Ivanhoe Mines Delays Q3 2024 Financial Results Call on October 30, 2024 by 15 Minutes; Revised Start Time 10:45am EST

Toronto, October 30, 2024 - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) will now commence its third quarter 2024 financial results call at 10:45 a.m. Eastern time / 7:45 a.m. Pacific time on October 30, 2024.

Link to the results presentation on the company's website: https://www.ivanhoemines.com/wp-content/uploads/20241030-IVN-Q3-2024-Results-Presentation-vF.pdf.

The conference call will conclude with a question-and-answer (Q&A) session. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis. To view the webcast use the link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cza3bouw.

Analysts are invited to join by phone for the Q&A using the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI13b58175fedd463caf90c57c7402aa05.

An audio webcast recording of the conference call, together with supporting presentation slides, will be available on Ivanhoe Mines' website at www.ivanhoemines.com.

After issuance, the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be available at www.ivanhoemines.com and at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa; the expansion of the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC; the ramp up of the ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC; and the phased development of the tier-one Platreef palladium-nickel-platinum-rhodium-copper-gold project in South Africa.

Ivanhoe Mines also is exploring across circa 1,808 km2 of highly prospective, 60-100% owned exploration licences in the Western Forelands, located adjacent to the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC. Ivanhoe is exploring for new sedimentary copper discoveries, as well as expanding and further defining its high-grade Makoko, Kiala, and Kitoko copper discoveries as the company's next major development projects.

