Nyrstar NV provides an update with regards to the Mechelen criminal investigation
24 October 2024 at 23.30 CEST
Nyrstar NV (the "Company") was notified today that, on 24 October 2024, the council chamber of the court of first instance in Mechelen decided to discharge the investigating judge in Mechelen of the criminal investigation into Nyrstar NV, with a view to transferring the criminal file to the investigating judge of the judicial investigation in Antwerp.
The Company continues to provide its full cooperation with the ongoing criminal investigation in Antwerp.
About Nyrstar NV
The Company is incorporated in Belgium and listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar NV website: www.nyrstarnv.be
