Northern Lights Provides Exploration Update and Stakes Additional Claims at The Horetzky Copper Project Located in The Babine Porphyry Copper Belt

Vancouver - Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR, OTC: NLRCF) is pleased to provide an overview of exploration plans and activities at its recently acquired Horetzky Copper Project ("Horetzky" or the "Project"), located in the Babine porphyry copper belt.

An initial review of exploration data pertaining to the Project identified numerous historical geological, geophysical and geochemical data sets that need to be reviewed and interpreted using modern methods to unlock their full potential to help direct the Company's future exploration efforts. To complete this work, Northern Lights has engaged the same group that completed the compilation resulting in American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) optioning the Nak property.

Although at a very early stage, the data review has identified a soil geochemical anomaly with values of up to 2,000 ppm copper and 90 ppm molybdenum coinciding with an area of hornfels, porphyry dykes and a moderate positive aeromagnetic anomaly, located in the northwest corner of the property. A total of 748 hectares were acquired by map staking to cover this area of interest, resulting in an approximate 17% expansion to the property.

Work on permitting will begin shortly, and will include the submission of a Notice of Work to the British Columbia government as well as discussions with local First Nations.

Horetzky Project Highlights:

Located in the Babine porphyry copper belt which hosts the past producing Bell and Granisle copper-gold mines and several promising advanced stage copper-gold exploration targets including American Eagle's Nak project, Amarc Resources' Duke and Hearne Hill projects and the Morrison deposit of Pacific Booker Minerals.

Geological similarities to other Babine porphyry copper belt targets include, the presence of an Eocene aged Babine plutonic suite intrusive and likely coeval dykes which together have caused widespread hornfelsing and alteration within surrounding volcanics and sediments, and a mineralization suite that includes chalcopyrite, molybdenite, bornite and chalcocite.

The Project is host to an approximate 3.0 km copper soil geochemical anomaly, with numerous samples having returned greater than 1,000 ppm copper to a maximum of 10,000 ppm copper, that is open for expansion to the southeast and strongly open to the southwest where it is associated with a strong positive magnetic anomaly possibly representing potassic alteration.

Although most historical programs failed to analyze for gold, several recent programs have analyzed for gold resulting in rock sample values of up to 1% copper and 277 ppb gold and soil sample values of up to 1,085 ppm copper and 440 ppb gold, suggesting good relatively untested potential for gold exists within this porphyry style system.

Project is located approximately 95 kilometres northeast of the regional centre of Smithers. It consists of 11 tenures totalling 5,057 hectares and is partially road accessible with active logging cuts located close to the main copper soil geochemical anomaly.

Northern Lights, CEO, Jason Bahnsen commented: "We are happy to see compilation work begin and although early days, it has already resulted in the identification of a prospective area that justified staking. The group we have engaged for the Horetzky compilation has experience in the belt, having also completed the compilation that helped spur American Eagle's interest in the Nak project. We will begin engaging with local First Nations as part of applying for a Notice of Work exploration permit for this exciting target."

Historical Data

The exploration results reported in this release are historical in nature. The Company has not conducted an independent review of the exploration results, nor has it independently analyzed the exploration results to verify them. The Company considers these exploration results relevant, as it will use this data to help guide future exploration programs. The Company also considers the exploration results reliable for these purposes; however, the Company's future exploration work will include verification of the exploration results through additional sampling or other measures the Company deems necessary.

Qualified Person Statement

Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Lee R. Beasley, a Certified Professional Geologist who is a Member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists, and a consultant to Northern Lights Resources. Mr. Beasley has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Beasley consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

10.About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company advancing two key projects: the 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona and the Caldera Copper Property in Nevada. Northern Lights also holds a 1% NSR royalty on the Medicine Springs Silver Project in Nevada owned by Reyna Silver Corp.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and on the OTC under the ticker "NLRCF". This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering. There is no assurance any further advances of funds from the Investor will be forthcoming. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

