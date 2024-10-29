Klondike Gold Discovers 300-meter Southeastern Extension to Stander Zone in Drilling Including 21.50 g/t Au over 4.0 meters (Including 76.07 g/t Au Over 1.0 Meter and 9.50 g/t Au Over 1.0 Meter) and 4.84 g/t Au over 9.0 Meters (Including 35.44 g/t Au

VANCOUVER, October 29, 2024 - Klondike Gold Corp. (TSXV:KG)(FRA:LBDP)(OTCQB:KDKGF) ("Klondike Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce eleven drill hole results which tested for a southeastern extension of Stander Zone gold mineralization within the Company's 100% owned 727 km2 Klondike District Property (the "Property") in the Dawson mining district, Yukon, Canada. (see Figure 1).

Highlights Summary

High grade gold-bearing quartz vein zones within the Stander Zone southeastern extension demonstrate significant lateral and down-dip continuity. These new intersections correlate well with those mapped within the Stander Zone MRE.

EC24-534 intersected a quartz vein zone averaging 21.50 g/t Au over 4.0 meters from 96.50 meters including individual quartz veins assaying 76.07 g/t Au (2.45 opt Au) over 1.0m and 9.54 g/t Au over 1.0m.

EC24-541 intersected a quartz vein zone averaging 4.84 g/t Au over 9.0m from 118.0m including two high grade intervals of 35.44 g/t Au over 0.50m and 18.59 g/t Au over 0.60m.

Mineralization intersected in these drill holes remains open to depth and along strike.

Additional drill results are pending.

Peter Tallman, Klondike Gold's President & CEO states; "These results reveal a 300-meter strike extension to the stacked high grade gold quartz vein zones that is the economic target within the Stander Zone. This drilling adding 50% to the southeastern strike length of Stander Zone mineralization with these high-grade intervals is an excellent result and a significant predictive success by the exploration team. Our work continues to demonstrate the considerable unrealized economic potential of the Klondike District Property as we unlock and derisk the value for our shareholders."

In 2024 the Company conducted a resource expansion and discovery drill program targeting Stander Zone gold mineralization as outlined in the Company's November 10, 2022 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE")1. A total of 26 holes for 4,160.52m were completed in this overall program divided into phases targeting specific Stander Zone adjacent subareas.

Eleven core holes reported here (EC24-518 to EC24-520, EC24-532, EC24-535, and EC24-38 to EC24-541) tested a 300 meter southeastern strike length for continuity of gold mineralization beyond the 2022 Stander Zone MRE extents. These holes successfully intersected significant intervals of high grade gold mineralization to extend the strike length of the Stander Zone 300 meters to the southeast beyond the 600-meter length of the MRE extents. Summary results are shown in Table 1 and drill hole collar locations are shown in Figure 1.

Table 1: Summary of Significant Gold Intervals at Stander Zone Eastern Extension

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) EC24-518 38.00 39.50 1.50 2.60 EC24-519 23.20 26.00 2.80 1.08 And 59.50 60.15 0.65 11.15 EC24-520 127.00 129.00 2.00 0.63 EC24-532 No significant assay EC24-533 49.00 54.00 5.00 1.48 Including 50.00 50.50 0.50 9.67 EC24-534 96.50 100.50 4.00 21.50 Including 96.50 97.50 1.00 9.54 And 99.50 100.50 1.00 76.07 EC24-535 61.50 62.50 1.00 2.13 EC24-538 No significant assay EC24-539 45.50 50.00 4.50 0.77 Including 49.00 50.00 1.00 2.26 And 80.50 83.00 2.50 6.51 Including 82.00 83.00 1.00 11.79 EC24-540 42.50 43.50 1.00 5.63 And 53.00 56.00 3.00 1.87 EC24-541 118.00 127.00 9.00 4.84 Including 124.00 124.50 0.50 35.44 And 125.50 126.10 0.60 18.59

The intersection lengths reported here are estimated true widths ("ETW")2. These 2024 results are not included in the Company's November 10, 2022 Stander Zone mineral resource estimate ("MRE")1 which was based upon 40 initial holes completed from 2015 through 2021 using a gold price of $1,700 USD and a 0.2 g/t Au cut-off.

Figure 1: 2024 Stander Zone program drill hole location map with 2022 MRE pit outline for reference. Drill holes in this release are labelled.

Discussion

New understanding of the Stander Zone and deeper drilling in 2024 has demonstrated multiple stacked gold-bearing 'quartz vein zones' exhibiting along-strike and 35o dip continuity. New drilling reported in this news release has intersected high grade quartz vein zones continuing 300 meters to the southeast beyond the extent of the Mineral Resource area. This follows the previous news release (see NR 22 October, 2024) reporting extension of mineralization adjacent and beneath the Mineral Resource with similar high gold grades.

The Stander Zone mineralization is associated with a 5 kilometer corridor of mineralization adjacent the major Eldorado Fault now recognized by the Company to be a master control of orogenic gold mineralization within the Klondike District.

Figure 2: Location of Stander Zone MRE area and other significant nearby gold showings along the Eldorado Fault.

The overall objectives of 2024 Klondike District Property drill testing at Stander Zone include:

Diamond drilling to test for expansion of the Stander Zone mineral resource area, and specifically to follow up high grade (>1 opt Au) gold drill intersections from late 2023; with 7 drill holes still pending.

Diamond drilling to test for expansion of extents of Gay Gulch Showing gold mineralization; with 6 drill holes still pending.

Prospecting and drill testing for repeated stacked gold-bearing quartz vein zones predicted by orogenic gold deposit models, targeting potential for deeper gold mineralization.

Figure 3: Klondike District Property extent with location of Stander Zone exploration area (purple outline) near Dawson.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical and scientific information contained within this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Tallman, P.Geo., President and CEO of Klondike Gold and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 policy. Detailed technical information, specifications, analytical information and procedures can be found on the Company's website.

ABOUT KLONDIKE GOLD CORP.

Klondike Gold is a Vancouver based gold exploration company advancing its 100%-owned Klondike District Gold Project located at Dawson City, Yukon, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Klondike District Gold Project targets gold associated with district scale orogenic faults along the 55-kilometer length of the famous Klondike Goldfields placer district. Multi-kilometer gold mineralization has been identified at both the Lone Star Zone and Stander Zone, among other targets. The Company has identified a Mineral Resource Estimate of 469,000 Indicated and 112,000 Inferred gold ounces1, a milestone first for the Klondike District. The Stander Zone ("MRE") was published November 10, 2022 based upon 40 initial holes completed from 2015 through 2021 using a gold price of $1,700 USD and a 0.2 g/t Au cut-off.

The Company is focused on exploration and development of its 727 square kilometer property accessible by scheduled airline and government-maintained roads located on the outskirts of Dawson City, Yukon, within the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation traditional territory.

1The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Klondike District Property was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101. The technical report supporting the Mineral Resource Estimate entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Klondike District Gold Project, Yukon Territory, Canada" has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca effective November 10, 2022. Refer to news release of December 16, 2022. 2 Estimated True Widths for reported vein intercepts are based on oriented core measurements of individual veins where available or measured angles perpendicular to vein margins, and/or 3D models of vein intercepts. The measured and model average "sheeted extensional vein" dip is 35o northeasterly, and typical drill hole dip angle is 55o southwesterly. Other potentially oblique gold-mineralized veins (eg. "quartz breccia veins") may be present. Differences between individual ETWs and down-hole interval lengths may vary between drill holes depending on drill hole azimuth and inclination, variations in vein zone strike and dip, and overall geometries of the different vein systems.

