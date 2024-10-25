Fuerte Metals to Begin Trading on The OTCQB Exchange

Vancouver, October 25, 2024 - Fuerte Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMT) (OTCQB: FUEMF) ("Fuerte" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company's common shares have been approved to trade on the OTC Market's Group Inc.'s OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States, under the ticker symbol FUEMF, effective as of the open of trading today. Fuerte's shares will continue to trade on its primary exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FMT.

Tim Warman, Fuerte's CEO, commented: "We're pleased to begin trading on the OTCQB market, allowing us to expand our U.S. shareholder base as we advance our Cristina precious metals project in Chihuahua Mexico, and our Placeton copper porphyry project in Chile. Drilling at Cristina is underway, and geophysical survey work has recently resumed at Placeton with the goal of better defining the scale and extents of the two main copper-gold porphyry targets."

The OTCQB is recognized as an "established public market" by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is a leading market for U.S. and international companies in the entrepreneurial and development stage. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and detailed certification process. The OTCQB quality standards are expected to provide increased transparency and more detail on market depth including greater disclosure of market makers as well as improved liquidity. As a verified market with efficient access to U.S. investors, OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value with the goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving a fair valuation.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FUEMF/overview.

About Fuerte Metals Corporation

Fuerte Metals is a well-funded resource company adding value through the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and precious metals projects in the Americas. The company is carrying out a 21,000 m drilling campaign at its Cristina precious metals project in Chihuahua Mexico, with the goal of significantly expanding the existing mineral resource estimate with a focus on underground mining. In Chile, the Placeton/Caballo Muerto project hosts several untested porphyry copper targets situated between the large-scale Relincho and El Morro/La Fortuna copper-gold deposits of the Nueva Union joint venture between Teck and Newmont Mining.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the anticipated timing of drilling and management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227729