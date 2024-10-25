Gold Basin Announces Resignation of Michael Povey from Board of Directors

Vancouver, October 25, 2024 - Gold Basin Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Gold Basin") - (TSX-V GXX, OTCQB: GXXFF) today announced the resignation of Michael Povey from the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Povey will remain a technical advisor given his extensive knowledge of the project.

Charles Straw, President and Director commented: "We thank Mr. Povey for his efforts since the IPO of Gold Basin and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

ABOUT GOLD BASIN RESOURCES CORPORATION

Gold Basin Resources Corporation is advancing the 42 km2 Gold Basin Project, located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Mohave County, Arizona. Gold Basin is accessible year-round via a 1.5-hour-drive on I-93 Highway southeast of Las Vegas, and high-power electrical lines from the Hoover Dam crosscut the southern Project area. The immediate focus of Gold Basin's experienced technical team is to expand and delineate multiple at-surface oxide gold deposits and prove the project's district-scale potential. For further information, please visit the Company's web site at: www.goldbasincorp.com.

