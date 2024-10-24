Gold Resource Corporation Announces Preliminary Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Results

Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company") announces its preliminary third quarter results, which includes the sale of 1,357 ounces of gold and 181,434 ounces of silver, resulting in total gold equivalent ("AuEq") ounces of 3,526. Additionally, the Company sold 1,473 tonnes of zinc, 98 tonnes of copper, and 467 tonnes of lead. During the nine months ending September 30, 2024, the Company sold 15,325 AuEq ounces, 4,926 tonnes of zinc, 559 tonnes of copper, and 1,625 tonnes of lead.

Sales Statistics

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Metal produced and sold Gold (ozs.) 1,357 3,982 7,638 14,777 Silver (ozs.) 181,434 208,905 632,529 777,977 Copper (tonnes) 98 245 559 904 Lead (tonnes) 467 947 1,625 3,681 Zinc (tonnes) 1,473 2,571 4,926 8,772 Average metal prices realized (1) Gold ($ per oz.) $ 2,561 $ 1,934 $ 2,309 $ 1,948 Silver ($ per oz.) $ 30.61 $ 23.61 $ 28.06 $ 23.86 Copper ($ per tonne) $ 8,832 $ 8,185 $ 9,260 $ 8,624 Lead ($ per tonne) $ 2,065 $ 2,196 $ 2,080 $ 2,166 Zinc ($ per tonne) $ 2,854 $ 2,195 $ 2,733 $ 2,648 Gold equivalent ounces sold Gold Ounces 1,357 3,982 7,638 14,777 Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver 2,169 2,550 7,687 9,529 Total AuEq oz 3,526 6,532 15,325 24,306

(1) Average metal prices realized vary from the market metal prices due to final settlement adjustments from our provisional invoices. Our average metal prices realized will therefore differ from the average market metal prices in most cases.

Trending Production Statistics

2023 2024 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Total tonnes milled 117,781 113,510 116,626 111,254 98,889 93,687 83,690 Average Grade - Gold (g/t) 2.33 1.59 1.52 1.44 1.89 1.27 0.54 Silver (g/t) 94 86 73 85 88 102 83 Copper (%) 0.37 0.37 0.32 0.39 0.37 0.26 0.19 Lead (%) 1.73 1.64 1.29 1.39 1.25 1.00 1.01 Zinc (%) 3.88 3.72 3.24 2.95 2.82 2.59 2.63 Metal production (before payable metal deductions) Gold (ozs.) 7,171 4,637 4,443 4,077 4,757 2,947 944 Silver (ozs.) 322,676 289,816 247,159 282,487 251,707 263,023 194,525 Copper (tonnes) 336 334 276 341 280 181 93 Lead (tonnes) 1,559 1,389 1,048 1,072 812 616 576 Zinc (tonnes) 3,837 3,569 3,223 2,884 2,310 2,020 1,741

Liquidity Update

As shown in the tables above, tonnes and grade have declined during 2024 and are below budget, especially in the third quarter. There are several factors that caused these declines. We have encountered significant issues with equipment availability due to the age and condition of some of the critical mining equipment in use at the mine. Due to the continued challenges with equipment availability and the decreased cash flow due to prior production shortfalls, the Company has not been able to maintain its projected timeline for development of future production zones. As a result, the Company is currently mining only one face at a time in areas that are accessible. The current lack of other available production zones has placed additional pressure on the Company's ability to achieve its production estimates, as any problems encountered at the current production zone cannot be offset by producing elsewhere in the mine. In addition, the mill also experienced some mechanical issues and wet ore handling difficulties due to unusually high rain fall that resulted in lower throughput and a production shortfall. To minimize the mechanical issues and return the mine to a cash positive position, capital is necessary to replace some of the mining fleet and upgrade the mill.

The Don David Gold Mine ("DDGM") in Mexico has significant potential to generate positive cash flow based on the information to date from the new areas of The Three Sisters as well as other areas that have been discovered near the existing mining zones. In order to develop access and better define these new areas, an investment must be made in the equipment and mine plan. Without the addition of these areas to the life-of-mine plan, we do not believe that DDGM will generate sufficient free cash flow in the near term.

The Company's inability to achieve its production estimates have created a short-term liquidity concern. We currently anticipate that we will require approximately $7 million to obtain additional mining equipment and mill upgrades and approximately $8 million in working capital in order to fund the initial development to access the Three Sisters and Splay 31 systems. Due to the 2024 production challenges described above, the Company does not believe that the mine will generate sufficient cashflow to fund these improvements. The Company is evaluating various financing options in order to fund this development in the near term.

If the Company is unable to obtain this additional capital and successfully develop these new mining areas, the continued operation of the mine may not be possible beyond November 2024. If continued operation of the mine is not possible, the Company may be compelled to place the mine on "care and maintenance" status, which would likely trigger significant severance and other costs which the Company may not be able to pay.

Q3 2024 Conference Call

The Company has elected to forego hosting a Q3 2024 conference call.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with its operations centered on the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of an experienced board and senior leadership team, the Company's focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine in Oaxaca, Mexico and to develop the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA. For more information, please visit the Company's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, (i) the Company's anticipated near-term capital needs and potential sources of capital and (ii) the Company's ability to continue to operate the Don David Gold Mine in the absence of additional capital. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Gold Resource Corporation as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. Also, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the ability of the Company to obtain additional capital on favorable terms or at all, production levels of the DDGM, possibility of lower than anticipated revenue or higher than anticipated costs at the Don David Gold Mine, volatility in commodity prices, and declines in general economic conditions. Additional risks related to the Company may be found in the periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the Company, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

