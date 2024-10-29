Collective Mining Announces Receipt of Exercise Notice of Participation Rights from Strategic Investor

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2024 - Collective Mining Ltd. (NYSE: CNL) (TSX: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated October 24 and 25, 2024 announcing a C$35 million "bought deal" public offering of common shares ("Common Shares") led by BMO Capital Markets on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (the "Public Offering"), its strategic investor with participation rights in equity financings of the Corporation (see press release dated February 26, 2024) has exercised such participation rights in connection with the Public Offering. The strategic investor intends to subscribe for such number of Common Shares, at an issue price of C$5.00 per Common Share, that will result in the strategic investor holding 9.99% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, on a partially diluted basis, after giving effect to the Public Offering calculated in accordance with the terms of the strategic investor's participation right. The Common Shares to be issued to the strategic investor will be completed on a non-brokered private placement basis expected to close concurrently with the Public Offering. The Common Shares to be issued to the strategic investor will be subject to a statutory hold period under Canadian securities laws expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The Public Offering and concurrent private placement are subject to the approval and authorization, as applicable, of the Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American.

The securities to be offered pursuant to the bought deal financing and issued pursuant to the private placement have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the "United States" or "U.S persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc. to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, Collective Mining is an advanced exploration company with options to acquire 100% interests in two projects in Caldas, Colombia. Both projects are located directly within an established mining camp with ten fully permitted and operating mines and benefits from ready access to hydropower, roads and skilled labor.

The Company's flagship project, Guayabales, is anchored by the Apollo system, which hosts the large-scale, outcropping, bulk-tonnage and high-grade copper-silver-gold-tungsten Apollo system, which is a partially reduced intrusion related system ("PRIRS"). The Company's 2024 objectives are to expand the Apollo system and step out along strike to expand the recently discovered Trap system.

Management, insiders and close family and friends own over 40% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result, are fully aligned with shareholders. The Company is listed on the NYSE and the TSX under the trading symbol "CNL."

SOURCE Collective Mining Ltd.