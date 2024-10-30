Stuhini to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Oct 31st

VANCOUVER, Oct. 29, 2024 - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (the "Company" or Stuhini") (TSXV: STU) (OTCQB: STXPF) wishes to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Oct 31st, 2024. The live, interactive online event will provide existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact live with the Company's President and CEO Dave O'Brien.

Starting at 12:35 PM Eastern Standard Time, Mr. O'Brien will provide a Company Corporate Presentation followed by Q&A. Conference participants are welcome to submit questions to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask live questions during the event.

To register for the event, Click Here.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.

Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada and the southwest United States. The Company's portfolio of exploration properties includes the flagship Ruby Creek Property, 14 km east of Atlin, BC; the Que Project, 70 km north of Johnson's Crossing, Yukon; the South Thompson Nickel Project, 35 km northwest of Grand Rapids, Manitoba; the Big Ledge Property, 57 km south of Revelstoke, BC; the Red Hills Project in Nevada and the Lindsay Project in southeast Arizona.

Forward-Looking Statements

