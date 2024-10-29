F3 Hits 12.0% U3O8 Over 2.0m Within 2.66% Over 10.5m

Discovers A1 Shear Extension 3.2km South of JR

Kelowna, October 29, 2024 - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTC Pink: FUUFF) ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce assay results for thirteen drillholes of the ongoing 2024 drill program on the PLN Property, including PLN24-161 at the JR Zone (see NR August 13, 2024) which returned 10.5m of 2.66% U 3 O 8 , including a high grade 2.0m interval averaging 12.0% U 3 O 8 , further including an ultra-high grade core of 0.5m of 20.7% U 3 O 8 . Significant mineralization over a 13.5m interval was intersected in PLN24-184 on line 105S at JR, including 1.5m off-scale radioactivity (>65,535 cps) between 235.60 and 240.10m.

Exploration drilling focused mainly on the B1 area close to, and south of the Harrison Fault, with a number of very prospective drill holes, highlighted by PLN24-187 which was drilled on line 3240S, approximately 400m south of the Harrison Fault, and on section with PLN24-183. PLN24-183 was the first hole to intersect what is interpreted to be the southern extension of the A1 shear zone hosting the JR Zone. Due to encouraging alteration and intense shearing a down dip hole was drilled, and PLN24-187 encountered intense alteration and anomalous radioactivity (see Table 1 and Photo 1).

Sam Hartmann, Vice President Exploration, commented:

"Today's update includes scintillometer results of drilling in the JR Zone, where three holes successfully targeted high grade mineralization in areas of lower drill hole density, as well as high-grade assay results of drillholes completed and previously announced earlier in the program. Exploration drilling south of the Harrison Fault discovered the A1 Shear Extension, ~400m beyond the previously interpreted southern extent of the A1 shear, as a discrete continuation, and parallel to the B1 structures. This potential for stacked and parallel structure south of Harrison Fault provides further high priority drill targets for high grade uranium mineralization."

JR Zone Assay Highlights:

PLN24-161 (line 035S):

10.5m @ 2.66% U 3 O 8 (206.5m to 217.5m), including:

O (206.5m to 217.5m), including: 2.0m @ 12.0% U 3 O 8 (207.5m to 209.5m), further including:

O (207.5m to 209.5m), further including: 0.5m @ 20.7% U 3 O 8 (208.0m to 208.5m)

PLN24-163 (line 095S):

13.0m @ 0.45% U 3 O 8 (197.0m to 210.0m), including:

O (197.0m to 210.0m), including: 2.5m @ 1.77 % U 3 O 8 (204.0m to 206.5m)

JR Zone Handheld Spectrometer Highlights:

PLN24-184 (line 105S):

13.5m mineralization from 228.5m - 242.0m, including 3.80 m cumulative mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity between 233.00m - 240.30m, including 1.5m cumulative off-scale radioactivity (>65,535 cps) between 235.60 -240.10m



PLN24-185 (line 025S)

13.0m mineralization from 218.0m - 231.0m, including 2.30 m cumulative mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity between 223.00m - 230.50m, including 0.5m cumulative off-scale radioactivity (>65,535 cps) between 223.00 -2424.00m



Exploration Handheld Spectrometer Highlights:

PLN24-178 (line 2835S): B1 Exploration

0.5m radioactivity from 446.5m - 447m with a peak of 310 cps

PLN24-180 (line 1125S): A1 South Exploration

0.5m radioactivity from 319.0m - 319.5m with a peak of 700 cps

PLN24-181 (line 2880S): B1 Exploration

0.5m radioactivity from 377.5m - 378.0m with a peak of 360 cps

PLN24-187 (line 3240S): B1 Exploration

0.5m radioactivity from 549.0m - 549.5m with a peak of 300 cps





Figure 1: JR Zone Assay and Spectrometer Results



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/228040_figure1.jpg









Figure 2: 2024 Drilling on A1 and B1 Shear Zones and new A1 Shear Extension



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/228040_plndrill2.jpg





Photo 1. A1 Extension in PLN24-187

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/228040_2deb68b6544e78ce_003full.jpg

Table 1. Drill Hole Summary and Uranium Assay Results



Collar Information



Assay Results Hole ID Grid Line Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) U 3 O 8 weight % PLN24-153 555S 588064.37 6410321.99 534.56 -72.0 55.6 A1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-154 2100S 587534.07 6408053.06 531.83 -60.2 35.9 A3 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-155 1215S 588507.31 6409827.87 536.43 -69.9 58.0 A1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-156 1335S 588571.28 6409726.11 543.90 -70.0 53.2 A1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-157 2745S 589215.28 6408451.38 540.75 -65.3 54.2 A1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-158 2040S 588934.86 6409122.90 543.88 -70.1 56.5 A1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-159 2235S 589041.26 6408957.53 543.16 -70.5 52.4 A1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-160 2430S 589122.80 6408773.08 543.36 -71.5 59.0 A1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-161 035S 587790.97 6410763.91 546.37 -80.3 57.0 206.50 207.50 1.00 0.19













207.50 209.50 2.00 12.0











incl 208.00 208.50 0.50 20.7













209.50 217.00 7.50 0.49











incl 215.50 216.00 0.50 2.31 PLN24-162 2850S 589301.35 6408383.61 538.03 -67.9 54.5 A1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-163 095S 587813.11 6410709.84 546.85 -78.5 52.4 197.00 204.00 7.00 0.09













204.00 206.50 2.50 1.77











incl 205.50 206.00 0.50 3.32













206.50 210.00 3.50 0.24 PLN24-164 2880S 589259.50 6408356.75 538.22 -65.3 68.9 A1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-165 3195S 589613.77 6408183.67 535.01 -72.4 55.0 B1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05























Assay composite parameters:

1: Minimum Thickness of 0.5 m

2: Assay Grade Cut-Off: 0.05% U3O8 (weight %)

3. Maximum Internal Dilution: 2.0 m

Table 2. Drill Hole Summary and Handheld Spectrometer Results

Collar Information * Hand-held Spectrometer Results On Mineralized Drillcore (>300 cps / >0.5m minimum) Athabasca Unconformity Depth (m) Total Drillhole Depth (m) Hole ID Section Line Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip From

(m) To

(m) Interval (m) Max CPS PLN24-178 2835S 589250.1 6408364.9 537.6 -66.5 53.5 446.50 447.00 0.50 310 175.4 554 PLN24-179 4245S 590177.8 6407292.3 542.2 -64.3 54.2 B1 MSZ Exploration; no radioactivity

>300 cps 372.8 533 PLN24-180 1125S 588192.3 6409710.1 542.3 -60.1 54.4 319.00 319.50 0.50 700 n.a. 556 PLN24-181 2880S 589300.5 6408383.0 539.6 -65.1 79.3 377.50 378.00 0.50 360 200.0, 308.6, 360.3 466 PLN24-182 5280S 590644.1 6406355.3 539.2 -71.8 53.6 B1 MSZ Exploration; no radioactivity

>300 cps 342.7 446 PLN24-183 3240S 589413.8 6407982.6 530.1 -59.0 54.1 B1 MSZ Exploration; no radioactivity

>300 cps 392.6 743 PLN24-184 105S 587752.6 6410654.2 544.6 -62.1 53.2 207.50 208.00 0.50 540 194.4 290













228.50 229.00 0.50 980

















229.00 229.50 0.50 560

















229.50 230.00 0.50 1100

















230.00 230.50 0.50 540

















230.50 231.00 0.50 <300

















231.00 231.50 0.50 2400

















231.50 232.00 0.50 690

















232.00 232.50 0.50 680

















232.50 233.00 0.50 540

















233.00 233.50 0.50 36100

















233.50 233.80 0.30 22100

















233.80 234.00 0.20 9900

















234.00 234.50 0.50 350

















234.50 235.00 0.50 7200

















235.00 235.50 0.50 8700

















235.50 235.60 0.10 65500

















235.60 235.90 0.30 >65535

















235.90 236.00 0.10 65500

















236.00 236.50 0.50 550

















236.50 237.00 0.50 16900

















237.00 237.50 0.50 730

















237.50 238.00 0.50 1700

















238.00 238.15 0.15 65500

















238.15 238.50 0.35 >65535

















238.50 238.65 0.15 65500

















238.65 239.00 0.35 >65535

















239.00 239.20 0.20 23300

















239.20 239.50 0.30 9900

















239.50 239.60 0.10 65500

















239.60 240.00 0.40 >65535

















240.00 240.10 0.10 >65535

















240.10 240.30 0.20 65500

















240.30 240.50 0.20 9900

















240.50 241.00 0.50 520

















241.00 241.50 0.50 620

















241.50 242.00 0.50 440

















244.00 244.50 0.50 750

















244.50 245.00 0.50 810



PLN24-185 025S 587736.8 6410738.8 545.3 -65.9 52.9 218.00 218.50 0.50 570 197.2 278













218.50 219.50 1.00 <300

















219.50 220.00 0.50 800

















220.00 220.50 0.50 630

















220.50 221.00 0.50 380

















221.00 222.00 1.00 <300

















222.00 222.50 0.50 6100

















222.50 223.00 0.50 5600

















223.00 223.30 0.30 >65535

















223.30 223.50 0.20 59400

















223.50 223.80 0.30 58700

















223.80 224.00 0.20 >65535

















224.00 224.50 0.50 46700

















224.50 224.85 0.35 23200

















224.85 225.00 0.15 9800

















225.00 225.25 0.25 17600

















225.25 225.50 0.25 9100

















225.50 226.00 0.50 8300

















226.00 226.50 0.50 4600

















226.50 227.00 0.50 8000

















227.00 227.50 0.50 800

















227.50 228.00 0.50 380

















228.00 228.50 0.50 800

















228.50 230.00 1.50 <300

















230.00 230.30 0.30 5200

















230.30 230.50 0.20 33000

















230.50 231.00 0.50 1100



PLN24-186 035S 587810.1 6410777.2 545.7 -79.2 50.9 186.50 187.00 0.50 360 175.0 263













187.00 187.50 0.50 810

















187.50 188.00 0.50 310

















188.00 188.50 0.50 350

















188.50 189.00 0.50 <300

















189.00 189.50 0.50 560

















189.50 190.00 0.50 1100

















190.00 190.50 0.50 1400

















190.50 191.00 0.50 1700

















191.00 191.50 0.50 2400

















191.50 191.65 0.15 4100

















191.65 192.00 0.35 13100

















192.00 192.50 0.50 2600

















192.50 193.00 0.50 2000

















193.00 193.50 0.50 13300

















193.50 194.00 0.50 9400

















194.00 194.50 0.50 7000

















194.50 195.00 0.50 2800

















195.00 195.50 0.50 3500

















195.50 196.00 0.50 330

















196.00 196.50 0.50 1700

















196.50 197.00 0.50 1300

















197.00 197.50 0.50 470



PLN24-187 3240S 589410.2 6407980.4 530.8 -65.4 53.8 549.00 549.50 0.50 300 373.0 713



























Handheld spectrometer composite parameters:

1: Minimum Thickness of 0.5m

2: CPS Cut-Off of 300 counts per second

3: Maximum Internal Dilution of 2.0m

Natural gamma radiation in the drill core that is reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 scintillometer. The Company considers greater than 300 cps on the handheld spectrometer as anomalous, >10,000 cps as high grade and greater than 65,535 cps as off-scale. The reader is cautioned that scintillometer readings are not directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials.

Composited weight % U 3 O 8 mineralized intervals are summarized in Table 1. Samples from the drill core are split in half sections on site. Where possible, samples are standardized at 0.5m down-hole intervals. One-half of the split sample is sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) in Saskatoon, SK while the other half remains on site for reference. Analysis includes a 63 element suite including boron by ICP-OES, uranium by ICP-MS and gold analysis by ICP-OES and/or AAS.

The Company considers uranium mineralization with assay results of greater than 1.0 weight % U 3 O 8 as "high grade" and results greater than 20.0 weight % U 3 O 8 as "ultra-high grade."

All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thickness are yet to be determined.

About Patterson Lake North:

The Company's 4,078-hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North property (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Fission Uranium's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade world class uranium deposits which is poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property, and the new JR Zone uranium discovery is located 23km northwest of Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepare in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., President & COO of F3 Uranium Corp, a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has verified the data disclosed.

About F3 Uranium Corp:

F3 Uranium is a uranium exploration company advancing its newly discovered high-grade JR Zone and exploring for additional mineralized zones on its 100%-owned Patterson Lake North (PLN) Project in the southwest Athabasca Basin. PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property, and the new JR Zone discovery is located ~25km northwest of Fission Uranium's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade uranium deposits. This area is poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. The PLN project is comprised of the PLN, Minto and Broach properties. The Broach property incorporates the former PW property which was obtained from CanAlaska as a result of a property swap.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of the management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228040