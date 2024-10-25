Extension of Warrant Expiry Date

London, October 25, 2024 - Peloton Minerals Corp. ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC; OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF) will modify the expiry time of certain outstanding warrants of the Company as follows:

7,614,446 warrants exercisable at a price of CDN$0.10 until 5:00 pm on December 10, 2024 will be exercisable until 5:00 pm on December 10, 2026.

For further information please contact:

Edward (Ted) Ellwood, MBA

President & CEO 1-519-964-2836

Peloton Minerals Corporation is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF). There are 137,265,371 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company.

Peloton's exploration portfolio includes the North Elko Lithium Project in Elko County, Nevada, a gold exploration project on the Carlin Trend, Nevada, and a non-controlling interest in a copper porphyry project near Butte, Montana.

