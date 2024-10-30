Vior Appoints Marian Moroney to Its Board and Grants Stock Options

MONTREAL, October 30, 2024 - Vior Inc. ("Vior" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:VIO)(OTCQB:VIORF)(FRA:VL51), is pleased to announce the appointment of Marian Moroney to the Corporation's Board of Directors, effective October 23, 2024. Marian is a seasoned Exploration and New Opportunities' executive who brings over 30 years of experience in the mining sector.

"We are excited to welcome Marian to the Board and look forward to working with her as Vior executes on its ambitious growth plans, including the continued rapid advancement of our flagship Belleterre Gold Project," said Mark Fedosiewich, President and CEO. "Marian's depth of knowledge, combined with her skills and global experience in all areas of mineral exploration and corporate management, will add a valuable new dimension to the Vior team."

Ms. Moroney's expertise spans exploration, strategic planning, governance, and mergers and acquisitions, with a strong focus on identifying and managing new business opportunities and joint ventures. During her 20+ years at Barrick Gold Corp., Marian advanced through various technical and leadership roles, contributing to gold and copper exploration across diverse geological models and project stages on multiple continents. Her impactful work led to her recognition as one of the 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining in 2016.

Marian served on the board of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") from 2014 to 2017 and on the board of Reunion Gold Corporation from 2019 to 2022. She currently serves as a member of the PDAC Geoscience and Innovation Committee and as a board member for Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Plc, where she continues to influence the future of the mining industry.

Stock Option Grants

Vior announces that it has granted incentive stock options to employees, officers, directors, and consultants to acquire an aggregate of 1,245,000 common shares. The stock options have been granted in accordance with the Corporation's Stock Option Plan, have an exercise price of $0.205 per share, are exercisable for 5 years and vest as to one-third of the number on the date of grant, one-third on the first anniversary of grant, and the final one-third on the second anniversary of grant.

About Vior Inc.

Vior is a junior mineral exploration corporation based in the province of Quebec, Canada, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high-quality mineral projects in the proven and favourable mining jurisdiction of Quebec. Through the years, Vior's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral projects.

Vior is rapidly advancing its flagship Belleterre Gold Project with the strategic support of Osisko Mining Inc. (now Gold Fields Ltd., pursuant to the completion of its acquisition via plan of arrangement transaction announced by Osisko Mining on October 25, 2024). The Belleterre Gold Project is a promising district-scale project that includes Quebec's past-producing high-grade Belleterre gold mine. Vior has conducted extensive surface and compilation exploration at the Belleterre Project and is currently executing on a?+60,000 metre drill program. Vior is also actively developing its promising Skyfall Project in partnership with SOQUEM Inc., and several other projects with multi-mineral potential.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Fedosiewich

President and CEO

613-898-5052

mfedosiewich@vior.ca

www.vior.ca

SEDAR+: Vior Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the Belleterre project, the expected positive exploration results, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Corporation to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration program, and the approval from the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts ("MRNF") for the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions originally filed by 9293-0122 Québec Inc. (the previous owner of the two mining concessions). Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Corporation to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Corporation's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks, the refusal by the MRNF to approve the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions held by the Corporation, as well as those risks identified in the Corporation's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

