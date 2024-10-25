Teuton Resources Announces Positive Metallurgical Testing Results for the Goldstorm Deposit, at Treaty Creek, Located in the Heart of the Golden Triangle, Northwestern British Columbia

Victoria, October 25, 2024 - Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") ("TUO"-TSX-V) ("TFE"- Frankfurt) is pleased to report that Project Operator and Joint Venture ("JV") partner Tudor Gold ("Tudor") has announced results from ongoing metallurgical testwork on the Goldstorm gold, copper and silver deposit, located on the Treaty Creek Project situated within the Golden Triangle of British Columbia (see Tudor news release dated October 24, 2024).

Highlights from the Metallurgical Testing on the Lower CS-600 Sub-Domain include:

Flotation recoveries within the Lower CS-600 sub-domain totaled up to 88.1% copper, 63.8% gold, and 51.3% silver;

Flotation testing confirmed that a high-grade copper concentrate with significant quantities of gold can be produced from the Lower CS600 sub-domain, that exceed 29% copper with significant gold and silver grades of 33 g/t and 96 g/t, respectively;

The flotation program uses a typical copper flowsheet to produce the saleable copper concentrate mentioned above. Further flotation testwork is ongoing to produce a separate pyrite concentrate containing gold and silver. The positive results from flotation, in conjunction with previous oxidative leaching methods (such as Pressure Oxidation or Albion), continue to support the previously reported gold recoveries of 90% for the Lower CS-600 domain. The testing program was designed and executed with sufficient rigor to support a future Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).

Commenting on the results, Ken Konkin, President & CEO of Tudor Gold stated, "We are very pleased with the results obtained from the locked-cycle flotation tests from this phase of metallurgical testing on material from the lower portion of the CS-600 Domain (CS-600L). We estimate more than 50% of the CS-600 Domain is located within the lower portion (the CS-600L sub-domain). Through a simple rougher-cleaner flotation process we were able to produce an exceptionally clean, high-grade concentrate with excellent metal recoveries, with over 88% for copper and approximately 64% for gold. The CS-600L sub-domain is located in the same area which hosts the newly discovered Supercell-1 (SC-1) high-grade gold complex. Our engineering team has recommended initial metallurgical tests to be conducted on material collected from the SC-1 drill hole intercepts. The SC-1 composite sample will be shipped to SGS Labs for metallurgical tests.

Our concept is to focus on the high-grade SC-1 to study the possibility of extracting as much high-grade gold as possible while potentially building out the infrastructure to access the CS-600L area. The plan is to utilize the same workings from the Supercell complex to access the CS-600 domain. These latest results from the CS-600L Domain significantly de-risk the Goldstorm project with respect to metallurgical characteristics of the copper-gold mineralization and will be utilized in a future Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).

Additionally, two gold-dominant domains, 300H and DS5, have demonstrated high gold recoveries from previous oxidation/cyanidation tests, with results exceeding 94% gold recovery for the Albion process and in excess of 98% gold recovery for pressure oxidation tests. We were very pleased to observe that no deleterious compounds were formed from any of the types of oxidation-leach tests completed, which will allow our technical team to conduct trade-off studies for recovery vs costs for each process. Given the favorable metallurgical test results obtained from this gravity/flotation system for the CS-600L sub-domain, testing and potentially expanding the SC-1 high-grade gold complex will be our primary focus moving forward. Additional tests are also recommended to examine the northernmost part of CS-600 (CS-600N) which has never been tested previously and continued tests on the upper CS-600 (CS-600U). However, the lower portion of CS-600 has enough volume to mine and process 40,000 tpd over 17 years producing a highly desirable copper concentrate with good gold and silver credits. The goal for the Treaty Creek Deposit is to be able to produce at least 500,000 AuEQ ounces per year. Our mineral process engineers can determine the optimal size and type of mineral processing to be considered for advancing the project that will part of the PEA with a series of trade-off studies examining the most economical path forward for the Treaty Creek Project."

Metallurgical Test Work and Results:

Recent metallurgical testing carried out at Blue Coast Research, under the supervision of Tad Crowie, P. Eng. of JDS Energy & Mining Inc. demonstrated that a high-grade copper concentrate could be produced from the Lower CS-600 sub-domain. The locked cycle test achieved recoveries of 88.1% copper, 63.8% gold, and 51.3% silver into a concentrate with grade exceeding 29% copper and 30 g/t Au for the Lower CS-600. A locked cycle test is considered an important step in developing a mineral processing flowsheet which incorporates flotation, as it demonstrates the effects that re-cycle streams will have on the overall process. The tests were completed on samples that are consistent with those used for the previous metallurgical testing and had gold and copper feed grades of 0.91 g/t Au and 0.59% Cu, which are consistent with the grades in the Lower CS-600 sub-domain.

The current flotation flowsheet follows a typical copper flotation circuit configuration, with standard copper flotation reagents, as seen in Figure 2. The primary grind in the current testwork has been reduced from a P80 of 120 µm used in the previous testwork program to a P80 of 75 µm allowing for a higher overall recovery of copper than has been previously achieved. The gold recoveries have achieved similar results to previous flotation testwork.

Locked Cycle Test Flowsheet:

Figure 2 - Source: Blue Coast Research (2024)

A rougher concentrate regrind target of P80 of 30 µm allowed the production of a high-grade copper concentrate, exceeding 29% copper with significant gold and silver grades of 33 g/t Au and 96 g/t Ag for CS-600L.

The locked cycle test results for the combined products of last 3 cycles of the test (cycles 4, 5, and 6) can be found in the table below. The locked cycle test achieved stability after the first 2 cycles, which demonstrates that the flowsheet is stable, as well as validating the test results.

Highlights of the 2024 Locked Cycle testing on the Lower CS-600 Sub-Domain:

Product Weight Assays Distribution grams % Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) S (%) Au % Ag % Cu % S % Cleaner 3 Conc 105.0 1.8 33.16 96.7 29.59 33.2 63.8 51.3 88.1 21.6 Cleaner 1 Tail 358.0 6.0 1.12 9.20 0.7 4.9 7.4 16.7 7.0 10.9 Rougher Tail 5532.7 92.3 0.28 1.14 0.03 1.97 28.8 32.0 4.9 67.5 Calculated Head 5995.7 100.0 0.91 3.30 0.59 2.69 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0

Table 1 - Source: Blue Coast Research (2024)

The high copper concentrate grade, along with high levels of gold and silver, achieved in this test suggests that there are opportunities to pull the circuit harder to increase overall metal recovery.

QA/QP

The metallurgical program was carried out by Blue Coast Research of Nanaimo, B.C., selected to conduct further mineralogical assessment of the Goldstorm sample material. The metallurgical and mineralogical work was conducted under the supervision of Tad Crowie, P. Eng of JDS Energy & Mining Inc., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Crowie has reviewed the October 24, 2024 news release by Tudor Gold and agreed to its contents.

Ken Konkin, P.Geo, President and CEO, Tudor Gold, is the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, responsible for the Project. Mr. Konkin has reviewed, verified, and approved the scientific and technical information in the October 24, 2024 news release by Tudor Gold.

Standard QA/QC sampling procedures are maintained by SGS and Blue Coast to ensure accurate and representative testing.

Technical information as presented in this news release by Teuton Resources is consistent with that published in the Tudor Gold release of October 24, 2024. D. Cremonese, P. Eng., is the QP for Teuton Resources; as President and CEO of Teuton he is not independent of the Company. Mr. Cremonese has not verified the technical information in the Tudor Oct. 24, 2024 release.

About Treaty Creek

Teuton was the original staker of the Treaty Creek property, host to the large Goldstorm deposit, assembling the core land position in 1984-5. It presently holds a 20% carried interest in the Treaty Creek Project (Tudor Gold is responsible for paying all exploration costs up until such time as a production decision is made and owns a 60% interest; American Creek Resources owns the remaining 20% interest, also carried). Additionally, Teuton owns a 0.98% Net Smelter Royalty in the Goldstorm deposit area as well as in the northern portion of the Perfectstorm zone; within the southern portion of the Perfectstorm zone, Teuton owns a 0.49% NSR with an option to increase that to 1.49% by paying $1 million to the current owner. It also owns numerous additional royalty interests within the Sulphurets Hydrothermal system on formerly 100%-owned properties such as the King Tut, Tuck, High North, Orion, Delta and Fairweather properties (King Tut and Tuck now owned by Newmont Mining; High North, Orion, Delta and Fairweather properties now owned by Goldstorm Metals).

The Treaty Creek Project not only contains the Goldstorm Deposit (a large gold-copper porphyry system) it also hosts several other prospective zones of mineralization lying along a north-northeast trending axis centred around the Sulphurets thrust fault. This thrust fault is spatially related to all of the porphyry deposits on the neighbouring KSM property (owned by Seabridge Gold) as well as the Treaty Creek property. These other zones at Treaty Creek include the Perfect Storm, Calm Before the Storm and the Eureka.

About Teuton

Teuton owns interests in more than thirty properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. This model minimizes share equity dilution while at the same time maximizing opportunity. Earnings provided from option payments received, both in cash and in shares of the optionee companies over the past 8 years, has provided Teuton with substantial income.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.

All statements relating to future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

