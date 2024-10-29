Industry Consortium with Aston-Martin, Sarginsons, Boeing UK, NioCorp and Others Wins UK Government Funding

R&D Effort Aims to Develop Digitally Optimized Cast Automotive Parts Made With

Recycled Aluminum Strengthened by Scandium

Scandium Enables the Use of Recycled Aluminum With No Loss of Mechanical Properties

Recycled Aluminum Has a Carbon Intensity that is 94% Lower than Primary Aluminum1

CENTENNIAL, October 29, 2024 - NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NB) is pleased to announce that an industry consortium in which it is working with automakers, manufacturers, and supply chain leaders has been awarded funding by the UK Government to support an US$8 million program to design lightweight aluminum alloys and cast automotive components made of recycled aluminum strengthened by scandium, which NioCorp intends to produce at its Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project in Nebraska.

The collaborative, known as Project PIVOT ("Performance Integrated Vehicle Optimization Technology"), includes such companies as Aston Martin, Sarginsons, Altair, GESCRAP, and Brunel University London. The Project's Steering Committee includes Jaguar Land Rover, Boeing UK, Alcon Industries, Linamar, Shell Re-Charge, and others.

The UK government funding, which totals approximately US$3.8 million and will be supplemented by funds from project participants, was awarded by the Advanced Propulsion Centre UK (APC) following a competitive process. Project PIVOT is led by Coventry, UK-based aluminum foundry and engineering company Sarginsons and seeks to revolutionize the global casting industry through overhauling the design, weight, carbon intensity and production of cast aluminum, with a target of 100% recycled content.

Roberto Fedeli, Group Chief Technology Officer of Aston Martin, said: "The award of funding from the APC is a major boost to Project PIVOT, which seeks to leverage advanced metal solidification and digital-twin simulations to manufacture low-carbon alloys which will ultimately uplift the level of recycled content we feature in Aston Martin models. We look forward to progressing this project collaboratively with Sarginsons and our other research partners. We thank the APC for their incredible support, following on from their backing of our electrification programme last year."

NioCorp's Role in Project Pivot

NioCorp is working closely with the collaborative and will, among other things, be providing aluminum-scandium master alloy for the group's research and prototype parts development efforts.

In response to the UK funding announcement, Mark A. Smith, CEO and Executive Chairman of NioCorp, said: "NioCorp is proud to be a supporting member of Project Pivot and to be working with Aston Martin, Jaguar Land Rover, Sarginsons, and other automotive industry leaders in this revolutionary effort to design lightweight cast automotive components that unlock the value of scandium by enabling greater use of lower-cost recycled aluminum in these platforms."

Scott Honan, NioCorp COO, added: "Project Pivot is aimed at solving real-world challenges and doing so on an accelerated timeline that happens to line up very well with NioCorp's plans to come online with approximately 100 tonnes per year of US-produced scandium oxide from our Elk Creek Project in Nebraska. By almost any measure, the automotive industry has the potential to consume many hundreds of tonnes per year of scandium, and NioCorp will remain focused on supplying the scandium that this large potential market demands."

Qualified Persons

Scott Honan, M.Sc., SME-RM, COO of NioCorp Developments Ltd., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in the news release.

ABOUT NIOCORP

NioCorp is developing a critical minerals project in Southeast Nebraska that is expected to produce niobium, scandium, and titanium. The Company also is evaluating the potential to produce several REs from the Elk Creek Project. Niobium is used to produce specialty alloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a specialty metal that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium is also a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various lightweight alloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor, and medical implants. Magnetic REs, such as neodymium, praseodymium, terbium, and dysprosium are critical to the making of NdFeB magnets, which are used across a wide variety of defense and civilian applications.

