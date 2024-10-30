U.S. Gold Corp. Chairman to Appear on Live Gold Panel "Mined in the USA"

Investor TV - Friday, November 1, 2024 at 12:00 pm EST

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. ("U.S. Gold," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (Nasdaq: USAU) is pleased to announce that Luke Norman, Chairman of U.S. Gold, will be a panelist on the upcoming live panel discussion entitled Mined in the USA - Gold, Profits & Politics hosted by Investor TV.

The live panel discussion will feature commodities experts, corporate leaders and investment professionals who will examine gold's unprecedented rally, gold investment opportunities in the United States (U.S.) and portfolio positioning, and the impact of current market dynamics on the sector.

The hour-long event will be moderated by Michael Switow, financial media veteran and author, known for his global financial market insights.

Critical topics affecting the gold sector to be discussed include:

Market Dynamics: Understanding gold's unusual correlation with equities and the U.S. dollar amid record prices, and its relationship with the upcoming U.S. elections;





Investment Strategies: Analyzing buying opportunities, volatility trends, and optimal portfolio positioning in the current environment;





Global Perspectives: Examining the roles of central banks, ETFs, and physical gold demand in shaping market trends;





Industry Impact: Exploring M&A activity, junior mining valuations, and producers' responses to record gold prices; and





US Exploration: Discussing opportunities, challenges, and tax incentives for gold exploration in the U.S.

Attendees will have the chance to ask questions and engage directly with the panelists during the Q&A session.

To register for this live panel event, please visit: Webinar Registration - Zoom

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold and copper exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Our CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Gustavson Associates, LLC. Our Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. Our Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please https://www.usgoldcorp.gold/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "proposed," "aims," "anticipates", "forecast," "estimated," "believes," "continues" and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements include statements related to Luke Norman's attendance at the live panel discussion and the topics to be discussed in the live panel discussion. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

