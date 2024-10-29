Spod Lithium Appoints New Director

Vancouver, October 29, 2024 - SPOD Lithium Corp. (CSE: SPOD) (OTCQB: SPODF) (the "Company" or "SPOD") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Richard Goldstein to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Richard Goldstein has over 31 years' experience working in all facets of capital markets, including investment banking, and institutional sales and trading. Prior to founding First Republic Capital Corp., an exempt market dealer, 13 years ago, he was a founding partner at Fraser Mackenzie before serving as the Executive Vice-President and Head of investment banking at Standard Securities. He is a Concordia University International Business Graduate and holds an MBA from McMaster University.

Mathieu Couillard, SPOD's CEO commented, "We are thrilled to have Richard Goldstein on our team. Richard's extensive network of retail and institutional investors along with his capital markets expertise will play a key role in the development of SPOD Lithium."

Additionally, Gerald Kelly has resigned as a director of the Company effective immediately. Gerald Kelly will continue to serve as a consultant to the Company for a term of two (2) years for no cash consideration. The Company would like to thank Mr. Kelly for serving on the Board of directors and is looking forward to continuing working with him as a consultant.

About Spod Lithium Corp.

Spod Lithium Corp. is a leading exploration and development company focused on unlocking the vast potential of lithium resources. With a strategic approach to resource management and a commitment to sustainable practices, SPOD is dedicated to driving innovation and delivering value for its stakeholders. Founded in 2020, its primary lithium properties are strategically located in Quebec and Ontario, Canada, regions renowned for their rich deposits of these valuable resources. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company through its website at www.spodlithiumcorp.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228206