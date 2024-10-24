Menü Artikel
Results of AGM

13:45 Uhr  |  Accesswire

LONDON, October 24, 2024 - Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GBU - "Gabriel" or the "Company") announces that all resolutions proposed to the shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held yesterday in Vancouver, British Columbia were adopted.

The resolutions adopted included:

  • The re-election of Anna El-Erian, Jeffrey Couch, Dag Cramer, Ali Erfan, James Lieber and Dragos Tanase as directors of the Company; and

  • The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors of the Company to fix the auditor's remuneration.

For information on this press release, please contact:

Dragos Tanase
President & CEO
dt@gabrielresources.com

Richard Brown
Chief Financial Officer
richard.brown@gabrielresources.com

