

$

33

$

173

$

1,453

$

8,913

(1)

Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation.
(2)

Includes by-product credits of $169.
(3)

Includes stockpile, leach pad, and product inventory adjustments of $2 at Brucejack, $1 at Peñasquito, $9 at Cerro Negro, $21 at NGM, and $32 at Telfer.
(4)

Includes operating accretion of $103, included in Reclamation and remediation, and amortization of asset retirement costs of $67; excludes accretion and reclamation and remediation adjustments at former operating properties that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value of $165 and $56, respectively, included in Reclamation and remediation.
(5)

Excludes development expenditures of $4 at Red Chris, $6 at Peñasquito, $4 at Merian, $10 at Cerro Negro, $2 at Boddington, $18 at Tanami, $28 at Ahafo, $8 at NGM, $46 at Corporate and Other, $2 at CC&V, $1 at Porcupine, $2 at Telfer, and $4 at Akyem, totaling $135 related to developing new operations or major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially benefit the operation.
(6)

Other expense, net is adjusted for Newcrest transaction and integration costs of $62, impairment charges of $39, settlement costs of $33, and restructuring and severance of $20, included in Other expense, net.
(7)

Excludes capitalized interest related to sustaining capital expenditures.
(8)

Includes finance lease payments and other costs for sustaining projects of $64.
(9)

Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.
(10)

Sites acquired through the Newcrest transaction.
(11)

Corporate and Other includes the Company's business activities relating to its corporate and regional offices and all equity method investments.
(12)

Sites are classified as held for sale as of September 30, 2024.
(13)

Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,400/oz.), Copper ($3.50/lb.), Silver ($20.00/oz.), Lead ($1.00/lb.), and Zinc ($1.20/lb.) pricing for 2024.
(14)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, Red Chris sold 18 thousand tonnes of copper, Peñasquito sold 24 million ounces of silver, 66 thousand tonnes of lead and 174 thousand tonnes of zinc, Boddington sold 26 thousand tonnes of copper, Cadia sold 64 thousand tonnes of copper, and Telfer sold 2 thousand tonnes of copper.
(15)

During the second quarter, seepage points were detected on the outer wall and around the tailings storage facility at Telfer and we temporarily ceased placing new tailings on the facility. Production resumed during the third quarter of 2024. In September 2024, the Company entered into a binding agreement to sell the assets of the Telfer reportable segment. The sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024.
(16)

In October 2024, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Akyem reportable segment. The sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023

Costs

Applicable

to

Sales (1)(2)(3)(4)

Reclamation

Costs (5)

Advanced

Projects,

Research and

Development

and

Exploration(6)

General

and

Administrative

Other Expense, Net(7)

Treatment and Refining Costs

Sustaining Capital and Lease Related Costs(8)(9)

All-In Sustaining Costs

Ounces (000) Sold

All-In Sustaining Costs Per oz.(10)

Gold

CC&V

$

157

$

8

$

8

$

-

$

1

$

-

$

42

$

216

135

$

1,603

Musselwhite

163

4

7

-

-

-

73

247

132

$

1,869

Porcupine

220

17

10

-

-

-

45

292

189

$

1,545

Éléonore

212

7

6

-

1

-

81

307

165

$

1,855

Peñasquito

123

6

1

-

-

7

24

161

103

$

1,569

Merian

269

5

9

-

-

-

63

346

219

$

1,580

Cerro Negro

232

4

3

-

2

-

33

274

176

$

1,556

Yanacocha

225

17

6

-

4

-

11

263

204

$

1,290

Boddington

483

14

3

-

-

14

97

611

588

$

1,039

Tanami

244

2

1

-

-

-

86

333

312

$

1,066

Ahafo

384

14

1

-

2

-

108

509

401

$

1,269

Akyem

189

29

1

1

-

-

29

249

198

$

1,260

Nevada Gold Mines

888

11

12

7

2

5

230

1,155

847

$

1,364

Corporate and Other (11)

-

-

55

181

4

-

24

264

-

$

-

Total Gold

3,789

138

123

189

16

26

946

5,227

3,669

$

1,425

Gold equivalent ounces - other metals (12)(13)

Peñasquito

456

21

3

1

1

66

87

635

385

$

1,648

Boddington

151

2

1

-

-

11

31

196

190

$

1,033

Corporate and Other (11)

-

-

7

25

1

-

5

38

-

$

-

Total Gold Equivalent Ounces

607

23

11

26

2

77

123

869

575

$

1,511

Consolidated

$

4,396

$

161

$

134

$

215

$

18

$

103

$

1,069

$

6,096

(1)

Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation.
(2)

Includes by-product credits of $91.
(3)

Includes stockpile, leach pad, and product inventory adjustments of $3 at Porcupine, $5 at Éléonore, $19 at Peñasquito, $2 at Cerro Negro, $4 at Yanacocha, $1 at Akyem, and $4 at NGM.
(4)

Beginning January 1, 2023, COVID-19 specific costs incurred in the ordinary course of business are recognized in Costs applicable to sales.
(5)

Include operating accretion of $74, included in Reclamation and remediation, and amortization of asset retirement costs of $87; excludes accretion and reclamation and remediation adjustments at former operating properties that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value of $111 and $113, respectively, included in Reclamation and remediation.
(6)

Excludes development expenditures of $2 at CC&V, $5 at Porcupine, $5 at Peñasquito, $8 at Merian, $3 at Cerro Negro, $3 at Yanacocha, $19 at Tanami, $27 at Ahafo, $13 at Akyem, $13 at NGM, and $92 at Corporate and Other, totaling $190 related to developing new operations or major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially benefit the operation.
(7)

Other expense, net is adjusted for Newcrest transaction-related costs of $37, restructuring and severance of $19, impairment charges of $10, and settlement costs of $2, included Other expense, net.
(8)

Excludes capitalized interest related to sustaining capital expenditures.
(9)

Includes finance lease payments and other costs for sustaining projects of $55.
(10)

Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.
(11)

Corporate and Other includes the Company's business activities relating to its corporate and regional offices and all equity method investments.
(12)

Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,400/oz.), Copper ($3.50/lb.), Silver ($20.00/oz.), Lead ($1.00/lb.), and Zinc ($1.20/lb.) pricing for 2023.
(13)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, Peñasquito sold 12 million ounces of silver, 33 thousand tonnes of lead and 85 thousand tonnes of zinc, and Boddington sold 34 thousand tonnes of copper.

A reconciliation of the Fourth Quarter 2024 Gold AISC outlook to the Fourth Quarter 2024 Gold CAS outlook is provided below. The estimates in the table below are considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws.

Q4 2024 Outlook - Gold (1)(2)

(in millions, except ounces and per ounce)

Outlook Estimate

Cost Applicable to Sales (3)(4)

$

1,850

Reclamation Costs (5)

40

Advanced Projects & Exploration (6)

90

General and Administrative (7)

85

Other Expense

5

Treatment and Refining Costs

30

Sustaining Capital (8)

425

Sustaining Finance Lease Payments

5

All-in Sustaining Costs

$

2,530

Ounces (000) Sold (9)

1,715

All-in Sustaining Costs per Ounce

$

1,475

(1)

The reconciliation is provided for illustrative purposes in order to better describe management's estimates of the components of the calculation. Estimates for each component of the forward-looking All-in sustaining costs per ounce are independently calculated and, as a result, the total All-in sustaining costs and the All-in sustaining costs per ounce may not sum to the component ranges. While a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided for the 2024 AISC Gold Outlook on a consolidated basis, a reconciliation has not been provided on an individual site or project basis in reliance on Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K because such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts.

(2)

All values are presented on a consolidated basis for Newmont.

(3)

Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation.

(4)

Includes stockpile and leach pad inventory adjustments.

(5)

Reclamation costs include operating accretion and amortization of asset retirement costs.

(6)

Advanced Project and Exploration excludes non-sustaining advanced projects and exploration.

(7)

Includes stock-based compensation.

(8)

Excludes development capital expenditures, capitalized interest and change in accrued capital.

(9)

Consolidated production for Merian is presented on a total production basis for the mine site and excludes production from Pueblo Viejo and Fruta del Norte.

Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio

Management uses net debt to Adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP measures to evaluate the Company's operating performance, including our ability to generate earnings sufficient to service our debt. Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA represents the ratio of the Company's debt, net of cash and cash equivalents, to Adjusted EBITDA. Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA does not represent, and should not be considered an alternative to, net income (loss), operating income (loss), or cash flow from operations as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. Although Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA and similar measures are frequently used as measures of operations and the ability to meet debt service requirements by other companies, our calculation of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA measure is not necessarily comparable to such other similarly titled captions of other companies. The Company believes that net debt to Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and Board of Directors. Management's determination of the components of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA is evaluated periodically and based, in part, on a review of non-GAAP financial measures used by mining industry analysts. Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders is reconciled to Adjusted EBITDA as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders

$

922

$

853

$

170

$

(3,158

)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

2

4

9

10

Net loss (income) from discontinued operations

(49

)

(15

)

(4

)

(12

)

Equity loss (income) of affiliates

(60

)

3

(7

)

(19

)

Income and mining tax expense (benefit)

244

191

260

77

Depreciation and amortization

631

602

654

681

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

86

103

93

81

EBITDA

$

1,776

$

1,741

$

1,175

$

(2,340

)

Adjustments:

Loss on assets held for sale

$

115

$

246

$

485

$

-

Reclamation and remediation charges

33

-

6

1,158

(Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net

28

(55

)

(9

)

231

Impairment charges

18

9

12

1,881

Newcrest transaction and integration costs

17

16

29

427

Change in fair value of investments

(17

)

9

(31

)

5

Gain on debt extinguishment, net

(15

)

(14

)

-

-

Settlement costs

7

5

21

5

Restructuring and severance

5

9

6

5

Pension settlements

-

-

-

9

COVID-19 specific costs

-

-

-

1

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,967

$

1,966

$

1,694

$

1,382

12 month trailing Adjusted EBITDA

$

7,009

Total Debt

$

8,550

Lease and other financing obligations

549

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(3,016

)

Less: Cash and cash equivalents included in assets held for sale (1)

(86

)

Total net debt

$

5,997

Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA

0.9

(1)

During the first quarter of 2024, certain non-core assets were determined to meet the criteria for assets held for sale. As a result, the related Cash and cash equivalents was reclassified to Assets held for sale.

Net average realized price per ounce/ pound

Average realized price per ounce/ pound are non-GAAP financial measures. The measures are calculated by dividing the net consolidated gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc sales by the consolidated gold ounces, copper pounds, silver ounces, lead pounds and zinc pounds sold, respectively. These measures are calculated on a consistent basis for the periods presented on a consolidated basis. Average realized price per ounce/ pound statistics are intended to provide additional information only, do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The measures are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under GAAP. Other companies may calculate these measures differently.

The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure:

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Increase
(Decrease)

Percent
Change

2024

2023

Gold

$

3,945

$

2,400

$

1,545

64

%

Copper

329

90

239

266

Silver (1)

147

5

142

N.M.

Lead (1)

32

-

32

N.M.

Zinc (1)

152

(2

)

154

N.M.

$

4,605

$

2,493

$

2,112

85

%

(1)

Due to the Peñasquito labor strike, Peñasquito had no production during the third quarter of 2023. Sales activity recognized in the third quarter of 2023 is related to adjustments on provisionally priced concentrate sales subject to final settlement. As such, the percent change is not meaningful ("N.M.").

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

Increase
(Decrease)

Percent
Change

2024

2023

Gold

$

10,909

$

7,083

$

3,826

54

%

Copper

1,003

282

721

256

Silver

557

246

311

126

Lead

136

64

72

113

Zinc

425

180

245

136

$

13,030

$

7,855

$

5,175

66

%

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Gold

Copper

Silver

Lead

Zinc

(ounces)

(pounds)

(ounces)

(pounds)

(pounds)

Consolidated sales:

Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact

$

3,900

$

297

$

135

$

35

$

171

Provisional pricing mark-to-market

53

12

3

(2

)

-

Silver streaming amortization

-

-

15

-

-

Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact

3,953

309

153

33

171

Treatment and refining charges

(8

)

20

(6

)

(1

)

(19

)

Net

$

3,945

$

329

$

147

$

32

$

152

Consolidated ounces / pounds sold (1)(2)

1,568

77

6

36

134

Average realized price (per ounce/pound): (3)

Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact

$

2,488

$

3.90

$

23.76

$

0.93

$

1.28

Provisional pricing mark-to-market

34

0.16

0.52

(0.04

)

-

Silver streaming amortization

-

-

2.79

-

-

Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact

2,522

4.06

27.07

0.89

1.28

Treatment and refining charges

(4

)

0.25

(1.09

)

(0.03

)

(0.14

)

Net

$

2,518

$

4.31

$

25.98

$

0.86

$

1.14

(1)

Amounts reported in millions except gold ounces, which are reported in thousands.
(2)

For the three months ended September 30, 2024 the Company sold 35 thousand tonnes of copper, 17 thousand tonnes of lead, and 61 thousand tonnes of zinc.
(3)

Per ounce/pound measures may not recalculate due to rounding.?

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Gold

Copper

Silver

Lead

Zinc

(ounces)

(pounds)

(ounces)

(pounds)

(pounds)

Consolidated sales:

Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact

$

2,411

$

93

$

2

$

-

$

(3

)

Provisional pricing mark-to-market

(5

)

-

3

-

2

Silver streaming amortization

-

-

-

-

-

Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact

2,406

93

5

-

(1

)

Treatment and refining charges

(6

)

(3

)

-

-

(1

)

Net

$

2,400

$

90

$

5

$

-

$

(2

)

Consolidated ounces / pounds sold (1)(2)

1,250

25

-

-

(2

)

Average realized price (per ounce/pound): (3)(4)

Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact

$

1,929

$

3.83

N.M.

N.M.

N.M.

Provisional pricing mark-to-market

(4

)

-

N.M.

N.M.

N.M.

Silver streaming amortization

-

-

N.M.

N.M.

N.M.

Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact

1,925

3.83

N.M.

N.M.

N.M.

Treatment and refining charges

(5

)

(0.15

)

N.M.

N.M.

N.M.

Net

$

1,920

$

3.68

N.M.

N.M.

N.M.

(1)

Amounts reported in millions except gold ounces, which are reported in thousands.

(2)

 For the three months ended September 30, 2023 the Company sold 11 thousand tonnes of copper, - thousand tonnes of lead, and (1) thousand tonnes of zinc.

(3)

 Due to the Peñasquito labor strike, Peñasquito had no production during the third quarter of 2023. Sales activity recognized in the third quarter of 2023 is related to adjustments on provisionally priced concentrate sales subject to final settlement. As such, the average realized price per ounce/pound metrics are not meaningful ("N.M.").

(4)

 Per ounce/pound measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Gold

Copper

Silver

Lead

Zinc

(ounces)

(pounds)

(ounces)

(pounds)

(pounds)

Consolidated sales:

Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact

$

10,846

$

999

$

493

$

137

$

466

Provisional pricing mark-to-market

109

46

26

1

15

Silver streaming amortization

-

-

65

-

-

Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact

10,955

1,045

584

138

481

Treatment and refining charges

(46

)

(42

)

(27

)

(2

)

(56

)

Net

$

10,909

$

1003

$

557

$

136

$

425

Consolidated ounces/pounds sold (1)(2)

4,710

241

24

144

382

Average realized price (per ounce/pound): (3)

Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact

$

2,303

$

4.16

$

21.01

$

0.95

$

1.22

Provisional pricing mark-to-market

23

0.19

1.09

0.01

0.04

Silver streaming amortization

-

-

2.79

-

-

Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact

2,326

4.35

24.89

0.96

1.26

Treatment and refining charges

(10

)

(0.18

)

(1.17

)

(0.02

)

(0.15

)

Net

$

2,316

$

4.17

$

23.72

$

0.94

$

1.11

(1)

Amounts reported in millions except gold ounces, which are reported in thousands.
(2)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 the Company sold 110 thousand tonnes of copper, 66 thousand tonnes of lead, and 174 thousand tonnes of zinc.
(3)

Per ounce/pound measures may not recalculate due to rounding.?

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Gold

Copper

Silver

Lead

Zinc

(ounces)

(pounds)

(ounces)

(pounds)

(pounds)

Consolidated sales:

Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact

$

7,098

$

293

$

227

$

69

$

240

Provisional pricing mark-to-market

11

-

7

(2

)

(16

)

Silver streaming amortization

-

-

31

-

-

Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact

7,109

293

265

67

224

Treatment and refining charges

(26

)

(11

)

(19

)

(3

)

(44

)

Net

$

7,083

$

282

$

246

$

64

$

180

Consolidated ounces/pounds sold (1)(2)

3,669

76

12

72

187

Average realized price (per ounce/pound): (3)

Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact

$

1,934

$

3.86

$

18.65

$

0.96

$

1.28

Provisional pricing mark-to-market

3

-

0.54

(0.03

)

(0.08

)

Silver streaming amortization

-

-

2.56

-

-

Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact

1,937

3.86

21.75

0.93

1.20

Treatment and refining charges

(7

)

(0.15

)

(1.57

)

(0.03

)

(0.23

)

Net

$

1,930

$

3.71

$

20.18

$

0.90

$

0.97

(1)

Amounts reported in millions except gold ounces, which are reported in thousands.
(2)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 the Company sold 34 thousand tonnes of copper, 33 thousand tonnes of lead, and 85 thousand tonnes of zinc.
(3)

Per ounce/pound measures may not recalculate due to rounding.?

Gold by-product metrics

Copper, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum are by-products often obtained during the process of extracting and processing the primary ore-body. In our GAAP Consolidated Financial Statements, the value of these by-products is recorded as a credit to our CAS and the value of the primary ore is recorded as Sales. In certain instances, copper, silver, lead, and zinc are co-products, or a significant resource in the primary ore-body, and the revenue is recorded as Sales in our GAAP Consolidated Financial Statements.

Gold by-product metrics are non-GAAP financial measures that serve as a basis for comparing the Company's performance with certain competitors. As Newmont's operations are primarily focused on gold production, "Gold by-product metrics" were developed to allow investors to view Sales, CAS per ounce and AISC per ounce calculations that classify all copper, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum production as a by-product, even when copper, silver, lead or zinc is a significant resource in the primary ore-body. These metrics are calculated by subtracting copper, silver, lead, and zinc sales recognized from Sales and including these amounts as offsets to CAS.

Gold by-product metrics are calculated on a consistent basis for the periods presented on a consolidated basis. These metrics are intended to provide supplemental information only, do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate these measures differently as a result of differences in the underlying accounting principles, policies applied and in accounting frameworks, such as in IFRS.

The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Consolidated gold sales, net

$

3,945

$

2,400

$

10,909

$

7,083

Consolidated other metal sales, net

660

93

2,121

772

Sales

$

4,605

$

2,493

$

13,030

$

7,855

Costs applicable to sales

$

2,310

$

1,371

$

6,572

$

4,396

Less: Consolidated other metal sales, net

(660

)

(93

)

(2,121

)

(772

)

By-product costs applicable to sales

$

1,650

$

1,278

$

4,451

$

3,624

Gold sold (thousand ounces)

1,568

1,250

4,710

3,669

Total Gold CAS per ounce (by-product) (1)

$

1,052

$

1,022

$

945

$

988

Total AISC

$

3,078

$

1,927

$

8,913

$

6,096

Less: Consolidated other metal sales, net

(660

)

(93

)

(2,121

)

(772

)

By-product AISC

$

2,418

$

1,834

$

6,792

$

5,324

Gold sold (thousand ounces)

1,568

1,250

4,710

3,669

Total Gold AISC per ounce (by-product) (1)

$

1,542

$

1,467

$

1,442

$

1,451

(1)

Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

Conference Call Information

A conference call will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Time); it will also be available on the Company's website.

Conference Call Details

Dial-In Number

833.470.1428

Intl Dial-In Number

404.975.48391

Dial-In Access Code

037611

Conference Name

Newmont

Replay Number

866.813.9403

Intl Replay Number

929.458.6194

Replay Access Code

197186

1For toll-free phone numbers, refer to the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=49005

Webcast Details

Title: Newmont Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/284798799

The webcast materials will be available Wednesday, October 23, after market close, under the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the company has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements, Including Outlook Assumptions, and Notes:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition; and often contain words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "pending" or "potential." Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, without limitation, (i) estimates of future production and sales, including production outlook, average future production; (ii) estimates of future costs applicable to sales and all-in sustaining costs; (iii) estimates of future capital expenditures, including development and sustaining capital; (iv) expectations regarding the development of the Cadia Panel Caves including with respect to production and capital cost estimates; (v) expectations regarding share and debt repurchases; (vi) estimates of future cost reductions, synergies, including pre-tax synergies, savings and efficiencies, Full Potential and productivity improvements, and future cash flow enhancements through portfolio optimization, (vii) expectations regarding Newmont's go-forward portfolio is focused on Tier 1 assets; (viii) expectations regarding future investments or divestitures, including of non-core assets and assets designated as held for sale; (ix) expectations regarding free cash flow and returns to stockholders, including with respect to future dividends and future share repurchases; and (x) other outlook, including, without limitation, Q4 2024 Outlook, 2024 Outlook and other future operating, reclamation, remediation, and financial metrics. Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of operations and projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans, including, without limitation, receipt of export approvals; (iii) political developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) certain exchange rate assumptions for the Australian dollar to U.S. dollar and Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar, as well as other exchange rates being approximately consistent with current levels; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead and oil; (vi) prices for key supplies; (vii) the accuracy of current mineral reserve, mineral resource and mineralized material estimates; and (viii) other planning assumptions. Uncertainties include those relating to general macroeconomic uncertainty and changing market conditions, changing restrictions on the mining industry in the jurisdictions in which we operate, impacts to supply chain, including price, availability of goods, ability to receive supplies and fuel, and impacts of changes in interest rates. Such uncertainties could result in operating sites being placed into care and maintenance and impact estimates, costs and timing of projects. Uncertainties in geopolitical conditions could impact certain planning assumptions, including, but not limited to commodity and currency prices, costs and supply chain availabilities.

Future dividends beyond the dividend payable on December 23, 2024 to holders of record at the close of business on November 27, 2024 have not yet been approved or declared by the Board of Directors, and an annualized dividend payout or dividend yield has not been declared by the Board. Management's expectations with respect to future dividends are "forward-looking statements" and are non-binding. The declaration and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be determined based on Newmont's financial results, balance sheet strength, cash and liquidity requirements, future prospects, gold and commodity prices, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

Investors are also cautioned that the extent to which the Company repurchases its shares, and the timing of such repurchases, will depend upon a variety of factors, including trading volume, market conditions, legal requirements, business conditions and other factors. The repurchase program may be discontinued at any time, and the program does not obligate the Company to acquire any specific number of shares of its common stock or to repurchase the full $2.0 billion amount during the 24 month authorization period.

Expectations regarding the closing of the sale the Akyem mine in Ghana and the Telfer mine and interest in the Havieron project in Western Australia and related receipt of proceeds and deferred consideration are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that the closing of the Telfer/Havieron sale remains conditional on satisfaction of certain conditions including: (i) Newmont and Greatland receiving approval for the transaction from the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB); (ii) transfer of key approvals and tenements; (iii) assignment of key contracts and leases; (iv) obtaining specific environmental licenses; (iv) restart of operations at Telfer following remediation of TSF8; and (v) other customary closing conditions. Under the terms of the agreement, expected gross proceeds of up to $475 million, which include cash consideration of $207.5 million, due upon on closing, equity consideration of $167.5 million in the form of Greatland shares, to be issued upon closing and deferred contingent cash consideration of up to $100 million. No assurance can be provided with respect to deferred consideration which may be payable to Newmont in cash through a gold price linked payment structure with a 50% price upside participation by Newmont in respect of gold produced from Havieron for 5 calendar years following the declaration of commercial production, subject to a hurdle price of $1,850/oz. Deferred consideration for the relevant year will be equal to 50% x (market price - hurdle price) x sum of total gold sold for the relevant year (inc. doré and concentrate), subject to the annual cap and the total cap. The closing of the Akyem transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of certain customary conditions precedent, including but not limited to, Zijin obtaining the necessary filings, approvals, or registrations from the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Commerce and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange of the People's Republic of China, and the parties receipt of a no objections letter from the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources of the Republic of Ghana. A failure to satisfy these conditions precedent would delay and/or prevent closing of the transaction. Similarly, receipt of $900 million in cash consideration is subject to closing of the transaction, and an additional $100 million in cash consideration is expected to be paid after the earliest to occur of the ratification of the extended eastern mining lease by the Parliament of Ghana, the ratification of a replacement mining lease to the extended eastern mining lease by the Parliament of Ghana and the five year anniversary of the closing date. The purchase price payable at the closing is subject to adjustments for closing cash, working capital, inventory, finished goods inventory, and other customary purchase price adjustment items.

For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that might impact future looking statements, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 29, 2024, under the heading "Risk Factors", and other factors identified in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, available on the SEC website or at www.newmont.com. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement," including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements" is at investors' own risk. Investors are also encouraged to review our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, expected to be filed on, or about October 24, 2024.

Notice Regarding Reserve and Resource:

Unless otherwise stated herein, the reserves stated in this release represent estimates at December 31, 2023, which could be economically and legally extracted or produced at the time of the reserve determination. Estimates of proven and probable reserves are subject to considerable uncertainty. Such estimates are, or will be, to a large extent, based on metal prices and interpretations of geologic data obtained from drill holes and other exploration techniques, which data may not necessarily be indicative of future results. Additionally, resource does not indicate proven and probable reserves as defined by the SEC or the Company's standards. Estimates of measured, indicated and inferred resource are subject to further exploration and development, and are, therefore, subject to considerable uncertainty. Inferred resources, in particular, have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and their economic and legal feasibility. The Company cannot be certain that any part or parts of the resource will ever be converted into reserves. For additional information on our reserves and resources, please see Item 2 of the Company's Form 10-K, filed on February 29, 2024 with the SEC.

Note Regarding Tier 1 Portfolio:

Newmont's Tier 1 portfolio is focused on Tier 1 assets, consisting of (1) six managed Tier 1 assets (Boddington, Tanami, Cadia, Lihir, Peñasquito, and Ahafo), (2) assets owned through two non-managed joint ventures at Nevada Gold Mines and Pueblo Viejo, including four Tier 1 assets (Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, and Pueblo Viejo), (3) three emerging Tier 1 assets (Merian, Cerro Negro, and Yanacocha), which do not currently meet the criteria for Tier 1 Asset, and (4) an emerging Tier 1 district in the Golden Triangle in British Columbia (Red Chris and Brucejack), which does not currently meet the criteria for Tier 1 Asset. Newmont's Tier 1 portfolio also includes attributable production from the Company's equity interest in Lundin Gold (Fruta del Norte). Tier 1 Portfolio cost and capital metrics include the proportional share of the Company's interest in the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture. Tier 1 Assets are defined as having, on average over such asset's mine life: (1) production of over 500,000 GEO's/year on a consolidated basis, (2) average AISC/oz in the lower half of the industry cost curve, (3) an expected mine life of over 10 years, and (4) operations in countries that are classified in the A and B rating ranges for Moody's, S&P and Fitch.



Contact

Investor Contact - Global
Neil Backhouse
investor.relations@newmont.com

Investor Contact - Asia Pacific
Natalie Worley
apac.investor.relations@newmont.com

Media Contact - Global
Jennifer Pakradooni
globalcommunications@newmont.com

Media Contact - Asia Pacific
Rosalie Cobai
australiacommunications@newmont.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Newmont Corp.

Newmont Corp.
Bergbau
USA
853823
US6516391066
www.newmont.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap