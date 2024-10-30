Vizsla Copper Identifies A Broad Ip Chargeability Anomaly At The Great Plains Target Area, Woodjam Project

VANCOUVER, Oct. 30, 2024 - Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (FRANKFURT: 97E0) ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from a direct current induced polarization (DCIP) survey within the Great Plains target area at the Woodjam project (the "Project" or "Woodjam") in central BC (Figure 1). The Woodjam project is home to the large porphyry-related Southeast copper and gold deposit, plus several other porphyry-related deposits and zones.

HIGHLIGHTS

Strong DCIP chargeability-high anomaly outlined in the Great Plains target area

Area is inferred to be geologically analogous to the nearby Southeast deposit

Thin veneer of glacial till may have hidden mineralization from previous operators

"Part of our rationale for acquiring the Woodjam property was the prospectivity away from known mineralization," commented Craig Parry, Executive Chairman. "The Great Plains target area is a perfect example of this. It has the right geology and plenty of room for discoveries with scale."

"These DCIP results are compelling," commented Steve Blower, Vice President of Exploration. "We know that Woodjam porphyry-related mineralization responds well to DCIP surveying, so a large and strong chargeability anomaly in a previously unexplored area inferred to have similar geology as the large Southeast deposit is exciting."

The DCIP Survey

The 2024 Great Plains reconnaissance DCIP surveying consisted of 17 line-kms across 6 survey lines, extending existing IP coverage2 at Woodjam 3 km to the south (Figure 1). The survey was designed to detect and characterize sulphide mineralization at Great Plains, which is commonly present in porphyry-related mineral systems.

The Great Plains target area is interpreted to be underlain by similar geology as the Southeast deposit, located approximately 4 km to the north. Southeast has a historical inferred mineral resource estimate of 221.7 million tonnes grading 0.31% copper and 0.05 g/t gold1. Mineralization at Southeast is hosted near the western margin of the ~200 million year old, district-scale Takomkane batholith. Based on existing geophysical data, this prospective contact is interpreted to continue along strike across the Woodjam Project to the south for at least nine kilometres. This broad corridor of prospective geology, known as the Great Plains target area, is essentially unexplored due to a ubiquitous thin veneer of glacial till that conceals the bedrock.

The DCIP survey successfully identified a broad (at least 2km x 2km) chargeability-high anomaly (Figure 2). The size and intensity of the anomaly is similar to other anomalies associated with known porphyry-related copper and gold systems at Woodjam, including the Southeast deposit.

The Next Steps

Results from this survey demonstrate the strong prospectivity of the Great Plains area for Southeast-style, porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization. The Great Plains target area has therefore risen dramatically in target rankings across the Woodjam project. Follow-up ground work may include soil and till geochemical surveys, plus infill DCIP surveying ahead of potential drill testing in 2025.

Figure 1 - Woodjam Project

Figure 2 - Great Plains DCIP 3D Inversion with compiled historic DCIP data2

About Vizsla Copper

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia. It has three additional copper properties: Poplar, Copperview, and Redgold, all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Leslie, Ph.D., P.Geo., Technical Advisor for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Leslie is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101. The historical Southeast deposit mineral resource is considered relevant, as it was prepared using practices that are generally standard in the industry. It was created with geostatistical methods to interpolate composited grades into a 3D block model. An independent qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the Southeast deposit historical estimate as a current mineral resource for Vizsla Copper Corp. and therefore, the issuer is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource.

Some technical information contained in this release is historical in nature and has been compiled from public sources believed to be accurate. The technical information has not been verified by Viszla Copper and may in some instances be unverifiable.

