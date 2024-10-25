Origen Resources AGSM Update

Vancouver, October 25, 2024 - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company" or "Origen") wishes to provide an update on the October 7, 2024 news release regarding the status of the upcoming vote to approve a change of control at the Company's upcoming AGSM scheduled for today, October 25, 2024, at 11 am.

Currently the Company is not in receipt of a signed subscription form and is diligently working with the subscriber to satisfy their additional requests. We reasonably expect the sub agreement to be signed over the coming days and refers to today's vote as an advisory vote. The Company does not anticipate any further shareholder approval being required if the shareholders are in favour of the change of control.

Further announcements will be made upon receipt of the vote tally and the signed subscription agreement.

Additionally, effective October 25, 2024, the Company's CFO Natasha Tsai will be stepping down and Lawrence Cheung will be appointed the Company's new CFO.

Lawrence Cheung is a Controller at Malaspina Consultants Inc. He provides CFO and controllership services to assist clients in meeting their financial reporting and regulatory requirements. Prior to joining Malaspina in 2021, Lawrence was a Senior Associate at PwC where he provided assurance services to both private and publicly traded clients in the US and Canada reporting under IFRS, ASPE and US GAAP. Lawrence holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) from the Sauder School of Business at UBC and received his CPA designation from the Chartered Professional Accountants, British Columbia. The Company wishes to thank Natasha for her excellent service as CFO and wish her all the best in her future endeavours.

On behalf of Origen,

Gary Schellenberg

Chief Executive Officer

