S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index - Osisko Mining Inc.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.



S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence.





TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2024 - The shareholders of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX: OSK) have agreed to the terms of a Plan of Arrangement resulting in the acquisition by Gold Fields Ltd. . Each share of Osisko Mining will receive $4.90 cash consideration. Osisko Mining shares will be removed from the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, October 28, 2024.