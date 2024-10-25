American Creek's JV Partner Tudor Gold Announces Positive Metallurgical Testing Results for the Goldstorm Deposit at Treaty Creek, Located in the Heart of the Golden Triangle, Northwestern British Columbia

Cardston, October 25, 2024 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("the Corporation" or "American Creek") is pleased to announce that project operator and JV partner Tudor Gold ("Tudor") has given an update to ongoing metallurgical testwork on the Goldstorm gold, copper and silver deposit, located on the Treaty Creek Project situated within the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

Highlights from the Metallurgical Testing on the Lower CS-600 Sub-Domain include:

Flotation recoveries within the Lower CS-600 sub-domain totaled up to 88.1% copper, 63.8% gold, and 51.3% silver;

Flotation testing confirmed that a high-grade copper concentrate with significant quantities of gold can be produced from the Lower CS-600 sub-domain, that exceed 29% copper with significant gold and silver grades of 33 g/t and 96 g/t, respectively;

The flotation program uses a typical copper flowsheet to produce the saleable copper concentrate mentioned above. Further flotation testwork is ongoing to produce a separate pyrite concentrate containing gold and silver. The positive results from flotation, in conjunction with previous oxidative leaching methods (such as Pressure Oxidation or Albion), continue to support the previously reported gold recoveries of 90% for the Lower CS-600 domain. The testing program was designed and executed with sufficient rigor to support a future Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).

Commenting on the results, Ken Konkin, President & CEO of Tudor Gold, stated, "We are very pleased with the results obtained from the locked-cycle flotation tests from this phase of metallurgical testing on material from the lower portion of the CS-600 Domain (CS-600L). We estimate more than 50% of the CS-600 Domain is located within the lower portion (the CS-600L sub-domain). Through a simple rougher-cleaner flotation process we were able to produce an exceptionally clean, high-grade concentrate with excellent metal recoveries, with over 88% for copper and approximately 64% for gold. The CS-600L sub-domain is located in the same area which hosts the newly discovered Supercell-1 (SC-1) high-grade gold complex. Our engineering team has recommended initial metallurgical tests to be conducted on material collected from the SC-1 drill hole intercepts. The SC-1 composite sample will be shipped to SGS Labs for metallurgical tests.

Our concept is to focus on the high-grade SC-1 to study the possibility of extracting as much high-grade gold as possible while potentially building out the infrastructure to access the CS-600L area. The plan is to utilize the same workings from the Supercell complex to access the CS-600 domain. These latest results from the CS-600L Domain significantly de-risk the Goldstorm project with respect to metallurgical characteristics of the copper-gold mineralization and will be utilized in a future Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).

Additionally, two gold-dominant domains, 300H and DS5, have demonstrated high gold recoveries from previous oxidation/cyanidation tests, with results exceeding 94% gold recovery for the Albion process and in excess of 98% gold recovery for pressure oxidation tests. We were very pleased to observe that no deleterious compounds were formed from any of the types of oxidation-leach tests completed, which will allow our technical team to conduct trade-off studies for recovery vs costs for each process. Given the favorable metallurgical test results obtained from this gravity/flotation system for the CS-600L sub-domain, testing and potentially expanding the SC-1 high-grade gold complex will be our primary focus moving forward. Additional tests are also recommended to examine the northernmost part of CS-600 (CS-600N) which has never been tested previously and continued tests on the upper CS-600 (CS-600U). However, the lower portion of CS-600 has enough volume to mine and process 40,000 tpd over 17 years producing a highly desirable copper concentrate with good gold and silver credits. The goal for the Treaty Creek Deposit is to be able to produce at least 500,000 AuEQ ounces per year. Our mineral process engineers can determine the optimal size and type of mineral processing to be considered for advancing the project that will part of the PEA with a series of trade-off studies examining the most economical path forward for the Treaty Creek Project."

Metallurgical Test Work and Results:

Recent metallurgical testing carried out at Blue Coast Research, under the supervision of Tad Crowie, P. Eng. of JDS Energy & Mining Inc. demonstrated that a high-grade copper concentrate could be produced from the Lower CS-600 sub-domain. The locked cycle test achieved recoveries of 88.1% copper, 63.8% gold, and 51.3% silver into a concentrate with grade exceeding 29% copper and 30 g/t Au for the Lower CS-600. A locked cycle test is considered an important step in developing a mineral processing flowsheet which incorporates flotation, as it demonstrates the effects that re-cycle streams will have on the overall process. The tests were completed on samples that are consistent with those used for the previous metallurgical testing and had gold and copper feed grades of 0.91 g/t Au and 0.59% Cu, which are consistent with the grades in the Lower CS-600 sub-domain.

The current flotation flowsheet follows a typical copper flotation circuit configuration, with standard copper flotation reagents, as seen in Figure 2. The primary grind in the current testwork has been reduced from a P80 of 120 µm used in the previous testwork program to a P80 of 75 µm allowing for a higher overall recovery of copper than has been previously achieved. The gold recoveries have achieved similar results to previous flotation testwork.

A rougher concentrate regrind target of P80 of 30 µm allowed the production of a high-grade copper concentrate, exceeding 29% copper with significant gold and silver grades of 33 g/t Au and 96 g/t Ag for CS-600L.

The locked cycle test results for the combined products of last 3 cycles of the test (cycles 4, 5, and 6) can be found in the table below. The locked cycle test achieved stability after the first 2 cycles, which demonstrates that the flowsheet is stable, as well as validating the test results.

Highlights of the 2024 Locked Cycle testing on the Lower CS-600 Sub-Domain:

Product Weight Assays Distribution grams % Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) S (%) Au % Ag % Cu % S % Cleaner 3 Conc 105.0 1.8 33.16 96.7 29.59 33.2 63.8 51.3 88.1 21.6 Cleaner 1 Tail 358.0 6.0 1.12 9.20 0.7 4.9 7.4 16.7 7.0 10.9 Rougher Tail 5532.7 92.3 0.28 1.14 0.03 1.97 28.8 32.0 4.9 67.5 Calculated Head 5995.7 100.0 0.91 3.30 0.59 2.69 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0

Table 1 - Source: Blue Coast Research (2024)

The high copper concentrate grade, along with high levels of gold and silver, achieved in this test suggests that there are opportunities to pull the circuit harder to increase overall metal recovery.

QA/QP

The metallurgical program was carried out by Blue Coast Research of Nanaimo, B.C., selected to conduct further mineralogical assessment of the Goldstorm sample material. The metallurgical and mineralogical work was conducted under the supervision of Tad Crowie, P. Eng of JDS Energy & Mining Inc., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Crowie has reviewed this news release and agreed to its contents.

Ken Konkin, P.Geo, President and CEO, Tudor Gold, is the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, responsible for the Project. Mr. Konkin has reviewed, verified, and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

Standard QA/QC sampling procedures are maintained by SGS and Blue Coast to ensure accurate and representative testing.

About Treaty Creek

The Treaty Creek Project hosts the Goldstorm Deposit, comprising a large gold-copper porphyry system, as well as several other mineralized zones. As disclosed in the "NI-43-101 Technical Report for the Treaty Creek Project", dated April 5, 2024 prepared by Garth Kirkham Geosystems and JDS Energy & Mining Inc., the Goldstorm Deposit has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 27.87 million ounces (Moz) of AuEQ grading 1.19 g/t AuEQ (21.66 Moz gold grading 0.92 g/t, 2.87 billion pounds (Blbs) copper grading 0.18%, 128.73 Moz silver grading 5.48 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 6.03 Moz of AuEQ grading 1.25 g/t AuEQ (4.88 Moz gold grading 1.01 g/t, 503.2 Mlb copper grading 0.15%, 28.97 Moz silver grading 6.02 g/t), with a pit constrained cut-off of 0.7 g/t AuEQ and an underground cut-off of 0.75 g/t AuEQ.

The Goldstorm Deposit has been categorized into three dominant mineral domains and several smaller mineral domains. The CS-600 domain largely consists of nested pulses of diorite intrusive stocks and hosts the majority of the copper mineralization within the Goldstorm Deposit. CS-600 has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 15.65 Moz AuEQ grading 1.22 g/t AuEQ (9.99 Moz gold grading 0.78 g/t, 2.73 Blbs copper grading 0.31%, 73.47 Moz silver grading 5.71 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 2.86 Moz AuEQ grading 1.20 g/t AuEQ (1.87 Moz gold grading 0.79 g/t, 475.6 Mlb copper grading 0.29%, 13.4 Moz silver grading 5.63 g/t). The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and requires further exploration drilling to determine the size and extent of the Deposit.

1 AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t*0.0098765) + (Cu ppm*0.0001185)

Treaty Creek JV Partnership

American Creek is a proud partner in the Treaty Creek Project.

The project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 3/5th and acting as operator. American Creek and Teuton Resources each have a 1/5th interest in the project creating a 3:1 ownership relationship between Tudor Gold and American Creek.

American Creek and Teuton hold fully carried 20% interests, which means no development costs are incurred by these companies until a production notice is issued. This gives shareholders a unique opportunity, to avoid the dilutive effects of exploration while maintaining their full 20% exposure to one of the world's most exciting mega deposits.

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

The Corporation has an interest in the Treaty Creek property, a joint venture project with Tudor Gold located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle".

The Corporation also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops.

