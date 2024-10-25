Ecora Resources PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company
LONDON, October 25, 2024 - Ecora Resources PLC (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR) has received notification of the following transactions by Marc Bishop Lafleche, Chief Executive Officer.
On 24 October 2024, Mr. Bishop Lafleche acquired 100,000 Shares at an average approximate price of £0.6317 per share.
These transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.
Director Share Dealings - Further information
In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notification is set out below.
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a.
|
Name
|
Marc Bishop Lafleche
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a.
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer of Ecora Resources PLC
|
b.
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a.
|
Name
|
Ecora Resources PLC
|
b.
|
LEI
|
213800LXSV317746JZ71
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a.
|
Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
|
2p Ordinary Shares
|
b.
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of Shares
|
c.
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
d.
|
Aggregated information
|
100,000
|
e.
|
Date of the transaction
|
24 October 2024
|
f.
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
For further information:
|
Ecora Resources PLC
|
+44 (0) 20 3435 7400
|
Jason Gray - Company Secretary
|
Website:
|
www.ecora-resources.com
|
FTI Consulting
|
+44(0) 20 3727 1000
|
Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis
|
ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com
SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC
