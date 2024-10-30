C2C Metals Announces Change of Name to Urano Energy Corp.

CSE: CTOC

VANCOUVER, Oct. 30, 2024 - C2C Metals Corp., (CSE: CTOC) (OTCQB: CTCGF ) (the "Company" or "C2C") announced today that it intends to change its name to Urano Energy Corp. and the trading symbol will change to "UE". The name change reflects the uranium exploration focus of the Company.

The Canadian Securities Exchange will publish a bulletin announcing the effective date of the change in the Company's name. The CUSIP and ISIN numbers will change to 91702W109 and CA91702W1095 respectively. No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share and warrant certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged. An application is pending for a symbol change on the OTC and will be provided once available.

C2C Metals is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring conventional uranium assets in the United States. The Company also holds a portfolio of gold and copper projects in Canada.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expected", "will be", "anticipated", "may" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

