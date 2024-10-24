Bolt Metals Appoints Ben Whiting as Technical Advisor

Vancouver, October 24, 2024 - Bolt Metals Corp. ("Bolt" or the "Company") (CSE: BOLT) (FRANKFURT: A3D8AK) (OTCQB: PCRCF) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ben Whiting as Technical Advisor to the Company with immediate effect.

Ben Whiting is a professional geoscientist with more than 40 years' experience in the international mining industry. He has worked for both major & junior companies, managing a wide range of operations from exploration through to production. He has also acted as a special advisor on mining industry matters to government agencies, the World Bank, and is a past Adjunct Professor of Queen's University in the Geological Sciences & Mining Engineering departments.

Branden Haynes, President and CEO stated, "We are very pleased to be able to add to our technical bench strength with the appointment of Ben Whiting. I have known Ben for a number of years and have worked with him on other mining projects. His knowledge, relationships and skill sets will be extremely helpful as we drive our copper projects forward."

Biography

Mr. Whiting is an "Economic Geology" medal award recipient and also won the 2008 IAC "Explorer of the Year" for his role in the discovery of La Preciosa Silver-Gold Deposit in Mexico. He was chosen as a "Distinguished Science Alumnus" by his alma mater the University of British Columbia. He is a registered P.Geo. of Engineers & Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC) and Professional Geoscientists Ontario (PGO), a Life-Member of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) and a Fellow and past guest-editor of the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG). For his military service and work in aid of veteran's, Mr. Whiting was awarded the title of Knight-Chevalier of the Order of St. George.

In conjunction with his current position with Bolt Metals Corp, Mr. Whiting serves as a co-founder and technical advisor to the companies within the Belcarra Group.

Bolt Metals Corp.

Branden Haynes - Director and CEO

(604) 817-1595

info@boltmetals.com

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward?looking information". The words "may", "potential", "should", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, are intended to identify such forward?looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward?looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward?looking statements. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved or disapproved this news release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.