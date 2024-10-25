Molten Metals Corp. Appoints New CEO

Molten Metals Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:MOLT; FSE:Y44) has appointed Rishi Kwatra as its new Chief Executive Officer of the company. Mr. Kwatra replaces Lara Smith, current CEO. Ms. Smith will continue to serve as a director of the Company.

Mr. Kwatra has proven financial expertise and business acumen which the Company believes will help create a strong business plan and path forward for realizing shareholder and market value.



Mr. Kwatra's many roles include corporate finance, business development and mergers and acquisitions for several industry leaders. He has extensive experience in undertaking project generation and business development along with evaluating early to advanced stage M&A opportunities in the mining sector. His extensive network of international contacts in the institutional and capital markets brings strong financial relationships.



He has led significant financings for various public and private issuers. Mr. Kwatra is also a serial entrepreneur and a seasoned investor in Real Estate. He has studied International Trade and Business Administration in Finance at BCIT. Mr. Kwatra is well-travelled, and fluent in several languages.



Mr. Kwatra comments "I am excited to lead the company as we continue to evaluate quality assets to provide catalysts for shareholders through the acquisition and development. I would like to thank Lara Smith for valued time and contributions to the Company and wish her success in her future endeavors."







For Additional Information Please Contact



Molten Metals Corp.

Brooklyn Reed, Corporate Secretary

778.918.2261

Email: brooklyn@moltenmetalscorp.com







The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

