Hecla Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call/Webcast and Virtual Investor Event

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) plans to release its third quarter 2024 operational and financial results after the market close on November 6, 2024. The Company plans to hold a conference call and webcast on November 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Details are provided below.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Date: November 7, 2024 Time: 10:00 am Eastern Time Dial-in numbers: +1 (800) 715-9871 (toll-free in Canada and the U.S.) +1 (646) 307-1963 (international participants) Conference ID: 4812168 Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/838635175

ONE-ON-ONE CALLS

After the conclusion of this call, Hecla will also give investors and others the opportunity for one-on-one calls with several members of management. Sign-up for these one-on-one calls will occur the morning of the conference call, with details provided in our earnings news release.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

