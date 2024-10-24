Goldgroup Provides Cerro Prieto Mine Progress Update Towards Doubling Production Capacity Targeting 25,000+ Gold Ounces Annually

Vancouver - Goldgroup Mining Inc. ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") (TSX.V: GGA, OTC: GGAZF,) is pleased to update shareholders on its effort of expanding crushing and leaching capacity at the Company's 100% owned Cerro Prieto Mine located near Magdelana, Sonora State, Mexico.

HIGHLIGHTS

Primary crusher installed and operational at design capacity of 2,200 tonnes pre day at 80 of 6" for new Crushing Circuit # 2 ("C2").

C2's Secondary crusher in machine shop for major overhaul. Capacity of 1,250 Tonnes per day at P80 of 1,225 tonnes per day.

Expanded pumping and irrigation capacity installed and operational to accommodate the increased tonnage of mineralized material deposited to the leach pads.

ADR plant (gold recovery plant) expansion and improvements completed to allow processing of expanded volume of pregnant solution that will be available from doubling of crushed tonnage increases deposited to the leach pads.

Goldgroup CEO, Ralph Shearing, commented, "Goldgroup has made significant progress toward doubling Cerro Prieto's production. Should we achieve the increased recoveries obtained in our most recent metallurgical testing during expanded production upon completing crushing improvements, the project will no doubt see a significant increase in gold production and therefore, expected cash flows."

With gold recovery expansion capacity achieved in the ADR plant and, C2 primary crusher now operational, the mine can begin depositing C2's primary crushed material to the leach pads at a planned rate of 2,200 tpd which will supplement C1's current fully crushed to 5/8" output. Although C2's primary crushed output is not ideal at P80 of 6", it is an improvement over depositing Run of Mine ('ROM" uncrushed material) and should allow increased recovery compared to ROM. Once the major overhaul/repair of the secondary crusher has been completed and this unit is installed in C2, further recovery increases are expected.

Cerro Prieto mine site team are sourcing a tertiary crusher of larger capacity to process both C1 and C2's final tertiary output to achieve the P80 of 3/8. This is a smaller crush size than the projects historic C1 tertiary crusher output at P80 of 5/8.

Very recent metallurgical testing, as disclose in the Company's new release of October 22, 2024, (Click here to view - Independent Metallurgical Testing Co | Goldgroup Mining Inc.) demonstrated in testing a reduced crush size to P80 of 3/8, with an increase in the leach solution concentration of sodium cyanide to 600 PPM could potentially increase recoveries to as high as 72%, as opposed to current achieved recoveries of approximately 45%.

Ralph Shearing, P.Geol. (Alberta), is the qualified person under NI 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Goldgroup

Goldgroup is a Canadian-based mining Company that owns and operates the Cerro Prieto heap-leach gold mine located in the State of Sonora, Mexico and is led by a team of highly successful and seasoned individuals with extensive expertise in mine development, corporate finance, and exploration in Mexico.

