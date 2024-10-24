First Tellurium Amends Details of First Tranche Close of Private Placement

Vancouver - First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL, OTC FSTTF) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium") announces it has amended the number of units issued pursuant to the first tranche closing (the "First Tranche") of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") announced on October 15, 2024. The Company issued 9,223,970 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.11 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,014,637. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.15 for a period of two years following the close of the Offering.

All securities issued pursuant to the closing of the first tranche will be subject to a four month and one day hold period, expiring February 16, 2024.

All other details regarding the private placement remain as disclosed in the October 15, 2024 news release.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenous territory with sustainable exploration.

Our polymetallic (tellurium, gold, silver copper, tungsten) Deer Horn Project in British Columbia and Klondike tellurium-gold property in Colorado anchor a diversified search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments and leading metals buyers. This is the future of mineral exploration: generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships.

First Tellurium proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent.

On behalf of the board of directors of First Tellurium Corp. "Tyrone Docherty" Tyrone Docherty President and CEO For further information please contact: Tyrone Docherty 604.789.5653 tyrone@firsttellurium.com

