Ecora Resources PLC Announces FCA Approval of Transfer of Listings Category

Transfer of listing from the Equity Shares (Transition) Category to the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) Category of the Official List of the FCA

LONDON, October 30, 2024 - Further to its announcement of 2 October 2024, Ecora (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR), a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of industrial commodities essential to creating a sustainable future, announces the approval by the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") of the transfer of the listing category of all of its ordinary shares from the Equity Shares (Transition) category of the Official List of the FCA ("Official List") to the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) category of the Official List in accordance with Rule 21.5, as modified by UKLR Transitional Provision 2 of the UK Listing Rules issued by the FCA (the "Transfer").

The Transfer is expected to take effect at 8.00 a.m. today.

Additional listings unaffected

The Group's existing listing of the Ordinary Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (ECOR) and admission to trading on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: ECRAF) will be unaffected by the Transfer.

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC Geoff Callow - Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Website: www.ecora-resources.com Berenberg - Sponsor and Corporate Broker Jenny Lee / Alex Wright / Natasha Ninkov +44 (0) 20 3753 3040 FTI Consulting Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis +44(0) 20 3727 1000 ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

About Ecora Resources

Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating a sustainable future.

Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy. We will achieve this through building a diversified portfolio of scale over high quality assets that drives low volatility earnings growth and shareholder returns.

The mining sector has an essential role to play in the energy transition, with commodities such as copper, nickel and cobalt - key materials for manufacturing batteries and electric vehicles. Copper also plays a critical role in our electricity grids. All these commodities are mined and there are not enough mines in operation today to supply the volume required to achieve the energy transition.

Our strategy is to acquire royalties and streams over low-cost operations and projects with strong management teams, in well-established mining jurisdictions. Our portfolio has been reweighted to provide material exposure to this commodity basket and we have successfully transitioned from a coal orientated royalty business in 2014 to one that by 2026 will be materially coal free and comprised of over 90% exposure to commodities that support a sustainable future. The fundamental demand outlook for these commodities over the next decade is very strong, which should significantly increase the value of our royalty portfolio.

Ecora's shares are listed on the London and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ECOR) and trade on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: ECRAF).

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com