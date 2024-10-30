Cartier cuts 7.2 g/t Au over 8.0 m at the new Portal Zone on the East Cadillac Property





VAL-D'OR, Québec, Oct. 30, 2024 -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECR, FSE: 6CA) ("Cartier" or the "Company") reports high-grade gold results from the new Portal Zone at its 100%-owned East Cadillac property. The latter is located 45 km east of the Val-d'Or mining camp.

Highlights

The 28,000-m (174 drill holes) ongoing exploration drill program continues to deliver high-grade gold results on the East Cadillac property (FIGURE).

Drilling intersected a new high-grade gold zone, located near surface and a few meters from the entrance to the Portal exploration Ramp (Tables 1 and 2 below):



7.2 g/t Au over 8.0 m including 12.5 g/t Au / 2.0 m and 26.2 g/t Au / 0.5 m



Since March 5, 2024, drilling has discovered 5 new high-grade gold Zones on the East Cadillac property (FIGURE).

Two drill rigs continue to explore high-grade gold targets along the regional Larder Lake - Cadillac Fault Zone.

"The results from the Portal gold Zone confirm historical high-grade gold results" commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO, adding "in 2024, 5 high-grade gold zones have been discovered over 8 km of the Larder Lake - Cadillac Fault Zone, on the East Cadillac property."

Table 1: Details of the new high-grade gold results of the new Portal Zone

Hole Coordinates

UTM (m) Azimuth (°) /

Plunge (°) From

(m) To

(m) Au

(g/t) Length

(m) CH24-186 330304/5320309/337 161/-45 56.0 64.0 7.2 8.0 Including 56.0 58.0 11.0 2.0 And 62.0 64.0 12.5 2.0 And 62.0 62.5 26.2 0.5 CH24-188 330299/5320411/337 181/-46 153.8 154.3 7.2 0.5

The lengths of the mineralized intersections are expressed as measured lengths along the drill core.

The estimated true widths of the mineralized intersections are approximately 85 to 95% of the reported lengths.

Table 2: Details of the highest historical drill results of the new Portal Zone

Hole Coordinates

UTM (m) Azimuth (°) /

Plunge (°) From

(m) To

(m) Au

(g/t) Length

(m) 07-86-02 330267/5320398/336 180/-48 141.7 142.1 18.5 0.4 07-87-05 330326/5320268/337 180/-49 11.0 11.5 15.0 0.5 Included within 11.0 14.4 5.0 3.4 07-86-04 330269/5320556/335 180/-47 282.7 285.9 2.9 3.2

The lengths of the mineralized intersections are expressed as measured lengths along the drill core.

The estimated true widths of the mineralized intersections are approximately 85% to 95% of the reported lengths.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

For each batch of samples sent to the laboratory, Cartier inserts 5% of the number of samples in the form of certified standards and another 5% in the form of blanks to ensure quality control. The samples are analyzed at the Techni-Lab (Actlabs) laboratory in Ste-Germaine-Boulé, Québec, Canada. Samples weighing 3 to 5 kg are crushed by the laboratory to 90% passing 10 mesh (2.00 mm), then a 500 g fraction of each sample is pulverized to 90% passing 200 mesh (0.07 mm). The resulting 50 g pulps are analyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples with results ? 1.0 g/t and < 10.0 g/t are re-assayed by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Results greater than or equal to 10.0 g/t Au are analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. For samples containing visible gold, a 500 g subsample of rock is analyzed by the metallic sieve method.

Qualified Persons

The Company's scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared and reviewed by Mr. Gaétan Lavallière, P.Geo., Ph.D., Vice-President, and Mr. Ronan Déroff, P.Geo., M.Sc., Senior Geologist, Project Manager and Geomatician, both qualified persons as defined in National Instrument 43 101. Mr. Lavallière approved the information contained in this press release.

About Cartier Resources Inc.

Founded in 2006, Cartier Resources Inc. is an exploration company based in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada. The Company's projects are located in Québec, which consistently ranks among the world's best mining jurisdictions. Cartier is actively advancing the development of its flagship East Cadillac Project and is looking for business partners for its other projects. The Company has significant corporate and institutional support, including Agnico Eagle Mines, O3 Mining and provincial investment funds.

For more information, contact:

Philippe Cloutier, P.Geo.

President and CEO

Telephone: 819-856-0512

philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com

www.ressourcescartier.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59042094-0ecc-4625-8605-0ba9df847a21