Century Lithium Reports Progress On Angel Island

VANCOUVER, Oct. 24, 2024 - Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to report on progress at its wholly owned Angel Island lithium project ("Project") located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA. Since the completion of a Feasibility Study on Angel Island in April 2024, the Company continues to focus on critical steps for the Project's development. Primary attention is on process optimization to drive reductions in the Project's estimated capital and operating costs, environmental studies and permitting, and Project funding. Among these actions, testing has continued at the Company's Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada, with emphasis on producing lithium carbonate samples for evaluation by domestic end-users and interested parties.

"Century Lithium is focused on delivering results that will position the Company as one of the most advanced opportunities for a new domestic supply of this important and strategic commodity for the EV and battery storage industry" said Bill Willoughby, President, and CEO of Century Lithium. "The State of Nevada has expressed the desire to play a critical role in the clean energy transition, specifically through Nevada's Lithium Loop initiative focusing on local resources to products to recycling. We are working with Century's resources and technology to position us at the forefront of this effort."

Pilot Plant Testing and Engineering

Review of the Feasibility Study with emphasis on pursuing several avenues to reduce the estimated capital and operating costs and achieve significant improvement of the Project's economics

Achieved onsite production of battery quality lithium carbonate samples for evaluation and to demonstrate Angel Island's capability as an end-to-end process for taking lithium claystone to a battery-quality product

Conducted initial tests with third parties on alternate reagents and media for the Pilot Plant

Currently installing equipment at the Pilot Plant based on results from the above

Initiated materials testing program to optimize and potentially reduce the estimated costs of the tailings storage facility

Environmental Studies and Permitting

Completed draft hydrologic model and addressing comments from federal regulators

Completed a draft plan of operations

Modeled alternate locations for water supply to potentially source process water closer to the Project within the scope of the Company's water rights permit

Engaged consultants to prepare key state permits with emphasis on water pollution control and air quality

Angel Island Funding

Communicating with potential strategic partners and end-users of lithium carbonate for testing of our product samples

Pursuing parties interested in marketing or obtaining a future supply of sodium hydroxide; Century Lithium's process will produce a surplus of sodium hydroxide, the sales of which are estimated to result in a low net production cost for lithium carbonate

Compiling Project information to support applications for government funding opportunities available through the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Department of Defense

ABOUT CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

Century Lithium Corp. is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its wholly owned Angel Island project in Esmeralda County, Nevada, which hosts one of the largest sedimentary lithium deposits in the United States. The Company has utilized its patent-pending process for chloride leaching combined with Direct Lithium Extraction to make battery quality lithium carbonate samples from Angel Island lithium-bearing claystone on-site at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada.

Angel Island is one of the few advanced lithium projects in development in the United States to provide an end-to-end process to produce battery grade lithium carbonate for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market. Angel Island is currently in the permitting stage for a three-phase feasibility-level production plan expected to yield an average of 34,000 tonnes per year of battery grade lithium carbonate over a 40-year mine-life.

Century Lithium trades on both the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LCE" and the OTCQX under the symbol "CYDVF"; and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "C1Z". To learn more, please visit centurylithium.com.

ON BEHALF OF CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE

President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

Forward-looking statements relate to any matters that are not historical facts and statements of our beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential development and value of the Project and benefits associated therewith, statements with respect to the expected project economics for the Project, such as estimates of life of mine, lithium prices, production and recoveries, capital and operating costs, IRR, NPV and cash flows, any projections outlined in the Feasibility Study in respect of the Project, the permitting status of the Project and the Company's future development plans.

These and other forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein. These risks include those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual information form and its other public filings, copies of which can be under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update-forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Furthermore, Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithium-reports-progress-on-angel-island-302285693.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.