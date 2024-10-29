Flow Metals Announces Financing

Vancouver, October 29, 2024 - Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $20,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will consist of 222,222 common shares (the "Shares") issued at a price of $0.09 per Share.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the Offering for exploration and development purposes of its projects in British Columbia and the Yukon, for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Company does not anticipate that any finder's fees will be payable on the Offering. All securities issued in the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The securities offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold absent registration or compliance with an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Flow Metals

Flow Metals is a mining exploration company focused on advancing two 100% owned road access projects in established mining districts. Sixtymile is a Yukon gold project in the Sixtymile district and New Brenda is a copper-silver-molybdenum porphyry project in British Columbia's Quesnel terrane.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may include "forward-looking information" (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Company's business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including future plans for the exploration and development of its mineral properties, future production, reserve potential, and events or developments that the Company expects. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance, they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include, but are not limited to, the terms and completion of the Offering, the renouncement of exploration expenditures and use of proceeds. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws. There are several risk factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those described herein. Information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at SedarPlus.ca.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

