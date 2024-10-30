Trans Canada Gold Corp Appoints Christian Timmins as Vice President of Business Development and Marketing Communications to Strengthen Marketing, Oil Production, Revenue Growth, and Future Multilateral Well Drilling

VANCOUVER, October 30, 2024 - Trans Canada Gold Corp. (TSX-V:TTG)(OTCQB:TTGXF) ("Trans Canada" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Christian Timmins as Vice-President of Business Development and Operations. This strategic appointment aims to strengthen the Company's marketing efforts, drive production growth, boost revenue, and support the development of new multilateral wells, positioning Trans Canada for sustainable expansion.

Mr. Timmins currently serves on the Company's board of directors. Mr. Timmins is an experienced and seasoned oil and gas professional with over 20 years of hands-on field experience in oil and gas drilling and exploration. Mr. Timmins is experienced in oil and gas operations management, project planning, drilling, oil field servicing, and well maintenance and has worked and collaborated with many oil companies such as Tourmaline Oil, FMC (previously Pure Energy Services) and IPS Canada, and will be instrumental in the Company's future growth.

In addition to his role in business development and operations, Christian will also provide guidance and assist with financial web-hosted market communications platforms, like Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook and assist with new advanced communication initiatives, which include advanced online branding and awareness, introductions to a broader variety of North American oil and gas retail investors and institutional brokers, capital market participants located in the Canadian, United States and world global capital markets.

Commented Christian Timmins, "I am excited to be able to contribute to its mission of responsible growth and success in the oil and gas industry in Alberta & Saskatchewan. With my extensive oilfield experience and network, I am eager to increase the Company's industry exposure, scale marketing exposure, collaborate with the board to increase production, drive production revenue, optimize operational efficiency, and explore new drilling and acquisition opportunities for explosive growth in 2025. The momentum we are building with our new direction involves the successful drilling of the new generation of multilateral wells, which are considered an evolution in drilling in Canada and which allow access to more of the oil reservoir, and the upcoming plans to drill many more multilateral wells in 2025. We are expecting increased revenue and production growth."

The Company continues to explore additional exploration drilling opportunities in Canada and the United States.

ABOUT TRANS CANADA GOLD CORP. - OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION/REVENUE PRODUCING WELLS

The Company is a discovery focused Oil & Gas Resource Development and Mineral Exploration Company that is currently focused on developing and drilling its' production of conventional heavy oil exploration properties, increasing production capabilities, and increasing future oil production revenues through responsible exploration. The Company identifies, acquires and finances with its working interest partners, the ongoing development of oil and gas assets primarily situated in Alberta Canada. The Company has qualified Senior exploration management and Geological teams of professionals, seasoned in exploration production, field exploration and drilling. The Company currently works with Croverro Energy Ltd., who has demonstrated proficiency, expected of an experienced oil and gas technical team that has proven oil production, and revenue success with large multi-lateral wells currently under their supervision. The Company has the necessary manpower in place to develop its natural resource properties and manage its production properties. The Company is committed to minimizing risk through selective property acquisitions, and responsible exploration drilling, and maximizing long-term petroleum and natural gas resource assets.

