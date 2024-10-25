Astra Exploration Elects to Proceed With Option Agreement For Manchuria Epithermal Gold-Silver Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina

Vancouver, October 25, 2024 - Astra Exploration Inc. (TSXV: ASTR) (OTCQB: ATEPF) (FSE: S3I) ("Astra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in connection with the binding letter agreement dated July 8, 2024 (the "Agreement") approvals from both the existing royalty holder and from the Santa Cruz Provincial authorities have been received, and Astra has delivered timely notice to Patagonia Gold Corp. of its election to proceed with the Agreement (see July 9, 2024 news release).

Astra has the exclusive option to acquire up to a 90% interest in the Manchuria epithermal gold-silver Project (the "Project") from Patagonia Gold Corp ("Patagonia") located in the prolific Deseado Massif of Santa Cruz, Argentina.

Astra's CEO, Brian Miller commented:

"Astra's review of the data, and re-logging of drill core continues to produce evidence of a large epithermal system at Manchuria which has the potential to host a high-grade, multi-million-ounce precious metals deposit. Investor interest in both the Manchuria project and in Argentina as a favorable jurisdiction has been very positive, and we're excited to proceed with exploration as soon as possible."

About the Company

Astra Exploration Inc. is a precious metals exploration company based out of Vancouver, BC that is actively building a portfolio of high-quality projects in some of the most important mining jurisdictions in Latin America. Its 100% owned Pampa Paciencia low sulphidation epithermal (LSE) gold-silver project is located in the Paleocene mineral province of northern Chile in proximity to such major operating mines as Spence and Sierra Gorda, and shares several important geological similarities to other Paleocene LSE gold-silver deposits including Faride and El Peñón. The Manchuria LSE gold-silver project over which Astra has an option to acquire 90% interest, is located in the prolific Deseado Massif of Santa Cruz, Argentina which hosts multiple world-class LSE precious metals deposits including Cerro Vanguardia and Cerro Negro.

Qualified Person

The technical data and information as disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Darcy Marud, who is an Independent Director of Astra. Mr. Marud is a Practicing Member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

