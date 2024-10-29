Elemental Altus Announces Annual General and Special Meeting and Director Nominees, Adopts Advance Notice Policy for Shareholder Meetings

Vancouver, October 29, 2024 - Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders on November 28, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) at Suite 1020 - 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6. The purpose of the Meeting will be, among other things, to elect the Company's board of directors (the "Board of Directors"), to ratify the re-appointment of its auditors, to ratify the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan and to approve the Policy (as defined below). All shareholders of record as of October 30, 2024, are entitled to vote at the meeting in person or by proxy.

The Board of Directors has duly nominated nine candidates for election. Those candidates are John Robins, Frederick Bell, Robert Milroy, Martin Turenne, David Netherway, Peter Williams, Prashant Francis, Jack Lunnon, and Vincent Benoit.

The Company further announces that the Board of Directors has adopted an advance notice policy (the "Policy") on October 28, 2024. The purpose of the Policy is to, among other things, (i) facilitate an orderly and efficient annual general or, where the need arises, special meeting, process, (ii) ensure that all shareholders receive adequate notice of the director nominations and sufficient information regarding all director nominees, and (iii) allow shareholders to register an informed vote after having been afforded reasonable time for appropriate deliberation.

The Policy, among other things, includes a provision that requires advance notice to the Company in certain circumstances where nominations of persons for election to the Board of Directors are made by shareholders of the Company. The Policy fixes a deadline by which director nominations must be submitted to the Company prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders and sets out the information that must be included in the notice to the Company for the notice to be in proper written form.

In the case of an annual general meeting of shareholders, notice to the Company under the Policy must be made not less than 30 days nor more than 65 days prior to the date of the annual general meeting; provided, however, that in the event that the annual general meeting is to be held on a date that is less than 50 days after the date on which the first public announcement by press release of the date of the annual meeting is made, notice under the Policy must be made not later than the close of business on the 10th day following such public announcement. Accordingly, in respect of the Meeting, notice to the Company must be made by November 8, 2024.

In the case of a special meeting of shareholders, which is not also an annual general meeting, called for the purpose of electing directors (whether or not called for other purposes), notice to the Company under the Policy must be made not later than the close of business on the 15th day following the day on which the first public announcement by press release of the date of the special meeting is made.

The Policy is effective as of the date it was adopted by the Board of Directors.

The full text of the Policy is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca or upon request by contacting legal@elementalaltus.com.

Elemental Altus is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: www.discoverygroup.ca or contact +1 604 646 4527.

About Elemental Altus Royalties Corp.

Elemental Altus is an income generating precious metals royalty company with 11 producing royalties and a diversified portfolio of pre-production and discovery stage assets. The Company is focused on acquiring uncapped royalties and streams over producing, or near-producing, mines operated by established counterparties. The vision of Elemental Altus is to build a global gold royalty company, offering investors superior exposure to gold with reduced risk and a strong growth profile.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228234