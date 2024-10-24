Global Energy Metals CEO to Host Fireside Chat with Dan Blondal, Founder of Nano One Materials, at Upcoming Battery Metals Association of Canada Charged!

Vancouver, October 24, 2024 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC"), a multi-jurisdictional, multi-commodity critical mineral exploration, development and project generating company focused on growth-oriented projects supporting the global transition to clean energy, is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell Smith, will moderate a fireside chat at the upcoming Battery Metals Association of Canada CHARGED! 2024 Battery Conference ("CHARGED! 2024") being held in Calgary, Alberta on October 29th and 30th.



Click Image To View Full Size

Smith, who is also a Director for the Battery Metals Association of Canada, will host Dan Blondal, CEO, Director and Founder of Nano One Materials Corp., for a fireside chat: "The Innovation Pathway - Emerging Industry Requirements". This session will look at what it takes to move from project innovation to commercialization, exploring some of the challenges, opportunities, supports and key partnerships that can foster success. Nano One is a clean technology company with a patented process for the low-cost, low-GHG production of lithium-ion battery cathode active materials. Blondal and team have been successful in attracting strategic partnerships and growth capital having recently been awarded USD $12.9 million (~CAD $17.8 million) by the Department of Defense (DoD) of the United States of America through the Defense Production Act Investments (DPAI) office's Title III program.

CHARGED! 2024 brings together industry leaders and experts to discuss Canada's pivotal role in leading the global energy transition. The conference has a strong program with industry, government and investment focused attendees which is intended to highlight the nation's successes, addressing challenges, and examines the trends that establish Canada as a key player in the energy sector's evolution.

Global Energy Metals extends an invitation to register for the event and be part of the conversations that will shape the future of critical minerals in Canada. Information can be found on the BMAC website, linked here, or by direct email to Alexandra Fischer (alexandra@bmacanada.org) or Sean DeVries (sean@bmacanada.org).

About The Battery Metals Association of Canada

The Battery Metals Association of Canada (BMAC) is a trade organization of entrepreneurs, explorers, developers and producers of battery metals and materials, who have joined together to support a rapidly changing energy landscape. What is shared is a desire to develop battery metals resources and to incorporate these materials into a battery production stream. As a national non-profit association, BMAC will connect the industry and lead the effort to ensure Canada fully captures the abundant economic potential of its massive resources through the responsible and sustainable growth of Canada's battery metals supply chain.

