Piedmont Lithium to Release Third Quarter 2024 Results on November 12, 2024

Piedmont Lithium ("Piedmont" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL), a leading North American supplier of lithium products critical to the U.S. electric vehicle supply chain, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 earnings by 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (U.S. and Canada), prior to the Nasdaq open on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (U.S. and Canada). Access to the call is available via webcast or direct dial. A link to the webcast and direct dial numbers are provided below:

PARTICIPANT INFORMATION (Public):

Participant URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/757137158

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (800) 715-9871

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 2536693

WEBCAST DETAILS

Event Title: Q3 2024 Piedmont Lithium Earnings Call

Event Date: November 12, 2024

Start Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (U.S. and Canada)

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL) is developing a world-class, multi-asset, integrated lithium business focused on enabling the transition to a net zero world and the creation of a clean energy economy in North America. Our goal is to become one of the largest lithium hydroxide producers in North America by processing spodumene concentrate produced from assets where we hold an economic interest. Our projects include our Carolina Lithium project in the United States and partnerships in Quebec with Sayona Mining (ASX: SYA) and in Ghana with Atlantic Lithium (AIM: ALL; ASX: A11). We believe these geographically diversified operations helps us to play a pivotal role in supporting America's move toward energy independence and the electrification of transportation and energy storage. For more information, follow us on Twitter @PiedmontLithium and visit www.piedmontlithium.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241030800081/en/

Contact

Erin Sanders

SVP, Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

T: +1 704 575 2549

E: esanders@piedmontlithium.com