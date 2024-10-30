Agnico Eagle Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results - Record Free Cash Flow For The Fourth Consecutive Quarter; Balance Sheet Strengthened By Further Debt Reduction; Well Positioned To Achieve Gold Production And Cost Guidance; Ongoing Exploration Succes

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2024 - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") today reported financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2024.

"We are excited to report record financial results for a fourth consecutive quarter. Our focus on operational performance, cost control and capital discipline has allowed us to deliver the leverage to record gold prices to our shareholders. This quarter we repaid $375 million of debt, increased our cash position and continued to provide strong returns to shareholders," said Ammar Al-Joundi, Agnico Eagle's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain focused on realizing the full potential of our assets through continuous improvement and by advancing our pipeline of projects and supplemental exploration program. Strong drill results this quarter continue to demonstrate significant exploration upside at several of our mines and key pipeline projects, including the extension of the East Gouldie deposit at Canadian Malartic and the expansion of high-grade mineralization at Patch 7 at Hope Bay," added Mr. Al-Joundi.

Third quarter 2024 highlights:

Solid quarterly gold production and cost performance - Payable gold production 1 was 863,445 ounces at production costs per ounce of $908, total cash costs per ounce 2 of $921 and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce 2 of $1,286

was 863,445 ounces at production costs per ounce of $908, total cash costs per ounce of $921 and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce of $1,286 Continued to deliver reliable operating and cost performance - Gold production and costs in the third quarter of 2024 were in line with plan, driven by strong production in Nunavut and at Macassa and Fosterville. The Company's continued focus on operational efficiencies and cost optimization drove record quarterly throughput and mining rates at multiple sites

Well positioned to achieve 2024 gold production, cost and capital expenditures guidance - The Company is tracking well to meet its gold production guidance for the full year 2024. Total cash costs per ounce, AISC per ounce and capital expenditures guidance for 2024 remain unchanged

Record quarterly adjusted net income 3 - The Company reported quarterly net income of $567.1 million or $1.13 per share and adjusted net income of $572.6 million or $1.14 per share

- The Company reported quarterly net income of $567.1 million or $1.13 per share and adjusted net income of $572.6 million or $1.14 per share Record quarterly cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow - The Company generated record cash provided by operating activities of $1,084.5 million or $2.16 per share ($1,027.5 million or $2.05 per share before changes in non-cash working capital balances 4 ) and free cash flow 4 of $620.4 million or $1.24 per share ($563.4 million or $1.12 per share before changes in non-cash working capital balances 4 )

) and free cash flow of $620.4 million or $1.24 per share ($563.4 million or $1.12 per share before changes in non-cash working capital balances ) Strengthening financial position with further reduction of debt - The Company increased its cash position by $55.2 million to $977.2 million as at September 30, 2024. The Company continued to reduce net debt 5 in the third quarter of 2024, repaying the $100.0 million 5.02% Series B Senior Notes at maturity and repaying $275.0 million of the $600.0 million unsecured term loan facility drawn in 2023. Total debt outstanding was $1,467.2 million as at September 30, 2024. Year-to-date, net debt has been reduced by $1,014.4 million, from $1,504.4 million at the beginning of the year to $490.0 million as at September 30, 2024

in the third quarter of 2024, repaying the $100.0 million 5.02% Series B Senior Notes at maturity and repaying $275.0 million of the $600.0 million unsecured term loan facility drawn in 2023. Total debt outstanding was $1,467.2 million as at September 30, 2024. Year-to-date, net debt has been reduced by $1,014.4 million, from $1,504.4 million at the beginning of the year to $490.0 million as at September 30, 2024 Continued focus on shareholder returns - In the third quarter of 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. Additionally, the Company repurchased 362,343 common shares at an average share price of $82.86 for an aggregate of $30.0 million through its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB")

Update on key value drivers and pipeline projects Detour Lake - In the third quarter of 2024, the Company advanced the site preparation for the underground project, including the completion of the pad that will host the surface infrastructure for the underground project and the removal of the overburden for the portal. Infill drilling into the high-grade corridor in the West Pit zone continued to confirm higher grades and a mineralized structure amenable to underground mining. Highlights include 22.5 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold over 12.9 metres at 490 metres depth and 15.0 g/t gold over 18.9 metres at 573 metres depth. Drilling into the West Extension zone to the west of current mineral resources saw highlights of 28.8 g/t gold over 3.6 metres at 570 metres depth and 11.7 g/t gold over 3.3 metres at 731 metres depth Odyssey mine at Canadian Malartic - In the third quarter of 2024, ramp development and shaft sinking activities progressed on schedule, reaching a depth of 873 metres and 839 metres, respectively, and the excavation of the temporary shaft loading station on level 64 was completed. Surface construction progressed as planned, with a focus on the service hoist and the operations complex. Recent exploration drilling continued to return good results in the eastern extension of the East Gouldie deposit up to 760 metres east of current mineral resources, including 3.0 g/t gold over 51.5 metres at 1,349 metres depth and 5.1 g/t gold over 8.2 metres at 1,455 metres depth. In the upper extension of East Gouldie, conversion drilling near the Odyssey shaft has returned intersections including 3.3 g/t gold over 20.8 metres at 814 metres depth. Results from the ongoing exploration program continue to show the potential to add significant mineral resources along extensions of the main East Gouldie deposit Madrid at Hope Bay - Exploration drilling during the third quarter of 2024 totalled 33,100 metres and continued to return wide, high-grade mineralized intervals at the Patch 7 zone, including 18.3 g/t gold over 16.4 metres at 479 metres depth, 16.8 g/t gold over 27.3 metres at 436 metres depth and 11.9 g/t gold over 30.4 metres at 394 metres depth, further confirming the greater thicknesses and higher gold grades in this area compared to the rest of the Madrid deposit



__________________________ 1 Payable production of a mineral means the quantity of a mineral produced during a period contained in products that have been or will be sold by the Company whether such products are shipped during the period or held as inventory at the end of the period. 2 Total cash costs per ounce and all-in sustaining costs or AISC per ounce are non-GAAP ratios that are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and, in this news release, unless otherwise specified, are reported on (i) a per ounce of gold production basis, and (ii) a by-product basis. For a description of the composition and usefulness of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations of total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce to production costs on both a by-product and a co-product basis, see "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance" below. 3 Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are non-GAAP measures or ratios that are not standardized financial measures under IFRS. For a description of the composition and usefulness of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to net income see "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance" below. 4 Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital balances, free cash flow and free cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital balances and their related per share measures are non-GAAP measures or ratios that are not standardized financial measures under IFRS. For a description of the composition and usefulness of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to cash provided by operating activities see "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance" below. 5 Net debt is a non-GAAP measure that is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS. For a description of the composition and usefulness of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation to long-term debt, see "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance" below.

Third Quarter 2024 Production and Cost Results

Production and Cost Results Summary



















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023* Gold production (ounces)

863,445

850,429

2,637,935

2,536,446 Gold sales (ounces)

855,899

843,097

2,609,192

2,489,503 Production costs per ounce

$ 908

$ 893

$ 887

$ 850 Total cash costs per ounce

$ 921

$ 898

$ 897

$ 857 AISC per ounce

$ 1,286

$ 1,210

$ 1,214

$ 1,162

* Production and Cost Results Summary reflects Agnico Eagle's 50% interest in Canadian Malartic up to and including March 30, 2023 and 100% thereafter.

Gold Production

Third Quarter of 2024 - Gold production increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher production from the Nunavut operations, Macassa and Detour Lake, partially offset by lower production at Canadian Malartic and La India

First Nine Months of 2024 - Gold production increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher production from Canadian Malartic, Meadowbank and Macassa, partially offset by lower production at Fosterville and La India

Production Costs per Ounce

Third Quarter of 2024 - Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher royalties arising from higher gold prices, partially offset by higher production and the benefit of the weaker Canadian dollar during the period

First Nine Months of 2024 - Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher royalties arising from higher gold prices and higher production costs at Canadian Malartic related to underground mining operations, partially offset by higher production and the benefit of the weaker Canadian dollar during the period

Total Cash Costs per Ounce

Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2024 - Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year periods primarily due to the reasons described above for the increase in production costs per ounce

AISC per Ounce

Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2024 - AISC per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year periods due to the factors causing higher total cash costs per ounce and anticipated higher sustaining capital expenditures primarily at Canadian Malartic and Detour Lake, partially offset by higher production during the period

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Financial Results Summary



















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2024

20236

2024

20236 Realized gold price ($/ounce)7

$ 2,492

$ 1,928

$ 2,297

$ 1,933 Net income ($ millions)8

$ 567.1

$ 174.8

$ 1,386.3

$ 2,315.4 Adjusted net income ($ millions)

$ 572.6

$ 216.1

$ 1,485.3

$ 806.7 EBITDA ($ millions)9

$ 1,258.6

$ 722.0

$ 3,264.2

$ 3,878.4 Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)9

$ 1,256.6

$ 768.4

$ 3,362.0

$ 2,394.0 Cash provided by operating activities ($ millions)

$ 1,084.5

$ 502.1

$ 2,829.0

$ 1,873.7 Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital balances ($ millions)

$ 1,027.5

$ 668.7

$ 2,790.8

$ 1,970.5 Capital expenditures10

$ 485.8

$ 406.4

$ 1,265.1

$ 1,164.2 Free cash flow ($ millions)

$ 620.4

$ 82.3

$ 1,573.3

$ 645.3 Free cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital balances ($ millions)

$ 563.4

$ 248.8

$ 1,535.0

$ 742.1

















Net income per share (basic)

$ 1.13

$ 0.35

$ 2.78

$ 4.76 Adjusted net income per share (basic)

$ 1.14

$ 0.44

$ 2.97

$ 1.66 Cash provided by operating activities per share (basic)

$ 2.16

$ 1.01

$ 5.67

$ 3.85 Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital balances per share (basic)

$ 2.05

$ 1.35

$ 5.59

$ 4.05 Free cash flow per share (basic)

$ 1.24

$ 0.17

$ 3.15

$ 1.33 Free cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital balances per share (basic)

$ 1.12

$ 0.50

$ 3.07

$ 1.53

Net Income

Third Quarter of 2024 Net income was $567.1 million ($1.13 per share). This result includes the following items (net of tax): derivative gains on financial instruments of $11.7 million ($0.02 per share), non-recurring tax adjustments and foreign currency translation gains on deferred tax liabilities of $5.5 million ($0.01 per share), net asset disposal losses of $3.7 million ($0.01 per share) and foreign exchange and other adjustments of $8.0 million (0.01 per share) Excluding the above items results in adjusted net income of $572.6 million or $1.14 per share Included in net income and not adjusted above, is a non-cash stock option expense of $2.1 million (less than $0.01 per share) Net income of $567.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 increased compared to net income of $174.8 million in the prior-year period primarily due to stronger mine operating margins 11 resulting from higher realized gold prices and higher sales volumes, gains on derivative financial instruments in the current period and lower amortization expenses (primarily at Meadowbank, Canadian Malartic and Detour Lake), partially offset by higher income and mining tax expenses and higher production expenses

First Nine Months of 2024 - Net income of $1,386.3 million decreased compared to the prior-year period net income of $2,315.4 million primarily due to a remeasurement gain at Canadian Malartic in the prior period and higher income and mining tax expenses, partially offset by higher operating margins from higher realized gold prices and higher sales volumes. The remeasurement gain in the prior period is from the application of purchase accounting relating to a business combination attained in stages, which required the remeasurement of the Company's previously held 50% interest in Canadian Malartic to fair value.

Adjusted EBITDA

Third Quarter of 2024 - Adjusted EBITDA increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to stronger mine operating margins from higher realized gold prices and higher sales volumes

First Nine Months of 2024 - Adjusted EBITDA increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the reasons set out above for the third quarter of 2024 and as a result of the acquisition of the remaining 50% of Canadian Malartic

Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2024 - Cash provided by operating activities and cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital balances increased when compared to the prior-year periods primarily due to the reasons described above related to the increases in adjusted EBITDA

Free Cash Flow Before Changes in Non-cash Working Capital Balances

Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2024 - Free cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital balances increased when compared to the prior-year periods due to the reasons described above related to cash provided by operating activities, partially offset by higher additions to property, plant and mine development

____________________ 6 Certain previously reported line items have been restated to reflect the final purchase price allocation related to the acquisition of the Canadian assets of Yamana Gold Inc. (the "Yamana Transaction") including the 50% of Canadian Malartic that the Company did not own. Reflects Agnico Eagle's 50% interest in Canadian Malartic up to and including March 30, 2023 and 100% thereafter. 7 Realized gold price is calculated as gold revenues from mining operations divided by the number of ounces sold. 8 For the first quarter of 2023, includes a $1.5 billion revaluation gain on the 50% interest the Company owned in Canadian Malartic prior to the Yamana Transaction on March 31, 2023. 9 "EBITDA" means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures or ratios that are not standardized financial measures under IFRS. For a description of the composition and usefulness of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to net income see "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance" below. 10 Includes capitalized exploration. Capital expenditures is a non-GAAP measure that is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS. For a discussion of the composition and usefulness of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation to additions to property, plant and mine development as set out in the consolidated statements of cash flows, see "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance" below. 11 Operating margin is a non-GAAP measure that is not a standardized measure under IFRS. For a description of the composition and usefulness of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation to net income see "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance" below.

Capital Expenditures

In the third quarter of 2024, capital expenditures were $437.2 million and capitalized exploration expenditures were $48.6 million, for a total of $485.8 million. Expected capital expenditures (including capitalized exploration) remain in line with the updated guidance for the full year 2024. Further details are set out in the "2024 Guidance" section below.

The following table sets out a summary of capital expenditures (including sustaining capital expenditures and development capital expenditures) and capitalized exploration in the third quarter of 2024 and the first nine months of 2024.

Summary of Capital Expenditures













($ thousands)















Capital Expenditures*

Capitalized Exploration

Three Months

Ended

Nine Months

Ended

Three Months

Ended

Nine Months

Ended

Sep 30, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Sep 30, 2024 Sustaining Capital Expenditures













LaRonde $ 19,302

$ 63,125

$ 473

1,349 Canadian Malartic 36,789

91,887

-

- Goldex 16,505

39,912

753

2,536 Detour Lake 77,638

189,247

-

- Macassa 12,200

28,389

451

1,259 Meliadine 19,716

53,664

2,321

6,148 Meadowbank 30,216

71,718

-

- Fosterville 9,509

22,298

-

- Kittila 17,537

51,813

316

1,181 Pinos Altos 7,099

18,190

742

1,662 La India -

22

-

- Other 1,251

3,520

144

989 Total Sustaining Capital Expenditures $ 247,762

$ 633,785

$ 5,200

$ 15,124















Development Capital Expenditures











LaRonde $ 16,442

$ 61,168

$ -

- Canadian Malartic 41,824

121,028

1,510

3,702 Goldex 1,830

8,886

-

- Detour Lake 52,199

121,273

9,051

26,150 Macassa 27,550

62,008

7,521

25,225 Meliadine 21,070

58,164

1,888

8,694 Meadowbank 7

(20)

-

- Fosterville 8,402

27,016

2,531

9,497 Kittila 775

2,971

1,171

5,730 Pinos Altos 355

1,806

10

14 San Nicolás project 3,422

15,077

-

- Other 15,530

23,547

19,745

34,270 Total Development Capital Expenditures $ 189,406

$ 502,924

$ 43,427

$ 113,282 Total Capital Expenditures $ 437,168

$ 1,136,709

$ 48,627

$ 128,406

* Excludes capitalized exploration

2024 Guidance

Based on the operational performance in the first nine months of 2024, the Company is tracking well to meet the mid-point of gold production guidance for the full year 2024. In addition, total cash costs per ounce, AISC per ounce and capital expenditures guidance for 2024 remain unchanged. A summary of the Company's guidance is set out below.

2024 Guidance Summary







(In millions other than per ounce measures or as otherwise stated)





2024

2024

Range

Mid-Point Gold Production (ounces) 3,350,000 3,550,000

3,450,000 Total cash costs per ounce $875 $925

$900 AISC per ounce $1,200 $1,250

$1,225









Exploration and corporate development - -

$271 Depreciation and amortization expense - -

$1,560 General & administrative expense $175 $195

$185 Other costs $75 $90

$83









Tax rate (%) 33 % 38 %

35 % Cash taxes $400 $500

$450









Capital expenditures (excluding capitalized exploration) $1,600 $1,700

$1,650 Capitalized exploration - -

$187

Record Free Cash Flow Generation Alongside Capital Discipline Continue to Strengthen Financial Position and Commitment to Shareholder Returns

Cash and cash equivalents increased by $55.2 million when compared to the prior quarter primarily due to higher cash provided by operating activities as a result of higher revenues from higher realized gold prices and favourable changes in non-cash working capital balances, partially offset by higher cash used in financing activities related to $375.0 million repayment of debt, and higher cash used in investing activities from higher capital expenditures and higher purchases of equity securities and other investments.

As at September 30, 2024, the Company's total long-term debt was $1,467.2 million, a reduction of $374.5 million from the second quarter of 2024. On July 24, 2024, $100.0 million was repaid with cash on hand on the 2012 Series B 5.02% Senior Notes on maturity. In addition, a total of $275.0 million was prepaid of the $600.0 million outstanding on the term loan facility during the quarter, further strengthening the Company's investment grade balance sheet. The remaining $325.0 million of indebtedness under the term loan facility is due and payable on April 21, 2025.

No amounts were outstanding under the Company's unsecured revolving bank credit facility as at September 30, 2024, and available liquidity remained at approximately $2.0 billion, not including the uncommitted $1.0 billion accordion feature.

The following table sets out the calculation of net debt, which decreased by $429.7 million when compared to the prior quarter as a result of the debt repayments and an increase in cash and cash equivalents.

Net Debt Summary



($ millions)











As at

As at



Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024 Current portion of long-term debt

$ 415.0

$ 740.0 Non-current portion of long-term debt

1,052.2

1,101.7 Long-term debt

$ 1,467.2

$ 1,841.7 Less: cash and cash equivalents

(977.2)

(922.0) Net debt

$ 490.0

$ 919.7

Hedges

Approximately 68% of the Company's remaining estimated Canadian dollar exposure for 2024 is hedged at an average floor price providing protection in respect of exchange rate movements above 1.34 C$/US$. Approximately 26% of the Company's remaining estimated Euro exposure for 2024 is hedged at an average floor price providing protection in respect of exchange rate movements below 1.10 US$/EUR. Approximately 62% of the Company's remaining Australian dollar exposure for 2024 is hedged at an average floor price providing protection in respect of exchange rate movements above 1.46 A$/US$. Approximately 19% of the Company's remaining estimated Mexican peso exposure for 2024 is hedged at an average floor price providing protection in respect of exchange rate movements above 18.00 MXP/US$. The Company's full year 2024 cost guidance is based on assumed exchange rates of 1.34 C$/US$, 1.10 US$/EUR, 1.45 A$/US$ and 16.50 MXP/US$.

With the 2024 sealift at the Company's Nunavut operations largely completed, approximately 42% of the Company's remaining estimated diesel exposure for 2024 is hedged at an average price of $0.76 per litre (excluding transportation and taxes), which is expected to reduce the Company's exposure to diesel price volatility in 2024. The Company's 2024 cost guidance is based on an assumed diesel price of $0.80 per litre (excluding transportation and taxes).

Based on these 2024 hedge positions, the Company expects to continue to benefit from the positive foreign exchange impact on all its operating currencies, as well as the positive impact from diesel exposure when compared to 2024 cost guidance. The Company will continue to monitor market conditions and anticipates continuing to opportunistically add to its operating currency and diesel hedges to strategically support its key input costs for the balance of 2024 and 2025. Hedging positions are not factored into 2024 or future guidance.

Shareholder Returns

Dividend Record and Payment Dates for the Fourth Quarter of 2024

Agnico Eagle's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share, payable on December 16, 2024 to shareholders of record as of November 29, 2024. Agnico Eagle has declared a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Expected Dividend Record and Payment Dates for the 2024 Fiscal Year

Record Date Payment Date March 1, 2024 March 15, 2024 May 31, 2024 June 14, 2024 August 30, 2024 September 16, 2024 November 29, 2024* December 16, 2024*

*Declared

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

In the third quarter of 2024, the Company amended the terms of its dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to provide the flexibility to adjust the discount provided under the DRIP to between no discount (0%) and 5%. For the dividend payable on December 16, 2024 to shareholders of record as of November 29, 2024, the discount provided for under the DRIP will be 1%. If the discount is altered or eliminated by the Company in the future, the Company will include information regarding the change in discount from such level in a news release prior to the effectiveness of the change.

For a copy of the amended and restated DRIP, and for additional information on the Company's DRIP, see: Dividend Reinvestment Plan

International Dividend Currency Exchange

For information on the Company's international dividend currency exchange program, please contact Computershare Trust Company of Canada by phone at 1.800.564.6253 or online at www.investorcentre.com or www.computershare.com/investor.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

The Company believes that its NCIB is a flexible and complementary tool that, together with its quarterly dividend, is part of the Company's overall capital allocation program and generates value for shareholders. The Company can purchase up to $500.0 million of its common shares under the NCIB, subject to a maximum of 5% of its issued and outstanding common shares. Purchases under the NCIB may continue for up to one year from the commencement day on May 4, 2024. In the third quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 362,343 common shares for an aggregate of $30.0 million through the NCIB. In the first nine months of 2024, the Company repurchased 1,500,386 common shares for an aggregate of $99.9 million under the NCIB and the Company's previous NCIB, at an average share price of $66.58.

Third Quarter 2024 Environment, Social and Governance Highlights

International Mine Rescue Competition - The Emergency Response Team from Nunavut won the overall International Mine Rescue Competition ("IMRC") hosted by the National Mining Agency in Colombia, highlighting the strength of the Company's commitment to mine safety and rescue excellence. The IMRC is a highly regarded global event organized by the International Mine Rescue Body to promote mine rescue operations at the international level and to improve mine rescue knowledge and practices through global cooperation

Donation to the Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT) - A ceremony was held to celebrate the opening of a new outdoor space on the pavilion grounds at the UQAT, Val-d'Or Campus to foster teaching, sharing and reconciliation among Indigenous and non-Indigenous students. The Company is a significant donor for the new space, which was designed to promote intercultural connections and celebrate Indigenous cultures

Reforestation event with the Huajumar community in Mexico - In the third quarter of 2024, an event was held to plant more than 1,500 native pine trees in an area previously affected by forest fires. Approximately 280 people participated including kindergarten, elementary and high school students and the COEPI group (Comisión Estatal para Pueblos Indígenas)

Royal Canadian Mint launched new gold coin entirely sourced from Detour Lake - The Royal Canadian Mint issued its newest Gold Maple Leaf one ounce gold bullion coin sourced completely from Detour Lake. The Company was selected as a result of its commitment to high standards of responsibility and sustainability

Update on Key Value Drivers and Pipeline Projects

Highlights on key value drivers, including Odyssey, Detour Lake underground, Hope Bay and San Nicolás are set out below. Details on certain mine expansion projects (Detour Lake mill optimization and Meliadine Phase 2 expansion) are set out in the applicable operational sections of this news release.

Odyssey Project

In the third quarter of 2024, ramp development continued to progress on schedule, and as at September 30, 2024, the main ramp reached a depth of 873 metres. At this depth, it will split into two priority faces: one advancing towards the mid-shaft loading station on level 111 and the other face extending towards the bottom of the orebody. Additionally, the Company continued to develop the main ventilation system, with the fresh air ramp between Odyssey South and East Gouldie completed in the quarter.

In the third quarter of 2024, shaft sinking continued to progress on schedule and, as at September 30, 2024, the shaft reached a depth of 839 metres. During the quarter, the excavation of the temporary loading pocket between levels 60 and 66 was completed, along with the detailed engineering and procurement. The construction team was mobilized and initiated construction at the end of September 2024. The temporary loading station is expected to be commissioned by mid-2025. The design of the mid-shaft loading station between levels 102 and 111 is in progress. This station will include a material handling system for ore and waste, along with support infrastructure, including a maintenance shop. Excavation of the mid-shaft loading station is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2025.

Surface construction progressed on schedule and on budget in the third quarter of 2024, with focus areas including the main hoist building and the operational complex. At the main hoist building, the installation of the electrical components and controls for the service hoist were completed, followed by the testing of the hoist without ropes. Rope installation is planned for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the service hoist is expected to be commissioned in the first half of 2025. In the quarter, the construction of the main office and service building commenced, initiating the building foundations. The construction of the main office building is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Exploration drilling at the Odyssey mine and regional exploration drilling around the mine totalled 68,800 metres during the third quarter (145,900 metres during the first nine months of 2024) with up to 11 underground drill rigs and 13 surface drill rigs in operation, primarily targeting the East Gouldie and Odyssey deposits and regional exploration targets in the eastern portion of the property.

Drilling into the lower eastern extension of the East Gouldie mineralized envelope intersected high grade mineralization up to 760 metres east of the current mineral resources, with highlights that included: hole MEX24-316 returning 3.0 g/t gold over 51.5 metres at 1,349 metres depth, including 7.5 g/t gold over 6.1 metres at 1,347 metres depth, and 3.4 g/t gold over 16.6 metres at 1,437 metres depth; hole MEX24-311W returning 5.1 g/t gold over 8.2 metres at 1,455 metres depth; and hole MEX24-311WA returning 4.5 g/t gold over 9.7 metres at 1,497 metres depth.

Drilling into this new portion of the deposit during the first nine months of 2024 has consistently intersected significant gold mineralization, demonstrating the potential to add mineral resources at depth to the east of the main East Gouldie orebody.

In the upper extension of the East Gouldie deposit near the Odyssey shaft and above current mineral resources, underground conversion drilling intersected multiple long intervals of mineralization in an area that extends 500 metres laterally and 400 metres vertically, with highlights that included: hole UGEG-075-007 returning 3.3 g/t gold over 20.8 metres at 814 metres depth, including 8.7 g/t gold over 5.0 metres at 810 metres depth; hole UGEG-075-022 returning 6.2 g/t gold over 7.4 metres at 806 metres depth; and hole UGEG-054-002 returning 4.0 g/t gold over 9.6 metres at 755 metres depth and 4.5 g/t gold over 7.1 metres at 792 metres depth.

Continued conversion drilling success in this area would confirm the potential to add mineral reserves that could provide additional production for the operation that would require modest additional lateral development considering the area's proximity to the existing ramp infrastructure.

At Odyssey North, underground conversion drilling highlights included: hole UGOD-075-007 returning 2.5 g/t gold over 16.5 metres at 906 metres depth; hole UGOD-075-008 returning 1.7 g/t gold over 23.3 metres at 906 metres depth; and hole UGOD-075-006 returning 1.6 g/t gold over 16.0 metres at 947 metres depth. These positive results will assist in positioning future infrastructure in an area with potential development related to the Odyssey internal zones.

At Odyssey South, surface drill holes intersected the Odyssey internal zones, with highlights that included: hole MEX24-318 returning 1.7 g/t over 7.8 metres at 457 metres depth and 7.9 g/t gold over 5.9 metres (core length) at 520 metres depth; hole MEX24-315 returning 4.5 g/t gold over 3.4 metres at 586 metres depth; and hole MEX24-317 returning 6.2 g/t gold over 2.1 metres at 843 metres depth. The results further demonstrate the potential to add new mineral reserves and mineral resources in the Odyssey internal zones that could be brought into production using existing mine infrastructure.

Selected recent drill intercepts from the East Gouldie deposit, Odyssey internal zones and the Odyssey North zone at the Odyssey mine are set out in the table and composite longitudinal section below.

Drill hole Deposit / zone From

(metres) To (metres) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped)* MEX24-311W East Gouldie 1,826.0 1,834.5 1,455 8.2 5.3 5.1 MEX24-311WA East Gouldie 1,866.2 1,876.6 1,497 9.7 6.5 4.5 MEX24-316 East Gouldie 1,639.7 1,712.5 1,349 51.5 3.0 3.0 including

1,670.0 1,678.6 1,347 6.1 7.5 7.5 and East Gouldie 1,795.7 1,812.8 1,437 16.6 3.4 3.4 UGEG-054-002 East Gouldie 633.6 643.4 755 9.6 4.0 4.0 and East Gouldie 753.0 760.1 792 7.1 4.5 4.5 UGEG-075-007 East Gouldie 600.4 621.5 814 20.8 3.3 3.3 including

600.4 605.5 810 5.0 8.7 8.7 UGEG-075-022 East Gouldie 575.0 582.7 806 7.4 6.2 6.2 MEX24-315 Odyssey internal 740.7 744.4 586 3.4 8.4 4.5 MEX24-317 Odyssey unknown** 954.5 957.5 843 2.1 6.2 6.2 MEX24-318 Odyssey internal 672.3 680.5 457 7.8 1.7 1.7 and Odyssey internal 771.1 777.0 520 5.9*** 14.9 7.9 UGOD-075-006 Odyssey North 500.0 517.4 947 16.0 1.6 1.6 UGOD-075-007 Odyssey North 515.0 534.7 906 16.5 2.5 2.5 UGOD-075-008 Odyssey North 476.5 502.3 906 23.3 1.7 1.7

* Results from East Gouldie, Odyssey internal zones and Odyssey North use a capping factor of 20 g/t gold. ** Undetermined zone within the Odyssey deposit. *** Core length. True width undetermined.

[Odyssey Mine - Composite Longitudinal Section]

In regional exploration, work has accelerated in the eastern portion of the Canadian Malartic property package with widely-spaced diamond drilling totalling 15,100 metres during the third quarter (41,700 metres during the first nine months of 2024) on the Rand Malartic and Malartic Goldfields properties to investigate favourable mineralized horizons.

Detour Lake

In the third quarter of 2024, the Company advanced the preparation work for the excavation of the exploration ramp portal, which is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2025. In the quarter, the access road was completed, the pad that will host the surface infrastructure for the underground project was built and the overburden for the portal was removed. Permitting activities for the advanced exploration phase progressed, with the permit to take water for this initial phase expected to be received in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Exploration drilling at Detour Lake during the third quarter of 2024 totalled 61,900 metres (191,900 metres during the first nine months of 2024), including infill drilling into the high-grade corridor at underground depths in the West Pit zone and infill drilling into the West Extension zone at underground depths immediately west of the West Pit mineral resources and next to the planned exploration ramp for the underground project. These results are expected to strengthen the mineralization model supporting the underground mine project west of and under the open pit at Detour Lake.

The drilling into the high-grade corridor in the West Pit zone further defined the high-grade domains that could potentially be mined earlier in the underground project within the larger lower grade envelope and continued to validate the current geological interpretation of the high-grade corridor, with recent highlights that included: hole DLM24-882CW returning 15.0 g/t gold over 18.9 metres at 573 metres depth; hole DLM24-958C returning 5.8 g/t gold over 7.0 metres at 231 metres depth, 2.6 g/t gold over 35.2 metres at 399 metres depth and 22.5 g/t gold over 12.9 metres at 490 metres depth; hole DLM24-882C returning 3.3 g/t gold over 42.2 metres at 481 metres depth and 9.8 g/t gold over 19.7 metres at 575 metres depth; and hole DLM24-931A returning 6.0 g/t gold over 34.5 metres at 432 metres depth and 2.3 g/t gold over 11.7 metres at 463 metres depth.

Towards the west in the West Pit zone near the planned exploration ramp, highlights included: hole DLM24-978 returning 2.5 g/t gold over 24.6 metres at 169 metres depth; and hole DLM24-829 returning 3.1 g/t gold over 20.3 metres at 277 metres depth.

Drilling into the West Extension zone to the west of current mineral resources further confirmed the grades and continuity of mineralization in the western plunge of the deposit, with highlights that included: hole DLM24-895AW returning 28.8 g/t gold over 3.6 metres at 570 metres depth; and hole DLM24-820 returning 11.7 g/t gold over 3.3 metres at 731 metres depth.

Selected recent drill intercepts from the West Pit Underground and West Extension zones at Detour Lake are set out in the table and composite longitudinal section below.

Drill hole Zone From (metres) To (metres) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped)* DLM24-820 West Extension 791.9 796.0 731 3.3 11.7 DLM24-829 West Pit Underground 313.2 336.8 277 20.3 3.1 DLM24-859 West Pit Underground 591.0 703.0 534 101.3 0.9 DLM24-882C West Pit Underground 552.0 598.8 481 42.2 3.3 and West Pit Underground 688.6 710.1 575 19.7 9.8 DLM24-882CW West Pit Underground 690.0 710.4 573 18.9 15.0 DLM24-895AW West Extension 676.0 680.0 570 3.6 28.8 and West Extension 732.0 815.0 641 76.1 0.7 DLM24-921AW West Extension 956.0 959.0 886 2.3 13.1 and West Extension 1,018.6 1,022.0 942 2.6 31.4 DLM24-931A West Pit Underground 506.0 544.3 432 34.5 6.0 and West Pit Underground 560.0 573.0 463 11.7 2.3 DLM24-940 West Pit Underground 673.0 746.0 552 68.2 1.0 and West Pit Underground 771.0 774.0 597 2.8 13.3 and West Pit Underground 880.7 885.5 674 4.5 12.9 DLM24-952 West Pit Underground 544.0 701.0 499 143.7 0.8 and West Pit Underground 945.0 956.4 738 10.7 6.5 DLM24-956 West Pit Underground 332.0 352.8 280 18.8 3.3 and West Pit Underground 388.0 446.0 336 53.3 1.1 and West Pit Underground 477.0 533.0 401 52.0 1.9 DLM24-958C West Pit Underground 268.0 276.0 231 7.0 5.8 and West Pit Underground 470.0 508.0 399 35.2 2.6 and West Pit Underground 611.2 624.9 490 12.9 22.5 DLM24-959A West Pit Underground 331.0 335.5 269 4.1 67.8 and West Pit Underground 407.4 412.0 327 4.2 18.8 DLM24-963 West Pit Underground 680.7 721.0 572 36.8 1.8 including

683.0 690.0 561 6.4 6.6 DLM24-967 West Pit Underground 650.3 666.0 513 14.7 22.3 and West Pit Underground 778.5 789.2 601 10.1 2.4 DLM24-978 West Pit Underground 193.0 221.0 169 24.6 2.5 DLM24-990 West Extension 346.0 355.1 300 7.7 2.9 DLM24-1000 West Pit Underground 351.8 368.0 308 13.7 2.1

*Results from Detour Lake are uncapped.

[Detour Lake - Composite Longitudinal Section]

Hope Bay - Infill and Step-Out Drilling Continue to Confirm and Extend Madrid's High-Grade Patch 7 Zone at Depth and Laterally

Exploration drilling at the Hope Bay project during the third quarter totalled 33,100 metres (99,200 metres during the first nine months of 2024) and focused on continued infill and expansion drilling of the Patch 7 zone at the Madrid deposit.

Drilling into the main structure at Patch 7 continued to return wide mineralized intervals with the widest thicknesses and highest gold grades encountered to date at Madrid as well as strong continuity of mineralization between drill holes.

Infill drilling into the main structure at Patch 7 was highlighted by: hole HBM24-248 returning 18.3 g/t gold over 16.4 metres at 479 metres depth; hole HBM24-246 returning 16.8 g/t gold over 27.3 metres at 436 metres depth and 80 metres from hole HBM24-248; and hole HBM24-212 returning 11.9 g/t gold over 30.4 metres at 394 metres depth and 50 metres up-plunge from hole HBM24-246.

Expansion drilling into the upper and lower extensions of the main structure was highlighted by: hole HBM24-232 returning 8.9 g/t gold over 18.4 metres at 289 metres depth, and hole HBM24-211 returning 5.4 g/t gold over 11.2 metres at 577 metres depth, with these two intercepts located 330 metres apart along the moderately north plunging direction of the structure.

Exploration drilling into adjacent, sub-parallel structures was highlighted by: hole HBM24-241 returning 9.0 g/t gold over 10.9 metres at 362 metres depth, and hole HBM24-249 returning 15.0 g/t gold over 3.7 metres at 332 metres depth and 8.4 g/t gold over 26.1 metres at 361 metres depth.

Selected recent drill intercepts from the Patch 7 zone at the Madrid deposit are set out in the table and composite longitudinal section below.

Drill hole From (metres) To (metres) Depth of

midpoint below

surface

(metres) Estimated true width

(metres) Gold grade (g/t)

(uncapped) Gold grade (g/t) (capped)* HBM23-105** 815.0 839.5 677 14.0 14.5 10.0 including 830.5 838.0 682 4.3 42.3 27.6 HBM24-183*** 684.4 693.5 577 5.0 19.0 14.1 including 684.4 688.6 575 2.3 35.8 25.1 HBM24-211 704.0 717.0 577 11.2 5.4 5.4 HBM24-212 523.0 561.0 394 30.4 13.0 11.9 including 537.0 554.0 396 13.6 23.9 21.4 HBM24-213 474.0 494.2 415 11.0 9.1 7.6 including 487.5 494.2 421 3.7 20.3 15.6 HBM24-217 574.5 586.0 466 9.1 15.1 15.1 including 578.6 582.7 466 3.2 36.3 36.3 and 593.0 604.0 479 9.4 6.5 6.5 including 594.0 596.0 476 1.6 18.5 18.5 HBM24-219A 583.8 593.0 480 7.4 12.1 12.1 including 590.2 593.0 482 2.3 31.4 31.4 HBM24-232 377.0 401.0 289 18.4 8.9 8.9 including 390.0 397.0 293 5.4 19.4 19.4 HBM24-237 337.9 340.9 289 2.6 65.0 23.6 and 354.6 357.6 303 2.6 11.7 11.7 and 365.0 373.0 314 5.7 7.9 7.9 HBM24-241 498.0 510.0 362 10.9 11.0 9.0 including 499.0 500.0 359 0.9 73.6 50.0 HBM24-246 572.0 601.0 436 27.3 18.5 16.8 including 589.0 593.4 439 4.1 57.5 46.0 HBM24-247 641.2 662.0 505 18.0 5.5 5.5 HBM24-248 624.0 641.5 479 16.4 19.0 18.3 including 628.8 634.0 479 4.9 47.2 45.1 HBM24-249 457.3 461.2 332 3.7 15.0 15.0 and 490.0 517.0 361 26.1 8.4 8.4

* Results from the Madrid deposit at Hope Bay use a capping factor of 75 g/t gold. ** Previously released on July 26, 2023. *** Previously released on July 31, 2024.

[Madrid Deposit at Hope Bay - Composite Longitudinal Section]

The above results are expected to increase mineral resources and upgrade the mineral resource classification at year-end 2024.

Expansion and infill drilling will continue at Madrid through the fourth quarter 2024 (15,000 metres) and into 2025 with several drill rigs being relocated to the north to investigate the priority targets between the Patch 7 and Suluk zones as a follow-up on previously released hole HBM23-105 that returned 10.0 g/t gold over 14.0 metres at 677 metres depth and hole HBM24-183 that returned 14.1 g/t gold over 5.0 metres at 577 metres depth.

The planned work will be supported by a newly constructed, 2.3-kilometre-long surface exploration track that connects the nearby Madrid-Naartok infrastructure to the Patch 7 area. This surface track provides year-round access the Patch 7 area, allowing drilling to continue during the fourth quarter to accelerate mineral resource expansion and infilling. This track could also be used for potential future development of the Patch 7 area.

[Madrid Deposit at Hope Bay - Plan Map]

San Nicolás Copper Project

The San Nicolás copper-zinc project is located in Zacatecas State in central Mexico. The Company acquired a 50% interest in the project in April 2023 from Teck Resources Limited and the two companies have formed a long-term 50/50 joint venture partnership to advance permitting and development of San Nicolas, which ranks as the largest undeveloped VMS deposit in Mexico and one of the largest undeveloped VMS deposits in the world.

In the third quarter of 2024, Minas de San Nicolás continued engagement with government and stakeholders in support of the permit review. The Minas de San Nicolás team submitted a Supplementary Information Package in response to the regulator's inquiries on their MIA-R permit application on July 5, 2024 and submitted additional information for the change of land use permit application in September 2024. Progress continues on the feasibility study work and execution strategy development, with plans to begin detailed engineering in the first half of 2025. Project approval is expected to follow, subject to receipt of permits and the results of the feasibility study.

ABITIBI REGION, QUEBEC

LaRonde - Restart of LaRonde Zone 5 Mill Operation; Gold Production Affected by Planned Mine and Mill Shutdowns

LaRonde - Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

687

627

2,047

1,995 Tonnes of ore milled per day

7,467

6,815

7,471

7,308 Gold grade (g/t)

3.20

3.43

3.55

3.66 Gold production (ounces)

65,605

64,496

216,303

220,883 Production costs per tonne (C$)

$ 185

$ 182

$ 167

$ 157 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)12

$ 158

$ 147

$ 158

$ 151 Production costs per ounce

$ 1,420

$ 1,321

$ 1,163

$ 1,054 Total cash costs per ounce

$ 1,135

$ 972

$ 991

$ 937

Gold Production

Third Quarter of 2024 - Gold production at LaRonde increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher volumes of ore mined and milled at the LaRonde Zone 5 ("LZ5") mine, partially offset by lower gold grades as expected under the planned mining sequence

First Nine Months of 2024 - Gold production at LaRonde decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower gold grades and lower recovery, partially offset by higher volume of ore milled

Production Costs

Third Quarter of 2024 - Production costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the consumption of stockpiles including re-handling costs and higher underground maintenance and service costs, partially offset by the higher volume of ore milled in the current period. Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period for the same reasons as production costs per tonne and lower gold grades

First Nine Months of 2024 - Production costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher mill maintenance, underground maintenance and service costs, partially offset by the higher volume of ore milled in the current period. Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower gold grades and higher production costs per tonne

Minesite and Total Cash Costs

Third Quarter of 2024 - Minesite costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the same reasons outlined above regarding the increase in production costs per tonne. Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period for the same reasons outlined above for the increase in production costs per ounce

First Nine Months of 2024 - Minesite costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the reasons outlined above regarding the increase in production costs per tonne. Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily for the same reasons as the increase in production costs per ounce

Highlights

Planned shutdowns were completed in July for 17 days at the LaRonde mine for maintenance on the ore handling system and 11 days at the LaRonde mill. Both shutdowns were slightly longer than planned, which resulted in gold production lower than forecast in the quarter

Rehabilitation in the West mine area following a seismic event that occurred at the LaRonde mine on June 24, 2024 was completed in the third quarter of 2024. The lower production from the West mine as a result of the ongoing rehabilitation work was offset by higher production from the 11-3 Zone and LZ5, although at lower gold grades

The Company continued its automation initiatives at the LZ5 mine and has exceeded its automation target by 18% year-to-date. Approximately 1,740 tonnes per day ("tpd") were moved in the first nine months of the year through automated scoops and trucks, which contributed to the strong overall site performance at an average 3,450 tpd

The LZ5 processing facility was restarted in August 2024, providing milling flexibility at LaRonde, after being in care and maintenance since the third quarter of 2023. With all planned shutdowns completed in the third quarter of 2024 and the LZ5 mill restarted, LaRonde is well positioned for the fourth quarter of 2024

At the LaRonde mill, the focus remained on improving mill recoveries by optimizing the blending of ore from the LaRonde mine, 11-3 Zone, LZ5, Goldex and Akasaba West

__________ 12 Minesite costs per tonne is a non-GAAP measure that is not standardized under IFRS and is reported on a per tonne of ore milled basis. For a description of the composition and usefulness of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation to production costs see "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance" below.

Canadian Malartic - Solid Operating Performance; Underground Development At Odyssey Ahead of Plan

Canadian Malartic - Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023* Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

4,862

4,911

15,217

14,317 Tonnes of ore milled per day

52,848

53,380

55,536

52,443 Gold grade (g/t)

0.98

1.22

1.12

1.22 Gold production (ounces)

141,392

177,243

509,169

435,683 Production costs per tonne (C$)

$ 36

$ 34

$ 36

$ 36 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

$ 41

$ 39

$ 41

$ 39 Production costs per ounce

$ 912

$ 708

$ 785

$ 750 Total cash costs per ounce

$ 1,025

$ 805

$ 906

$ 789

* Gold production reflects Agnico Eagle's 50% interest in Canadian Malartic up to and including March 30, 2023 and 100% interest thereafter. Tonnage of ore milled is reported on a 100% basis for both periods.

Gold Production

Third Quarter of 2024 - Gold production decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower grades as expected from the mining sequence combined with lower recovery and throughput

First Nine Months of 2024 - Gold production increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the increase in the Company's ownership percentage between periods from 50% to 100% as a result of the closing of the Yamana Transaction and higher throughput, partially offset by lower gold grades resulting from increased ore sourced from the low-grade stockpile

Production Costs

Third Quarter of 2024 - Production costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to a lower volume of ore milled and higher underground production costs with the ramp-up of operations at the Odyssey mine and higher royalty costs. Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the same reasons for the increased production costs per tonne and fewer ounces of gold produced in the current period

First Nine Months of 2024 - Production costs per tonne remained the same as the prior-year period as the higher royalty costs and higher underground production costs with the ramp-up of operations at the Odyssey mine were offset by higher volume of ore milled. Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due lower gold grades in the current period

Minesite and Total Cash Costs

Third Quarter of 2024 - Minesite costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the milling of low-grade stockpiles including re-handling costs, higher royalty costs during the quarter and the lower volume of ore milled. Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the same factors that resulted in higher minesite costs per tonne and lower gold grades in the current period

First Nine Months of 2024 - Minesite costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the consumption of low-grade stockpiles including re-handling costs and higher royalty costs, partially offset by higher volume of ore milled. Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the same factors that resulted in higher minesite costs per tonne and lower gold grades in the current period

Highlights

Gold production in the third quarter of 2024 was in line with the production estimates but lower than the second quarter of 2024 due to lower gold grade sequencing and lower throughput from a planned extended mill shutdown in September, which included advanced maintenance work on the tailings thickener drive assembly

At Odyssey South, total development during the quarter was ahead of plan at approximately 3,430 metres. The better-than-planned performance is largely due the increased use of tele-operated and automated equipment, including scoops, trucks, jumbos and cable bolters. Gold production was slightly under target at approximately 16,000 ounces of gold as a result of a delay in the mining sequence of higher-grade stopes

At the Canadian Malartic pit, the construction of the central berm was completed in July and in-pit tailings disposal began

An update on the Odyssey mine development, construction and exploration highlights is set out in the Update on Key Value Drivers and Pipeline Projects section above

Goldex - Achieved Target Milling Rate at Akasaba West

Goldex - Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

739

756

2,264

2,215 Tonnes of ore milled per day

8,033

8,217

8,263

8,114 Gold grade (g/t)

1.51

1.69

1.59

1.72 Gold production (ounces)

30,334

35,880

98,472

107,619 Production costs per tonne (C$)

$ 63

$ 51

$ 60

$ 52 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

$ 61

$ 52

$ 60

$ 52 Production costs per ounce

$ 1,130

$ 803

$ 1,021

$ 788 Total cash costs per ounce

$ 1,031

$ 822

$ 945

$ 802

Gold Production

Third Quarter of 2024 - Gold production decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower gold grades from increased ore sourced from Akasaba West and lower tonnes milled as a result of planned mill shutdowns at Goldex and LaRonde

First Nine Months of 2024 - Gold production decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower gold grades from increased ore sourced from Akasaba West and lower recovery, partially offset by a higher volume of ore processed

Production Costs

Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2024 - Production costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year periods primarily due to a lower stripping adjustment associated with Akasaba West, the timing of inventory sales and higher milling costs, partially offset by a build-up in stockpiles and lower volume of ore milled. Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year periods due to the same factors that resulted in higher production costs per tonne and lower gold grades

Minesite and Total Cash Costs

Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2024 - Minesite costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year periods due to the same reasons outlined above for the higher production costs per tonne. Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year periods due to the same reasons outlined above for the higher production costs per ounce

Highlights

At Akasaba West, through the ramp-up process, the target milling rate was exceeded in September 2024, which is expected to provide increased production flexibility to Goldex going forward

Production from the Deep 2 zone continued to ramp-up with the second stope mined during the quarter

ABITIBI REGION, ONTARIO

Detour Lake - Record Quarterly Tonnage Milled; Targeted Mill Throughput Rate Achieved

Detour Lake - Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

7,082

5,630

20,376

18,827 Tonnes of ore milled per day

76,978

61,196

74,365

68,963 Gold grade (g/t)

0.85

0.93

0.84

0.88 Gold production (ounces)

173,891

152,762

492,889

483,971 Production costs per tonne (C$)

$ 24

$ 25

$ 25

$ 24 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

$ 26

$ 25

$ 26

$ 26 Production costs per ounce

$ 731

$ 696

$ 770

$ 688 Total cash costs per ounce

$ 779

$ 755

$ 812

$ 752

Gold Production

Third Quarter of 2024 - Gold production increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher throughput from a higher mill run-time than planned and optimized mill equipment, partially offset by lower gold grades from the mining sequence and lower recovery

First Nine Months of 2024 - Gold production increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher throughput from a higher mill run-time than planned and optimized mill equipment, partially offset by lower gold grades and lower recovery, mainly due to abnormal chipping of grinding media affecting grinding efficiency

Production Costs

Third Quarter of 2024 - Production costs per tonne decreased when compared to the prior-year period mainly due to the higher volume of ore milled in the current period, partially offset by higher mining and milling costs as a result or higher throughput, higher royalty costs and the timing of inventory sales. Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the higher mining and milling costs as a result of higher throughput, higher royalty costs, the timing of inventory sales and lower gold grades

First Nine Months of 2024 - Production costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher milling costs as a result of lower grinding media efficiency in the SAG mill and higher mining and royalty costs, partially offset by higher volume of ore milled in the current period. Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the same factors resulting in higher production costs per tonne and lower gold grades

Minesite and Total Cash Costs

Third Quarter of 2024 - Minesite costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher mining, milling and royalty costs, partially offset by the higher volume of ore milled. Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the same reasons outlined above for the higher production costs per ounce

First Nine Months of 2024 - Minesite costs per tonne remained unchanged when compared to the prior-year period as the higher mining, milling and royalty costs were offset by the higher volume of ore milled. Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to a stable minesite costs per tonne combined with lower gold grades.

Highlights

In the third quarter of 2024, the mill set a record quarterly throughput rate of 76,978 tpd ahead of the targeted rate of 76,700 tpd. This performance was largely due to a stable mill run-time at approximately 93.0%, the replacement of the defective grinding media in the SAG mill and the installation of a new ball mill discharge grizzly on line 2 during the planned mill shutdown completed in August. Other initiatives that are expected to continue improving mill throughput include the installation of a new ball mill discharge grizzly on line 1, a SAG discharge box upgrade (following the design at the Canadian Malartic mill) and installation of variable speed drive to the secondary crushers

Assembly and the commissioning of the new Komatsu rope shovel were completed in the third quarter of 2024. The new rope shovel is expected to add increased capacity required per the life of mine plan, replacing a diesel shovel of lower capacity. The addition of the new shovel, combined with higher truck availability and utilization, resulted in the highest daily tonnes mined from the open pit to-date in 2024

Metallurgical recovery improved in the third quarter of 2024 when compared to the second quarter of 2024 as a result of the successful replacement of the defective grinding media in the SAG mill. Recovery was slightly lower than expected in the quarter due to abnormal carbon breakage in the CIP circuit. To address this issue the Company replaced trash screens in the CIP circuit during the planned shutdown in August and cleaned the leach tanks

The expansion of the mine maintenance shop to support increased mining rates and a larger production fleet is ongoing. The new mining service facility is expected to be completed in 2025

An update on the underground project and exploration results is set out in the Update on Key Value Drivers and Pipeline Projects section above

Macassa - Strong Quarterly Gold Production; Transitioning Focus to Mill Optimization

Macassa - Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

134

112

420

311 Tonnes of ore milled per day

1,457

1,217

1,533

1,139 Gold grade (g/t)

16.84

13.35

15.43

17.16 Gold production (ounces)

70,727

46,792

203,048

167,951 Production costs per tonne (C$)

$ 489

$ 435

$ 476

$ 488 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

$ 539

$ 476

$ 502

$ 516 Production costs per ounce

$ 680

$ 766

$ 723

$ 669 Total cash costs per ounce

$ 750

$ 841

$ 763

$ 719

Gold Production

Third Quarter of 2024 - Gold production increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher gold grades as expected from the mine sequence and higher throughput, resulting from increased productivity from a larger workforce, new ventilation infrastructure and improved equipment availability as well as the addition of ore sourced from the Near Surface deposit

First Nine Months of 2024 - Gold production increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher throughput, resulting from increased productivity from new ventilation infrastructure and improved equipment availability as well as the addition of ore sourced from the Near Surface deposit, partially offset by lower gold grades

Production Costs

Third Quarter of 2024 - Production costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher mining costs resulting from an increase in mining rate, partially offset by the higher volume of ore milled in the current period. Production costs per ounce decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to increased gold production in the current period, partially offset by higher mining costs resulting from an increase in mining rate

First Nine Months of 2024 - Production costs per tonne decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to the higher volume of ore milled in the current period, partially offset by higher mining costs. Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher underground development and mining costs, partially offset by more ounces of gold produced in the current period

Minesite and Total Cash Costs

Third Quarter of 2024 - Minesite costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the same reasons as for the higher production costs per tonne. Total cash costs per ounce decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to the same reasons as for the lower production costs per ounce

First Nine Months of 2024 - Minesite costs per tonne decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to the same reasons as for the lower production costs per tonne. Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the same reasons as for the higher production costs per ounce

Highlights

In the third quarter of 2024, quarterly gold production at Macassa was the highest achieved since the merger between the Company and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in February 2022. This performance reflects the productivity gains achieved at the mine and mill since the completion of #4 Shaft and the new ventilation infrastructure in 2023. The operational constraint has now shifted from the mine to the mill - with a continued focus on asset optimization, the Company is working on improving the ore grind size and load in the grinding circuit to further improve mill throughput

The higher gold production than forecast was also driven by higher gold grades in the quarter primarily due to better than expected ore extraction in priority production headings

Construction of the new paste plant was 70% complete as at September 30, 2024 and is on schedule for commissioning in the first half of 2025

Exploration drilling at Macassa during the third quarter totalled 45,500 metres (137,900 metres during the first nine months of 2024) with highlights at depth in the Macassa mine of: 31.8 g/t gold over 2.2 metres at 1,710 metres depth and 12.5 g/t gold over 2.0 metres at 1,713 metres depth in hole 57-1556 in the SMC West zone; 18.0 g/t gold over 1.9 metres at 1,855 metres depth in hole 58-1142 in the central area of the Main Break; and 19.5 g/t gold over 3.2 metres at 1,986 metres depth in hole 58-1290 in the eastern extension of the Main Break. The results show the potential for localized extensions of mineral resources. Step-out drilling into the shallow eastern extension of the AK deposit returned highlights of 7.7 g/t gold over 5.7 metres at 245 metres depth in hole KLAK-321 and 11.8 g/t gold over 1.9 metres at 251 metres depth in hole KLAK-339, confirming the potential for mineral resource addition down-plunge of current mineral resources

NUNAVUT

Meliadine - Completion of Mill Expansion Drives Record Quarterly Throughput

Meliadine - Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

533

470

1,450

1,407 Tonnes of ore milled per day

5,793

5,109

5,292

5,154 Gold grade (g/t)

6.08

6.17

6.34

6.15 Gold production (ounces)

99,838

89,707

284,238

267,856 Production costs per tonne (C$)

$ 192

$ 254

$ 238

$ 237 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

$ 226

$ 248

$ 241

$ 249 Production costs per ounce

$ 752

$ 994

$ 895

$ 930 Total cash costs per ounce

$ 889

$ 971

$ 908

$ 975

Gold Production

Third Quarter of 2024 - Gold production increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher throughput as a result of the commissioning of the Phase 2 mill expansion, partially offset by lower gold grades as expected under the mining sequence

First Nine Months of 2024 - Gold production increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher gold grades as expected under the mining sequence and higher throughput

Production Costs

Third Quarter of 2024 - Production costs per tonne decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to a higher volume of ore milled in the current period and stockpile build-up in the current period compared to consumption of stockpiles in the prior-year period, partially offset by higher underground services and royalty costs. Production costs per ounce decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to the same reasons outlined above for production costs per tonne and more gold ounces produced in the current period

First Nine Months of 2024 - Production costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due higher underground services and royalty costs, partially offset by the build-up of stockpiles in the current period and the higher volume of ore milled in the current period. Production costs per ounce decreased in the current period due to more ounces of gold being produced in the current period, partially offset by the timing of inventory sales and higher underground services and royalty costs

Minesite and Total Cash Costs

Third Quarter of 2024 - Minesite costs per tonne decreased when compared to the prior-year period for the same reasons outlined above for production costs per tonne. Total cash costs per ounce decreased when compared to the prior-year period for the same reasons outlined above for the production costs per ounce

First Nine Months of 2024 - Minesite costs per tonne decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the higher volume of ore milled. Total cash costs per ounce decreased when compared to the prior-year period for the same reasons outlined above for the production costs per ounce

Highlights

Gold production in the third quarter of 2024 was higher than planned as a result of record quarterly throughput driven by the completion of the Phase 2 mill expansion commissioning ahead of schedule. Throughput at the mill is expected to continue to ramp up to an average 6,000 tpd by year-end 2024

Record health and safety performance was achieved at the site since the start of its operations, with a combined injury frequency of zero for six consecutive months

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company submitted a proposal to the Nunavut Water Board to amend the current Type A Water license to include tailings, water and waste management infrastructure at the Pump, F-zone, Wesmeg and Discovery deposits. Public hearings were completed in September with the final recommendation expected in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company expects permits to be received in the first quarter of 2025

Meliadine - Exploration Highlights

Exploration drilling at the Meliadine mine totalled 25,300 metres during the third quarter (79,600 metres during the first nine months of 2024) with three underground drill rigs and up to three surface drill rigs in operation. Building on the positive results of the first quarter, the exploration drilling program for 2024 was increased from 77,700 metres to a planned 103,700 metres. Work accelerated during the second and third quarters and primarily comprised of deep exploration and conversion drilling at the Tiriganiaq and Pump deposits, and infill drilling of inferred mineral resources at the Wesmeg North deposit.

The exploration drift at Tiriganiaq was extended by 289 metres to the west during the first nine months of 2024, providing additional drilling platforms to explore the lateral and depth extensions of the deposit.

Selected recent drill intercepts at the Tiriganiaq, Wesmeg North, Wesmeg and Pump deposits at the Meliadine mine are set out in the table and composite longitudinal section below.

Drill hole Deposit Lode /

zone From (metres) To (metres) Depth of midpoint below surface (metres) Estimated true width (metres) Gold grade (g/t) (uncapped) Gold grade (g/t) (capped)* ML425-9204-D6 Tiriganiaq 1000 286.0 291.2 718 5.0 12.8 12.8 ML425-9323-D2 Tiriganiaq 1000 351.3 355.7 822 3.5 5.7 5.7 ML425-9323-D15 Tiriganiaq 1000 281.7 294.4 703 11.8 15.1 15.1 ML425-9323-D29B Tiriganiaq 1000 285.4 291.5 698 5.9 11.4 11.4 ML425-9950-D26 Tiriganiaq 1000 466.3 472.5 852 5.2 30.5 30.5 M24-3936 Wesmeg North 922 160.0 164.2 162 3.8 24.0 20.4 M24-3938 Wesmeg North 940 197.8 202.6 174 4.7 17.3 8.3 M24-3947 Wesmeg North 946 136.2 147.0 155 9.1 7.4 7.4 M24-3948 Wesmeg North 922 186.4 191.6 196 4.5 45.0 23.7 M24-3992 Wesmeg North 911 163.0 166.0 108 2.9 24.3 20.2 ML375-9664-D20 Wesmeg North 966 12.9 19.6 356 5.0 15.6 9.3 and Wesmeg North 945 132.2 140.7 465 6.8 8.7 8.7 ML400-8931-U10A Wesmeg North 930 101.0 104.0 364 2.6 24.9 24.9 ML400-9970-D3 Wesmeg North 962 177.4 186.1 483 7.6 24.3 5.0 ML400-9970-D12 Wesmeg North 953 79.3 89.6 442 9.5 20.7 8.0 ML400-9970-D19 Wesmeg North 953 79.2 86.4 446 6.5 29.0 14.1 ML400-9970-D23 Wesmeg North 953 118.0 125.0 497 4.7 10.7 8.3 ML400-9970-D24 Wesmeg North 953 79.7 88.6 451 8.3 9.9 9.0 ML400-9970-D25 Wesmeg North 980 1.0 8.0 389 3.8 16.2 9.8 and Wesmeg North 945 276.6 280.0 652 2.3 7.1 7.1 ML400-9970-D28 Wesmeg North 953 83.9 103.1 459 16.0 4.7 4.7 ML475-9228-D1 Wesmeg 510 315.0 318.8 737 2.8 8.0 8.0 ML475-9228-D13 Wesmeg 650 221.7 225.6 679 2.4 13.5 13.5 M24-3849 Pump 3230 392.6 396.0 343 3.1 6.9 6.9 and Pump 3430 359.0 364.9 317 5.4 4.6 4.6 M24-3876 Pump 3430 366.5 371.5 318 4.6 8.6 8.6 M24-3879A Pump 3525 422.5 427.8 369 5.1 7.7 7.7 and Pump 3425 494.0 499.0 426 4.8 6.9 6.9 M24-3901A Pump 3425 282.1 292.3 243 9.9 7.5 7.5

*Results from Meliadine use a capping factor ranging from 20 g/t to 90 g/t gold depending on the zone.

[Meliadine Mine - Plan Map and Composite Longitudinal Section]

At Tiriganiaq, exploration drilling into the western and eastern extensions of the lower central portion of the deposit produced highlights that included hole ML425-9950-D26 returning 30.5 g/t gold over 5.2 metres at 852 metres depth and 100 metres beyond current mineral resources; and hole ML425-9204-D6 returning 12.8 g/t gold over 5.0 metres at 718 metres depth and 40 metres beyond current mineral resources. Infill drilling at similar depths in the lower central portion was highlighted by hole ML425-9323-D15 returning 15.1 g/t gold over 11.8 metres at 703 metres depth; and hole ML425-9323-D29B returning 11.4 g/t gold over 5.9 metres at 698 metres depth.

These high-grade shoots in the 1000 lode system remain open laterally and down-plunge, demonstrating the potential for further expansion of mineral resources laterally and at depth.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company plans to develop another 120 metres of the remaining 433 metres of exploration drift development at Tiriganiaq.

At Wesmeg North, infill drilling at depth into the high grade shoot in the central corridor was highlighted by hole ML400-9970-D19 returning 14.1 g/t gold over 6.5 metres at 446 metres depth; hole ML400-9970-D25 returning 9.8 g/t gold over 3.8 metres at 389 metres depth; hole ML400-9970-D12 returning 8.0 g/t gold over 9.5 metres at 442 metres depth; and hole ML400-9970-D24 returning 9.0 g/t gold over 8.3 metres at 451 metres depth.

At shallower depths within same high-grade corridor, highlights included: hole M24-3992 returning 20.2 g/t gold over 2.9 metres at 108 metres depth; hole M24-3936 returning 20.4 g/t gold over 3.8 metres at 162 metres depth; hole M24-3938 returning 8.3 g/t gold over 4.7 metres at 174 metres depth; hole M24-3947 returning 7.4 g/t gold over 9.1 metres at 155 metres depth; and hole M24-3948 returning 23.7 g/t gold over 4.5 metres at 196 metres depth.

These infill drilling results at Wesmeg North are of higher grade than historical drilling in these areas and are expected to have a positive impact on the mineral resource estimate at year-end 2024.

Exploration ramp development is expected to begin at the Wesmeg North and Wesmeg deposits towards the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. New drilling platforms are expected to be available in the second quarter of 2025 to explore Wesmeg North and Wesmeg to the east and at depth, where there is excellent potential for future mineral resources addition.

At the Pump deposit, located approximately one kilometre to the south of Wesmeg, highlights from 2024 include conversion hole M24-3901A returning 7.5 g/t gold over 9.9 metres at 243 metres depth, including 15.9 g/t gold over 2.7 metres at 240 metres depth; and exploration hole M24-3879A returning 7.7 g/t gold over 5.1 metres at 369 metres depth and 6.9 g/t gold over 4.8 metres at 426 metres depth. The results confirm and extend the Pump deposit at relatively shallow depths.

Meadowbank - Five Million Ounce Milestone Achieved; Strong Quarterly Gold Production Driven by Record Throughput

Meadowbank - Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

1,083

1,077

3,144

2,905 Tonnes of ore milled per day

11,772

11,707

11,474

10,641 Gold grade (g/t)

4.19

3.76

4.21

3.82 Gold production (ounces)

133,502

116,555

387,695

322,440 Production costs per tonne (C$)

$ 145

$ 167

$ 152

$ 176 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

$ 153

$ 178

$ 155

$ 177 Production costs per ounce

$ 867

$ 1,149

$ 910

$ 1,183 Total cash costs per ounce

$ 910

$ 1,225

$ 923

$ 1,173

Gold Production

Third Quarter of 2024 - Gold production increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher gold grades as expected under the mine sequence and higher recovery and throughput

First Nine Months of 2024 - Gold production increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher gold grades as expected under the mine sequence and higher throughput, as the comparative period was affected by unplanned downtime at the SAG mill and unplanned shutdowns due to caribou migration patterns

Production Costs

Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2024 - Production costs per tonne decreased when compared to the prior-year periods due to a higher volume of ore milled. Production costs per ounce decreased when compared to the prior-year periods due to more ounces of gold being produced in the current period

Minesite and Total Cash Costs

Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2024 - Minesite costs per tonne decreased when compared to the prior-year periods due to the same reasons as for the lower production costs per tonne. Total cash costs per ounce decreased when compared to the prior-year periods due to the same reasons outlined above for the lower production costs per ounce

Highlights

In September 2024, Meadowbank achieved the significant milestone of five million ounces of gold poured since the mine began production

Gold production was higher than forecast in the quarter due to strong overall operational performance, including the mill setting a record quarterly throughput at 11,772 tpd

Production from both open pit and underground operations was higher than forecast despite challenging weather conditions in September, which affected haulage productivity. The steady mine performance is a result of the productivity gains achieved through the full mining cycle and increased adherence and compliance to plan in 2024. Production also continues to benefit from positive reconciliation on ore tonnage

AUSTRALIA

Fosterville - Record Quarterly Ore Tonnes Mined and Strong Mill Performance

Fosterville - Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

246

144

652

468 Tonnes of ore milled per day

2,674

1,565

2,380

1,714 Gold grade (g/t)

8.61

13.22

9.28

15.48 Gold production (ounces)

65,532

59,790

188,064

228,161 Production costs per tonne (A$)

$ 271

$ 291

$ 267

$ 322 Minesite costs per tonne (A$)

$ 261

$ 304

$ 264

$ 316 Production costs per ounce

$ 677

$ 461

$ 611

$ 438 Total cash costs per ounce

$ 651

$ 495

$ 602

$ 437

Gold Production

Third Quarter of 2024 - Gold production increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher throughput driven by strong operating performance, partially offset by the lower gold grades as the ultra-high grade Swan zone is depleting in line with schedules

First Nine Months of 2024 - Gold production decreased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the lower gold grades as discussed above, partially offset by higher throughput

Production Costs

Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2024 - Production costs per tonne decreased when compared to the prior-year periods due to a higher volume of ore mined and milled, partially offset by higher mining costs associated with the extra volume, higher royalty costs and the build-up of stockpiles. Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year periods due to lower gold grades in the period

Minesite and Total Cash Costs

Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2024 - Minesite costs per tonne decreased when compared to the prior-year periods due to a higher volume of ore mined and milled, partially offset by higher mining costs associated with the extra volume and higher royalty costs. Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year periods due to lower gold grades as expected, partially offset by lower minesite costs per tonne

Highlights

In the third quarter of 2024, Fosterville set a quarterly record for ore mined for the second consecutive quarter at approximately 246,000 tonnes, driven by higher than planned development in ore at Robbins Hill and Phoenix. Fosterville also set a monthly record in ore tonnes trucked at 90,000 tonnes in September. The Company continues to focus on productivity gains and cost control at the mine and the mill to maximize throughput and reduce unit costs as gold grades continue to decline with the depletion of the Swan zone

The Company is currently advancing an upgrade of the primary ventilation system to sustain the mining rate in the Lower Phoenix zones in future years. In the third quarter of 2024, the Company completed the excavation of the ventilation raises and the project is progressing as planned at approximately 75% completion. The Company expects the project to be completed by early 2025

Exploration drilling at Fosterville totalled 16,700 metres during the third quarter of 2024 (57,100 metres during the first nine months of 2024) with work focused on the extensions of mineral reserves and mineral resources at the Lower Phoenix and Robbins Hill areas. At Robbins Hill, drilling targeted the southern extension of the Curie structure and intersected moderate-grade gold mineralization approximately 600 metres south of current mineral resources and close to existing ramp infrastructure, with highlights including hole UDR062 returning 5.2 g/t gold over 7.7 metres at 705 metres depth and hole UDR063 returning 3.0 g/t gold over 10.7 metres at 613 metres depth. In the Lower Phoenix area, drilling intersected high-grade results in the Cardinal structure approximately 100 metres down-plunge of the current mineral reserves, with highlights including: hole UDH4999A returning 72.8 g/t gold over 5.7 metres with visible gold at 1,785 metres depth, including 1,383.2 g/t over 0.28 metres at 1,787 metres depth; and hole UDH4996 returning 6.8 g/t gold over 3.2 metres at 1,764 metres depth in potentially the upper margin of the plunging Cardinal visible-gold trend

FINLAND

Kittila - Mill Recovery Improved Quarter-over-Quarter; Continuous Improvement Program Yields Initial Positive Results

Kittila - Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

544

527

1,550

1,440 Tonnes of ore milled per day

5,913

5,728

5,657

5,275 Gold grade (g/t)

3.94

4.20

4.10

4.45 Gold production (ounces)

56,715

59,408

166,967

173,230 Production costs per tonne (EUR)

€ 100

€ 101

€ 105

€ 100 Minesite costs per tonne (EUR)

€ 96

€ 99

€ 103

€ 100 Production costs per ounce

$ 1,057

$ 986

$ 1,057

$ 896 Total cash costs per ounce

$ 1,010

$ 930

$ 1,033

$ 875

Gold Production

Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2024 - Gold production decreased when compared to the prior-year periods primarily due to lower gold grades, partially offset by higher throughput

Production Costs

Third Quarter of 2024 - Production costs per tonne decreased slightly when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to a higher volume of ore milled in the current period, partially offset by higher underground mining, development and maintenance costs, higher royalty costs and the strengthening of the Euro relative to the US dollar between periods. Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the same reasons outlined above and fewer ounces of gold being produced in the current period

First Nine Months of 2024 - Production costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the consumption of stockpiles, timing of inventory sales, higher underground mining and maintenance costs and higher royalty costs, partially offset by a higher volume of ore milled in the current period. Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the same reasons outlined above for higher production costs per tonne and fewer ounces of gold being produced in the current period

Minesite and Total Cash Costs

Third Quarter of 2024 - Minesite costs per tonne decreased when compared to the prior-year period mainly due to the higher volume of ore milled in the current period. Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the same reasons as the higher production costs per ounce

First Nine Months of 2024 - Minesite costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior year period primarily due to the same reasons outlined above for production costs per tonne. Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior year period due to the same reasons as the higher production costs per ounce

Highlights

In the third quarter of 2024, Kittila set a record quarterly performance in health and safety

Gold production was lower than planned in the third quarter of 2024 due to lower grades due to adjustments to the mining sequence and lower recovery from higher carbon and sulphur content in the ore. Various recovery improvement actions were implemented during the quarter, resulting in an improvement in recovery rates compared to the prior quarter. In addition, the Company continues to optimize the ore blend to improve metallurgical recovery

Continuous improvement efforts, initiated in the second quarter of 2024 and focused on mine productivity, yielded initial positive results, including approximately 20% improvement in advance development rate

A 10-day planned shutdown for the autoclave and other mill maintenance is planned in the fourth quarter of 2024. The maintenance cycle for the autoclave is eight months, with the previous shutdown completed in February 2024

MEXICO

Pinos Altos - Solid Open Pit and Mill Performance Supports Gold Production

Pinos Altos - Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

446

450

1,326

1,215 Tonnes of ore milled per day

4,848

4,891

4,839

4,451 Gold grade (g/t)

1.58

1.84

1.72

1.92 Gold production (ounces)

21,371

25,386

69,850

71,679 Production costs per tonne

$ 104

$ 89

$ 93

$ 89 Minesite costs per tonne

$ 96

$ 85

$ 94

$ 88 Production costs per ounce

$ 2,174

$ 1,581

$ 1,761

$ 1,504 Total cash costs per ounce

$ 1,531

$ 1,310

$ 1,426

$ 1,236

Gold Production

Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2024 - Gold production decreased when compared to the prior-year periods primarily due to lower gold grades as expected under the mining sequence

Production Costs

Third Quarter of 2024 - Production costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to the timing of inventory sales and higher underground development and maintenance costs. Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period for the same reasons outlined above for production costs per tonne and fewer ounces of gold produced in the current period

First Nine Months of 2024 - Production costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to higher underground development and services costs, higher milling costs and a lower deferred stripping ratio, partially offset by the higher volume of ore milled in the current period. Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the same reasons outlined above for the higher production costs per tonne and fewer ounces of gold produced in the period

Minesite and Total Cash Costs

Third Quarter of 2024 - Minesite costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the same reasons outlined above for the higher production costs per tonne. Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the same reasons outlined above that resulted in higher production costs per ounce

First Nine Months of 2024 - Minesite costs per tonne increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the same reasons as the higher production costs per tonne. Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the same reasons as the higher production costs per ounce

La India - Residual Leaching to Continue Through Year-End 2024; Site Transitioning to Closure Phase Beginning in the Fourth Quarter of 2024

La India - Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

-

970

-

2,510 Tonnes of ore milled per day

-

10,543

-

9,194 Gold grade (g/t)

-

1.10

-

0.86 Gold production (ounces)

4,529

22,269

21,190

56,423 Production costs per tonne

$ -

$ 29

$ -

$ 29 Minesite costs per tonne

$ -

$ 27

$ -

$ 29 Production costs per ounce

$ 2,300

$ 1,271

$ 1,861

$ 1,277 Total cash costs per ounce

$ 2,872

$ 1,156

$ 1,963

$ 1,272

Gold Production

Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2024 - Gold production decreased when compared to the prior-year periods due to ceasing of mining operations at La India in the fourth quarter of 2023. Gold production in the current periods came only from residual leaching

Costs

Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2024 - Production costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year periods driven primarily by the cessation of mining activities, partially offset by the strengthening of the Mexican Peso relative to the U.S. dollar between periods

Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2024 - Total cash costs per ounce increased when compared to the prior-year periods primarily due to fewer ounces of gold produced in the period

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a Canadian based and led senior gold mining company and the third largest gold producer in the world, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. The Company was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

About this News Release

Unless otherwise stated, references to "LaRonde", "Canadian Malartic", "Meadowbank" and "Goldex" are to the Company's operations at the LaRonde complex, the Canadian Malartic complex, the Meadowbank complex and the Goldex complex, respectively. The LaRonde complex consists of the mill and processing operations at the LaRonde mine and the LaRonde Zone 5 mine. The Canadian Malartic complex consists of the mill and processing operations at the Canadian Malartic mine and the Odyssey mine. The Meadowbank complex consists of the mill and processing operations at the Meadowbank mine and the Amaruq open pit and underground mines. The Goldex complex consists of the mill and processing operations at the Goldex mine and the Akasaba West open pit mine. References to other operations are to the relevant mines, projects or properties, as applicable.

When used in this news release, the terms "including" and "such as" mean including and such as, without limitation.

The information contained on any website linked to or referred to herein (including the Company's website) is not part of this news release.

Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance

This news release discloses certain financial performance measures and ratios, including "total cash costs per ounce", "minesite costs per tonne", "all-in sustaining costs per ounce" (or "AISC per ounce"), "adjusted net income", "adjusted net income per share", "cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital balances", "cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital balances per share", "EBITDA" which means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, "adjusted EBITDA", "free cash flow", "free cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital balances", "operating margin", "sustaining capital expenditures", "development capital expenditures" and "net debt", as well as, for certain of these measures their related per share ratios that are not standardized measures under IFRS. These measures may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other gold producers and should be considered together with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS. See below for a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial information reported in the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Total cash costs per ounce and minesite costs per tonne

Total cash costs per ounce is calculated on a per ounce of gold produced basis and is reported on both a by-product basis (deducting by-product metal revenues from production costs) and co-product basis (without deducting by-product metal revenues). Total cash costs per ounce on a by-product basis is calculated by adjusting production costs as recorded in the condensed interim consolidated statements of income for by-product revenues, inventory production costs, the impact of purchase price allocation in connection with mergers and acquisitions on inventory accounting, realized gains and losses on hedges of production costs and other adjustments, which include the costs associated with a 5% in-kind royalty paid in respect of certain portions of Canadian Malartic, a 2% in-kind royalty paid in respect of Detour Lake, a 1.5% in-kind royalty paid in respect of Macassa, as well as smelting, refining and marketing charges and then dividing by the number of ounces of gold produced. Given the nature of the fair value adjustment on inventory related to mergers and acquisitions and the use of the total cash costs per ounce measures to reflect the cash generating capabilities of the Company's operations, the calculations of total cash costs per ounce for Canadian Malartic has been adjusted for the purchase price allocation in the comparative period data. Investors should note that total cash costs per ounce are not reflective of all cash expenditures, as they do not include income tax payments, interest costs or dividend payments. Total cash costs per ounce on a co-product basis is calculated in the same manner as the total cash costs per ounce on a by-product basis, except that no adjustment is made for by-product metal revenues. Accordingly, the calculation of total cash costs per ounce on a co-product basis does not reflect a reduction in production costs or smelting, refining and marketing charges associated with the production and sale of by-product metals.

Total cash costs per ounce is intended to provide investors information about the cash-generating capabilities of the Company's mining operations. Management also uses these measures to, and believes they are useful to investors so investors can, understand and monitor the performance of the Company's mining operations. The Company believes that total cash costs per ounce is useful to help investors understand the costs associated with producing gold and the economics of gold mining. As market prices for gold are quoted on a per ounce basis, using the total cash costs per ounce on a by-product basis measure allows management and investors to assess a mine's cash-generating capabilities at various gold prices. Management is aware, and investors should note, that these per ounce measures of performance can be affected by fluctuations in exchange rates and, in the case of total cash costs per ounce on a by-product basis, by-product metal prices. Management compensates for these inherent limitations by using, and investors should also consider using, these measures in conjunction with data prepared in accordance with IFRS and minesite costs per tonne as these measures are not necessarily indicative of operating costs or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management also performs sensitivity analyses in order to quantify the effects of fluctuating metal prices and exchange rates.

Agnico Eagle's primary business is gold production and the focus of its current operations and future development is on maximizing returns from gold production, with other metal production being incidental to the gold production process. Accordingly, all metals other than gold are considered by-products.

Unless otherwise indicated, total cash costs per ounce is reported on a by-product basis. Total cash costs per ounce is reported on a by-product basis because (i) the majority of the Company's revenues are from gold, (ii) the Company mines ore, which contains gold, silver, zinc, copper and other metals, (iii) it is not possible to specifically assign all costs to revenues from the gold, silver, zinc, copper and other metals the Company produces, (iv) it is a method used by management and the Board of Directors to monitor operations, and (v) many other gold producers disclose similar measures on a by-product rather than a co-product basis.

Minesite costs per tonne are calculated by adjusting production costs as recorded in the condensed interim consolidated statements of income for inventory production costs and other adjustments, and then dividing by tonnage of ore processed. As the total cash costs per ounce can be affected by fluctuations in by‑product metal prices and foreign exchange rates, management believes that minesite costs per tonne is useful to investors in providing additional information regarding the performance of mining operations, eliminating the impact of varying production levels. Management also uses this measure to determine the economic viability of mining blocks. As each mining block is evaluated based on the net realizable value of each tonne mined, in order to be economically viable the estimated revenue on a per tonne basis must be in excess of the minesite costs per tonne. Management is aware, and investors should note, that this per tonne measure of performance can be affected by fluctuations in processing levels. This inherent limitation may be partially mitigated by using this measure in conjunction with production costs and other data prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The following tables set out a reconciliation of total cash costs per ounce and minesite costs per tonne to production costs, exclusive of amortization, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, as presented in the condensed interim consolidated statements of income in accordance with IFRS.

Total Production Costs by Mine















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (thousands of United States dollars) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Quebec













LaRonde mine $ 74,244

$ 66,477

$ 193,482

$ 170,153 LaRonde zone 5 mine 18,916

18,715

58,059

62,702 LaRonde complex 93,160

85,192

251,541

232,855 Canadian Malartic(i) 128,984

125,455

399,893

326,936 Goldex 34,265

28,805

100,531

84,800 Ontario













Detour Lake 127,159

106,396

379,366

333,214 Macassa 48,086

35,864

146,763

112,368 Nunavut













Meliadine 75,099

89,210

254,463

249,221 Meadowbank 115,705

133,919

352,881

381,411 Australia













Fosterville 44,346

27,539

114,824

99,969 Europe













Kittila 59,968

58,569

176,535

155,200 Mexico













Pinos Altos 46,464

40,147

122,980

107,778 La India 10,417

28,315

39,445

72,056 Production costs per the condensed interim consolidated statements of income $ 783,653

$ 759,411

$ 2,339,222

$ 2,155,808

Reconciliation of Production Costs to Total Cash Costs per Ounce by Mine and Reconciliation of Production Costs to Minesite Costs per Tonne by Mine























(thousands of United States dollars, except as noted)





































LaRonde mine (per ounce) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023 Gold production (ounces)

47,313



49,303



161,388



167,471

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce) Production costs $ 74,244 $ 1,569

$ 66,477 $ 1,348

$ 193,482 $ 1,199

$ 170,153 $ 1,016 Inventory adjustments(ii) (14,425) (305)

(16,200) (328)

(12,892) (80)

(2,666) (16) Realized gains and losses on hedges of production costs 246 5

317 6

616 4

2,165 13 Other adjustments(v) 1,015 22

4,178 85

9,235 57

14,081 84 Total cash costs (co-product basis) $ 61,080 $ 1,291

$ 54,772 $ 1,111

$ 190,441 $ 1,180

$ 183,733 $ 1,097 By-product metal revenues (10,097) (213)

(11,627) (236)

(39,703) (246)

(41,316) (247) Total cash costs (by-product basis) $ 50,983 $ 1,078

$ 43,145 $ 875

$ 150,738 $ 934

$ 142,417 $ 850















































LaRonde mine (per tonne) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

355



365



1,149



1,101

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne) Production costs $ 74,244 $ 209

$ 66,477 $ 182

$ 193,482 $ 168

$ 170,153 $ 155 Production costs (C$) C$ 101,221 C$ 285

C$ 89,228 C$ 244

C$ 262,638 C$ 229

C$ 228,662 C$ 208 Inventory adjustments (C$)(iii) (18,800) (53)

(19,881) (54)

(16,069) (14)

(1,455) (1) Other adjustments (C$)(v) (4,419) (12)

(2,752) (8)

(8,019) (7)

(9,195) (9) Minesite costs (C$) C$ 78,002 C$ 220

C$ 66,595 C$ 182

C$ 238,550 C$ 208

C$ 218,012 C$ 198















































LaRonde zone 5 mine (per ounce) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023 Gold production (ounces)

18,292



15,193



54,915



53,412

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce) Production costs $ 18,916 $ 1,034

$ 18,715 $ 1,232

$ 58,059 $ 1,057

$ 62,702 $ 1,174 Inventory adjustments(ii) 3,752 205

134 9

3,820 70

(127) (2) Realized gains and losses on

hedges of production costs 86 5

106 7

215 4

722 13 Other adjustments(v) 1,030 56

753 49

2,396 43

1,864 35 Total cash costs (co-product basis) $ 23,784 $ 1,300

$ 19,708 $ 1,297

$ 64,490 $ 1,174

$ 65,161 $ 1,220 By-product metal revenues (274) (15)

(152) (10)

(772) (14)

(698) (13) Total cash costs (by-product basis) $ 23,510 $ 1,285

$ 19,556 $ 1,287

$ 63,718 $ 1,160

$ 64,463 $ 1,207















































LaRonde zone 5 mine (per tonne) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

332



262



898



894

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne) Production costs $ 18,916 $ 57

$ 18,715 $ 71

$ 58,059 $ 65

$ 62,702 $ 70 Production costs (C$) C$ 25,740 C$ 78

C$ 25,082 C$ 96

C$ 78,984 C$ 88

C$ 84,347 C$ 94 Inventory adjustments (C$)(iii) 5,072 15

234 -

5,192 6

(175) - Minesite costs (C$) C$ 30,812 C$ 93

C$ 25,316 C$ 96

C$ 84,176 C$ 94

C$ 84,172 C$ 94























LaRonde complex (per ounce) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023 Gold production (ounces)

65,605



64,496



216,303



220,883

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce) Production costs $ 93,160 $ 1,420

$ 85,192 $ 1,321

$ 251,541 $ 1,163

$ 232,855 $ 1,054 Inventory adjustments(ii) (10,673) (162)

(16,066) (249)

(9,072) (42)

(2,793) (13) Realized gains and losses on

hedges of production costs 332 5

423 7

831 4

2,887 13 Other adjustments(v) 2,045 31

4,931 76

11,631 54

15,945 73 Total cash costs (co-product basis) $ 84,864 $ 1,294

$ 74,480 $ 1,155

$ 254,931 $ 1,179

$ 248,894 $ 1,127 By-product metal revenues (10,371) (159)

(11,779) (183)

(40,475) (188)

(42,014) (190) Total cash costs (by-product basis) $ 74,493 $ 1,135

$ 62,701 $ 972

$ 214,456 $ 991

$ 206,880 $ 937























LaRonde complex (per tonne) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023











Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

687



627



2,047



1,995

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne) Production costs $ 93,160 $ 136

$ 85,192 $ 136

$ 251,541 $ 123

$ 232,855 $ 117 Production costs (C$) C$ 126,961 C$ 185

C$ 114,310 C$ 182

C$ 341,622 C$ 167

C$ 313,009 C$ 157 Inventory adjustments (C$)(iii) (13,728) (20)

(19,647) (31)

(10,877) (5)

(1,630) (1) Other adjustments (C$)(v) (4,419) (7)

(2,752) (4)

(8,019) (4)

(9,195) (5) Minesite costs (C$) C$ 108,814 C$ 158

C$ 91,911 C$ 147

C$ 322,726 C$ 158

C$ 302,184 C$ 151























Canadian Malartic (per ounce)(i) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023 Gold production (ounces)

141,392



177,243



509,169



435,683

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce) Production costs $ 128,984 $ 912

$ 125,455 $ 708

$ 399,893 $ 785

$ 326,936 $ 750 Inventory adjustments(ii) (2,590) (18)

6,994 39

7,076 14

7,532 17 Realized gains and losses on

hedges of production costs 997 7

- -

2,037 4

- - Purchase price allocation to

inventory(iv) - -

(3,626) (20)

- -

(26,447) (61) In-kind royalties and other

adjustments(v) 19,269 136

15,414 87

58,292 115

40,631 94 Total cash costs (co-product basis) $ 146,660 $ 1,037

$ 144,237 $ 814

$ 467,298 $ 918

$ 348,652 $ 800 By-product metal revenues (1,777) (12)

(1,551) (9)

(5,945) (12)

(4,758) (11) Total cash costs (by-product basis) $ 144,883 $ 1,025

$ 142,686 $ 805

$ 461,353 $ 906

$ 343,894 $ 789















































Canadian Malartic (per tonne)(i) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

4,862



4,911



15,217



12,055

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne) Production costs $ 128,984 $ 27

$ 125,455 $ 26

$ 399,893 $ 26

$ 326,936 $ 27 Production costs (C$) C$ 175,462 C$ 36

C$ 168,339 C$ 34

C$ 543,010 C$ 36

C$ 440,001 C$ 36 Inventory adjustments (C$)(iii) (3,655) (1)

9,569 2

9,830 -

10,820 1 Purchase price allocation to

inventory (C$)(iv) - -

(3,904) (1)

- -

(34,555) (3) In-kind royalties and other

adjustments (C$)(v) 25,677 6

20,081 4

78,244 5

53,505 5 Minesite costs (C$) C$ 197,484 C$ 41

C$ 194,085 C$ 39

C$ 631,084 C$ 41

C$ 469,771 C$ 39























Goldex (per ounce) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023 Gold production (ounces)

30,334



35,880



98,472



107,619

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce) Production costs $ 34,265 $ 1,130

$ 28,805 $ 803

$ 100,531 $ 1,021

$ 84,800 $ 788 Inventory adjustments(ii) (1,161) (39)

439 12

(482) (5)

(16) - Realized gains and losses on

hedges of production costs 148 5

207 6

369 4

1,419 13 Other adjustments(v) 762 25

47 1

1,959 20

149 1 Total cash costs (co-product basis) $ 34,014 $ 1,121

$ 29,498 $ 822

$ 102,377 $ 1,040

$ 86,352 $ 802 By-product metal revenues (2,743) (90)

(13) -

(9,359) (95)

(38) - Total cash costs (by-product basis) $ 31,271 $ 1,031

$ 29,485 $ 822

$ 93,018 $ 945

$ 86,314 $ 802























Goldex (per tonne) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

739



756



2,264



2,215

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne) Production costs $ 34,265 $ 46

$ 28,805 $ 38

$ 100,531 $ 44

$ 84,800 $ 38 Production costs (C$) C$ 46,696 C$ 63

C$ 38,656 C$ 51

C$ 136,615 C$ 60

C$ 114,142 C$ 52 Inventory adjustments (C$)(iii) (1,619) (2)

625 1

(580) -

(35) - Minesite costs (C$) C$ 45,077 C$ 61

C$ 39,281 C$ 52

C$ 136,035 C$ 60

C$ 114,107 C$ 52























Detour Lake (per ounce) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023 Gold production (ounces)

173,891



152,762



492,889



483,971

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce) Production costs $ 127,159 $ 731

$ 106,396 $ 696

$ 379,366 $ 770

$ 333,214 $ 688 Inventory adjustments(ii) (2,726) (16)

3,705 24

(7,295) (15)

3,537 7 Realized gains and losses on

hedges of production costs 1,247 7

(1,530) (10)

2,394 5

4,565 10 In-kind royalties and other

adjustments(v) 10,726 62

7,063 47

27,593 56

24,048 50 Total cash costs (co-product basis) $ 136,406 $ 784

$ 115,634 $ 757

$ 402,058 $ 816

$ 365,364 $ 755 By-product metal revenues (757) (5)

(288) (2)

(2,003) (4)

(1,475) (3) Total cash costs (by-product basis) $ 135,649 $ 779

$ 115,346 $ 755

$ 400,055 $ 812

$ 363,889 $ 752















































Detour Lake (per tonne) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

7,082



5,630



20,376



18,827

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne) Production costs $ 127,159 $ 18

$ 106,396 $ 19

$ 379,366 $ 19

$ 333,214 $ 18 Production costs (C$) C$ 172,973 C$ 24

C$ 142,461 C$ 25

C$ 515,371 C$ 25

C$ 448,014 C$ 24 Inventory adjustments (C$)(iii) (3,935) -

(8,125) (1)

(9,622) -

4,747 - In-kind royalties and other

adjustments (C$)(v) 11,914 2

8,339 1

30,538 1

28,485 2 Minesite costs (C$) C$ 180,952 C$ 26

C$ 142,675 C$ 25

C$ 536,287 C$ 26

C$ 481,246 C$ 26























Macassa (per ounce) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023 Gold production (ounces)

70,727



46,792



203,048



167,951

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce) Production costs $ 48,086 $ 680

$ 35,864 $ 766

$ 146,763 $ 723

$ 112,368 $ 669 Inventory adjustments(ii) 2,568 36

1,870 40

1,038 5

397 2 Realized gains and losses on

hedges of production costs 304 4

334 7

759 4

2,283 14 In-kind royalties and other

adjustments(v) 2,563 37

1,376 30

7,076 34

6,133 37 Total cash costs (co-product basis) $ 53,521 $ 757

$ 39,444 $ 843

$ 155,636 $ 766

$ 121,181 $ 722 By-product metal revenues (442) (7)

(107) (2)

(662) (3)

(483) (3) Total cash costs (by-product basis) $ 53,079 $ 750

$ 39,337 $ 841

$ 154,974 $ 763

$ 120,698 $ 719























Macassa (per tonne) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

134



112



420



311

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne) Production costs $ 48,086 $ 359

$ 35,864 $ 320

$ 146,763 $ 349

$ 112,368 $ 361 Production costs (C$) C$ 65,489 C$ 489

C$ 48,508 C$ 435

C$ 199,917 C$ 476

C$ 151,744 C$ 488 Inventory adjustments (C$)(iii) 3,408 25

2,834 25

1,468 4

758 2 In-kind royalties and other

adjustments (C$)(v) 3,348 25

1,754 16

9,301 22

8,045 26 Minesite costs (C$) C$ 72,245 C$ 539

C$ 53,096 C$ 476

C$ 210,686 C$ 502

C$ 160,547 C$ 516























Meliadine (per ounce) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023 Gold production (ounces)

99,838



89,707



284,238



267,856

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce) Production costs $ 75,099 $ 752

$ 89,210 $ 994

$ 254,463 $ 895

$ 249,221 $ 930 Inventory adjustments(ii) 13,212 132

(2,334) (26)

2,457 9

12,518 47 Realized gains and losses on

hedges of production costs 505 5

299 3

1,612 6

(64) - Other adjustments(v) 65 1

59 1

100 -

46 - Total cash costs (co-product basis) $ 88,881 $ 890

$ 87,234 $ 972

$ 258,632 $ 910

$ 261,721 $ 977 By-product metal revenues (135) (1)

(138) (1)

(650) (2)

(477) (2) Total cash costs (by-product basis) $ 88,746 $ 889

$ 87,096 $ 971

$ 257,982 $ 908

$ 261,244 $ 975















































Meliadine (per tonne) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

533



470



1,450



1,407

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne) Production costs $ 75,099 $ 141

$ 89,210 $ 190

$ 254,463 $ 176

$ 249,221 $ 177 Production costs (C$) C$ 102,391 C$ 192

C$ 119,181 C$ 254

C$ 345,186 C$ 238

C$ 333,896 C$ 237 Inventory adjustments (C$)(iii) 17,937 34

(2,555) (6)

3,724 3

17,051 12 Minesite costs (C$) C$ 120,328 C$ 226

C$ 116,626 C$ 248

C$ 348,910 C$ 241

C$ 350,947 C$ 249























Meadowbank (per ounce) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023 Gold production (ounces)

133,502



116,555



387,695



322,440

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce) Production costs $ 115,705 $ 867

$ 133,919 $ 1,149

$ 352,881 $ 910

$ 381,411 $ 1,183 Inventory adjustments(ii) 6,117 46

9,165 78

5,412 14

2,463 8 Realized gains and losses on

hedges of production costs 681 5

115 1

2,502 6

(3,502) (11) Other adjustments(v) (1) -

101 1

(46) -

50 - Total cash costs (co-product basis) $ 122,502 $ 918

$ 143,300 $ 1,229

$ 360,749 $ 930

$ 380,422 $ 1,180 By-product metal revenues (978) (8)

(573) (4)

(2,952) (7)

(2,121) (7) Total cash costs (by-product basis) $ 121,524 $ 910

$ 142,727 $ 1,225

$ 357,797 $ 923

$ 378,301 $ 1,173























Meadowbank (per tonne) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

1,083



1,077



3,144



2,905

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne) Production costs $ 115,705 $ 107

$ 133,919 $ 124

$ 352,881 $ 112

$ 381,411 $ 131 Production costs (C$) C$ 157,247 C$ 145

C$ 179,597 C$ 167

C$ 478,366 C$ 152

C$ 509,982 C$ 176 Inventory adjustments (C$)(iii) 8,236 8

12,457 11

7,470 3

3,599 1 Minesite costs (C$) C$ 165,483 C$ 153

C$ 192,054 C$ 178

C$ 485,836 C$ 155

C$ 513,581 C$ 177























Fosterville (per ounce) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023 Gold production (ounces)

65,532



59,790



188,064



228,161

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce) Production costs $ 44,346 $ 677

$ 27,539 $ 461

$ 114,824 $ 611

$ 99,969 $ 438 Inventory adjustments(ii) (1,523) (23)

1,093 18

(1,277) (7)

(1,792) (8) Realized gains and losses on

hedges of production costs (80) (1)

1,101 18

6 -

1,778 8 Other adjustments(v) 23 -

7 -

52 -

46 - Total cash costs (co-product basis) $ 42,766 $ 653

$ 29,740 $ 497

$ 113,605 $ 604

$ 100,001 $ 438 By-product metal revenues (135) (2)

(119) (2)

(462) (2)

(397) (1) Total cash costs (by-product basis) $ 42,631 $ 651

$ 29,621 $ 495

$ 113,143 $ 602

$ 99,604 $ 437























Fosterville (per tonne) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

246



144



652



468

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne) Production costs $ 44,346 $ 180

$ 27,539 $ 191

$ 114,824 $ 176

$ 99,969 $ 214 Production costs (A$) A$ 66,587 A$ 271

A$ 42,194 A$ 291

A$ 173,962 A$ 267

A$ 150,656 A$ 322 Inventory adjustments (A$)(ii) (2,406) (10)

1,818 13

(2,041) (3)

(2,539) (6) Minesite costs (A$) A$ 64,181 A$ 261

A$ 44,012 A$ 304

A$ 171,921 A$ 264

A$ 148,117 A$ 316























Kittila (per ounce) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023 Gold production (ounces)

56,715



59,408



166,967



173,230

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce) Production costs $ 59,968 $ 1,057

$ 58,569 $ 986

$ 176,535 $ 1,057

$ 155,200 $ 896 Inventory adjustments(ii) (2,410) (42)

(2,439) (41)

(3,554) (21)

305 2 Realized gains and losses on

hedges of production costs (157) (3)

(788) (13)

(138) (1)

(2,346) (14) Other adjustments(v) (41) (1)

(20) (1)

(161) (1)

(1,293) (7) Total cash costs (co-product basis) $ 57,360 $ 1,011

$ 55,322 $ 931

$ 172,682 $ 1,034

$ 151,866 $ 877 By-product metal revenues (102) (1)

(51) (1)

(289) (1)

(213) (2) Total cash costs (by-product basis) $ 57,258 $ 1,010

$ 55,271 $ 930

$ 172,393 $ 1,033

$ 151,653 $ 875























Kittila (per tonne) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

544



527



1,550



1,440

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne) Production costs $ 59,968 $ 110

$ 58,569 $ 111

$ 176,535 $ 114

$ 155,200 $ 108 Production costs (€) € 54,519 € 100

€ 53,071 € 101

€ 162,375 € 105

€ 144,073 € 100 Inventory adjustments (€)(iii) (2,469) (4)

(960) (2)

(3,354) (2)

(128) - Minesite costs (€) € 52,050 € 96

€ 52,111 € 99

€ 159,021 € 103

€ 143,945 € 100























Pinos Altos (per ounce) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023 Gold production (ounces)

21,371



25,386



69,850



71,679

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce) Production costs $ 46,464 $ 2,174

$ 40,147 $ 1,581

$ 122,980 $ 1,761

$ 107,778 $ 1,504 Inventory adjustments(ii) (3,548) (166)

1,225 48

2,235 32

1,738 24 Realized gains and losses on

hedges of production costs - -

(922) (36)

- -

(2,065) (29) Other adjustments(v) 317 15

324 13

980 14

902 13 Total cash costs (co-product basis) $ 43,233 $ 2,023

$ 40,774 $ 1,606

$ 126,195 $ 1,807

$ 108,353 $ 1,512 By-product metal revenues (10,517) (492)

(7,527) (296)

(26,556) (381)

(19,754) (276) Total cash costs (by-product basis) $ 32,716 $ 1,531

$ 33,247 $ 1,310

$ 99,639 $ 1,426

$ 88,599 $ 1,236























Pinos Altos (per tonne) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

446



450



1,326



1,215

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne) Production costs $ 46,464 $ 104

$ 40,147 $ 89

$ 122,980 $ 93

$ 107,778 $ 89 Inventory adjustments(iii) (3,548) (8)

(1,984) (4)

2,235 1

(327) (1) Minesite costs $ 42,916 $ 96

$ 38,163 $ 85

$ 125,215 $ 94

$ 107,451 $ 88























La India (per ounce) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023 Gold production (ounces)

4,529



22,269



21,190



56,423

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce)

(thousands) ($ per ounce) Production costs $ 10,417 $ 2,300

$ 28,315 $ 1,271

$ 39,445 $ 1,861

$ 72,056 $ 1,277 Inventory adjustments(ii) 2,633 582

(2,319) (103)

2,780 131

447 8 Other adjustments(v) 91 20

139 6

355 17

402 7 Total cash costs (co-product basis) $ 13,141 $ 2,902

$ 26,135 $ 1,174

$ 42,580 $ 2,009

$ 72,905 $ 1,292 By-product metal revenues (133) (30)

(395) (18)

(991) (46)

(1,117) (20) Total cash costs (by-product basis) $ 13,008 $ 2,872

$ 25,740 $ 1,156

$ 41,589 $ 1,963

$ 71,788 $ 1,272























La India (per tonne)(vi) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands)

-



970



-



2,510

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne)

(thousands) ($ per tonne) Production costs $ 10,417 $ -

$ 28,315 $ 29

$ 39,445 $ -

$ 72,056 $ 29 Inventory adjustments(iii) (10,417) -

(2,319) (2)

(39,445) -

447 - Minesite costs $ - $ -

$ 25,996 $ 27

$ - $ -

$ 72,503 $ 29

























Notes:





















(i) The information set out in this table reflects the Company's 50% interest in Canadian Malartic up to and including March 30, 2023 and 100% interest thereafter, following the closing of the Yamana Transaction (ii) Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon the transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As the total cash costs per ounce are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue (iii) This inventory adjustment reflects production costs associated with the portion of production still in inventory (iv) On March 31, 2023, the Company closed the Yamana Transaction and this adjustment reflects the fair value allocated to inventory on Canadian Malartic as part of the purchase price allocation (v) Other adjustments consists of costs associated with a 5% in-kind royalty paid in respect of Canadian Malartic, a 2% in-kind royalty paid in respect of Detour Lake, a 1.5% in-kind royalty paid in respect of Macassa and smelting, refining, and marketing charges to production costs (vi) La India's cost calculations per tonne for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 excludes approximately $10.4 and $39.4 million of production costs incurred during the period, respectively, following the cessation of mining activities at La India during the fourth quarter of 2023

All-in sustaining costs per ounce

All-in sustaining costs per ounce (also referred to as "AISC per ounce") on a by-product basis is calculated as the aggregate of total cash costs on a by-product basis, sustaining capital expenditures (including capitalized exploration), general and administrative expenses (including stock options), lease payments related to sustaining assets and reclamation expenses, and then dividing by the number of ounces of gold produced. These additional costs reflect the additional expenditures that are required to be made to maintain current production levels. The AISC per ounce on a co-product basis is calculated in the same manner as the AISC per ounce on a by-product basis, except that the total cash costs on a co-product basis are used, meaning no adjustment is made for by-product metal revenues. Investors should note that AISC per ounce is not reflective of all cash expenditures as it does not include income tax payments, interest costs or dividend payments, nor does it include non-cash expenditures, such as depreciation and amortization. Unless otherwise indicated, all-in sustaining costs per ounce is reported on a by-product basis (see "Total cash costs per ounce" for a discussion of regarding the Company's use of by-product basis reporting).

Management believes that AISC per ounce is useful to investors as it reflects total sustaining expenditures of producing and selling an ounce of gold while maintaining current operations and, as such, provides useful information about operating performance. Management is aware, and investors should note, that these per ounce measures of performance can be affected by fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and, in the case of AISC per ounce on a by-product basis, by-product metal prices. Management compensates for these inherent limitations by using, and investors should also consider using, these measures in conjunction with data prepared in accordance with IFRS and minesite costs per tonne as this measure is not necessarily indicative of operating costs or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The Company follows the guidance on calculation of AISC per ounce released by the World Gold Council ("WGC") in 2018. The WGC is a non-regulatory market development organization for the gold industry that has worked closely with its member companies to develop guidance in respect of relevant non-GAAP measures. Notwithstanding the Company's adoption of the WGC's guidance, AISC per ounce reported by the Company may not be comparable to data reported by other gold mining companies.

The following tables set out a reconciliation of production costs to all-in sustaining costs per ounce for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, on both a by-product basis (deducting by-product metals revenue from production costs) and co-product basis (without deducting by-product metal revenues).

(United States dollars per ounce, except where noted) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Production costs per the consolidated statements of income (thousands of United States dollars) $ 783,653

$ 759,411

$ 2,339,222

$ 2,155,808 Gold production (ounces) 863,445

850,429

2,637,935

2,536,445 Production costs per ounce $ 908

$ 893

$ 887

$ 850 Adjustments:













Inventory adjustments(i) -

2

-

10 Purchase price allocation to inventory(ii) -

(4)

-

(10) Realized gains and losses on hedges of production costs 5

(1)

4

2 Other(iii) 40

34

40

33 Total cash costs per ounce (co-product basis) $ 953

$ 924

$ 931

$ 885 By-product metal revenues (32)

(26)

(34)

(28) Total cash costs per ounce (by-product basis) $ 921

$ 898

$ 897

$ 857 Adjustments:













Sustaining capital expenditures (including capitalized exploration) 292

248

244

234 General and administrative expenses (including stock option expense) 56

45

55

53 Non-cash reclamation provision and sustaining leases(iv) 17

19

18

18 All-in sustaining costs per ounce (by-product basis) $ 1,286

$ 1,210

$ 1,214

$ 1,162 By-product metal revenues 32

26

34

28 All-in sustaining costs per ounce (co-product basis) $ 1,318

$ 1,236

$ 1,248

$ 1,190

















Notes:













(i) Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon the transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As the total cash costs per ounce are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue (ii) On March 31, 2023, the Company closed the Yamana Transaction and this adjustment reflects the fair value allocated to inventory at CanadianMalartic as part of the purchase price allocation (iii) Other adjustments consist of in-kind royalties, smelting, refining and marketing charges to production costs (iv) Sustaining leases are lease payments related to sustaining assets

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are calculated by adjusting the net income as recorded in the condensed interim consolidated statements of income for the effects of certain items that the Company believes are not reflective of the Company's underlying performance for the reporting period. Adjusted net income is calculated by adjusting net income for items such as foreign currency translation gains or losses, realized and unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments, severance and transaction costs related to acquisitions, revaluation gains, environmental remediation, gains or losses on the disposal of assets, purchase price allocations to inventory, impairment loss charges and reversals and retroactive payments and income and mining taxes adjustments. Adjusted net income per share is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by the weighted average number of shares outstanding at the end of the period on a basic and diluted basis.

The Company believes that these generally accepted industry measures are useful to investors in that they allow for the evaluation of the results of continuing operations and in making comparisons between periods. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are intended to provide investors with information about the Company's continuing income generating capabilities from its core mining business, excluding the above adjustments, which the Company believes are not reflective of operational performance. Management uses this measure to, and believes it is useful to investors so they can, understand and monitor for the operating performance of the Company in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The following tables set out a reconciliation of net income per the condensed interim consolidated statements of income to adjusted net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023.



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (thousands of United States dollars) 2024

2023

2024

2023





Restated(i)





Restated(i) Net income for the period - basic $ 567,118

$ 174,803

$ 1,386,326

$ 2,315,364 Dilutive impact of cash settling LTIP -

(1,915)

-

(4,831) Net income for the period - diluted $ 567,118

$ 172,888

$ 1,386,326

$ 2,310,533 Foreign currency translation loss (gain) 3,436

(6,492)

(748)

(2,258) Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments (17,153)

34,010

48,390

1,038 Transaction costs related to acquisitions -

4,591

-

21,503 Revaluation gain on Yamana Transaction -

-

-

(1,543,414) Environmental remediation 6,294

1,890

11,201

(87) Net loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 5,420

5,491

25,786

9,092 Purchase price allocation to inventory -

3,656

-

26,477 Other(ii) -

3,262

13,215

3,262 Income and mining taxes adjustments(iii) 7,462

(5,070)

1,146

(24,293) Adjusted net income for the period - basic $ 572,577

$ 216,141

$ 1,485,316

$ 806,684 Adjusted net income for the period - diluted $ 572,577

$ 214,226

$ 1,485,316

$ 801,853

















Notes:













(i) Certain previously reported line items have been restated to reflect the final purchase price allocation of theYamana Transaction (ii) Other adjustments relate to retroactive payments that management considers not reflective of the Company's underlying performance in the current period (iii) Income and mining taxes adjustments reflect items such as foreign currency translation recorded to the income and mining taxes expense, the impact of income and mining taxes on adjusted items, recognition of previously unrecognized capital losses, the result of income and mining taxes audits, impact of tax law changes and adjustments to prior period tax filings

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is calculated by adjusting net income for finance costs, amortization of property, plant and mine development and income and mining tax expense line items as reported in the condensed interim consolidated statements of income.

Adjusted EBITDA removes the effects of certain items that the Company believes are not reflective of the Company's underlying performance for the reporting period. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting the EBITDA calculation for items such as foreign currency translation gains or losses, realized and unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments, severance and transaction costs related to acquisitions, revaluation gains, environmental remediation, gains or losses on the disposal of assets, purchase price allocations to inventory, impairment loss charges and reversals and retroactive payments.

The Company believes that these generally accepted industry measures are useful in that they allow for the evaluation of the cash generating capability of the Company to fund its working capital, capital expenditure and debt repayments. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are intended to provide investors with information about the Company's continuing cash generating capability from its core mining business, excluding the above adjustments, which management believes are not reflective of operational performance. Management uses these measures to, and believes it is useful to investors so they can, understand and monitor the cash generating capability of the Company in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The following tables set out a reconciliation of net income per the condensed interim consolidated statements of income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023.



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (thousands of United States dollars) 2024

2023

2024

2023





Restated(i)





Restated(i) Net income for the period $ 567,118

$ 174,803

$ 1,386,326

$ 2,315,364 Finance costs 28,527

35,704

99,265

94,989 Amortization of property, plant and mine development 390,245

421,091

1,125,859

1,111,364 Income and mining tax expense 272,672

90,412

652,718

356,638 EBITDA 1,258,562

722,010

3,264,168

3,878,355 Foreign currency translation loss (gain) 3,436

(6,492)

(748)

(2,258) Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments (17,153)

34,010

48,390

1,038 Transaction costs related to acquisitions -

4,591

-

21,503 Revaluation gain on Yamana Transaction -

-

-

(1,543,414) Environmental remediation 6,294

1,890

11,201

(87) Net loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 5,420

5,491

25,786

9,092 Purchase price allocation to inventory -

3,656

-

26,477 Other(ii) -

3,262

13,215

3,262 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,256,559

$ 768,418

$ 3,362,012

$ 2,393,968

















Notes:













(i) Certain previously reported line items have been restated to reflect the final purchase price allocation of the Yamana Transaction. (ii) Other adjustments relate to retroactive payments that management considers not reflective of the Company's underlying performance in the current period.

Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital balances and cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital balances per share

Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital balances and cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital balances per share are calculated by adjusting the cash provided by operating activities as shown in the condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows for the effects of changes in non-cash working capital balances such as income taxes, inventories, other current assets, accounts payable and accrued liabilities and interest payable. The per share amount is calculated by dividing cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital balances by the weighted average number of shares outstanding at the end of the period on a basic basis. The Company believes that changes in working capital can be volatile due to numerous factors, including the timing of payments. Management uses these measures to, and believes they are useful to investors so they can, assess the underlying operating cash flow performance and future operating cash flow generating capabilities of the Company in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS. A reconciliation of these measures to the nearest IFRS measure is provided below.

Free cash flow and free cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital balances

Free cash flow is calculated by deducting additions to property, plant and mine development from the cash provided by operating activities line item as recorded in the condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows.

Free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital is calculated by excluding items such as the effect of changes in non-cash components of working capital from free cash flow, which includes income taxes, inventory, other current assets, accounts payable and accrued liabilities and interest payable.

The Company believes that these generally accepted industry measures are useful in that they allow for the evaluation of the Company's ability to repay creditors and return cash to shareholders without relying on external sources of funding. Free cash flow and free cash flow before changes in non-cash components of working capital also provide investors with information about the Company's financial position and its ability to generate cash to fund operational and capital requirements as well as return cash to shareholders. Management uses these measures in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS to, and believes it is useful to investors so they can, understand and monitor the cash generating ability of the Company.

The following tables set out a reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities per the condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows to free cash flow and free cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital balances and to cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital balances for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023.



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended S

eptember 30, (thousands of United States dollars) 2024

2023

2024

2023





Restated(i)





Restated(i) Cash provided by operating activities $ 1,084,532

$ 502,088

$ 2,829,043

$ 1,873,701 Additions to property, plant and mine development (464,101)

(419,832)

(1,255,786)

(1,228,387) Free Cash Flow 620,431

82,256

1,573,257

645,314 Changes in income taxes (95,930)

7,425

(142,732)

(81,980) Changes in inventory 156,871

118,251

165,727

144,998 Changes in other current assets (41,263)

3,527

16,237

86,947 Changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (80,704)

49,432

(74,622)

(51,427) Changes in interest payable 3,964

(12,067)

(2,867)

(1,760) Free cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital balances $ 563,369

$ 248,824

$ 1,535,000

$ 742,092 Additions to property, plant and mine development 464,101

419,832

1,255,786

1,228,387 Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash

working capital balances $ 1,027,470

$ 668,656

$ 2,790,786

$ 1,970,479















Cash provided by operating activities per share - basic $ 2.16

$ 1.01

$ 5.67

$ 3.85 Cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash

working capital balances per share - basic $ 2.05

$ 1.35

$ 5.59

$ 4.05 Free cash flow per share - basic $ 1.24

$ 0.17

$ 3.15

$ 1.33















Free cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital

balances - basic $ 1.12

$ 0.50

$ 3.07

$ 1.53

















Note:













(i) Certain previously reported line items have been restated to reflect the final purchase price allocation of the Yamana Transaction.

Operating margin

Operating margin is calculated by deducting production costs from revenue from mining operations. In order to reconcile operating margin to net income as recorded in the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, the Company adds the following items to the operating margin: income and mining taxes expense; other expenses (income); care and maintenance expenses; foreign currency translation (gain) loss; environmental remediation costs; gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments; finance costs; general and administrative expenses; amortization of property, plant and mine development; exploration and corporate development expenses; and revaluation gain and impairment losses (reversals). The Company believes that operating margin is a useful measure to investors as it reflects the operating performance of its individual mines associated with the ongoing production and sale of gold and by-product metals without allocating Company-wide overhead, including exploration and corporate development expenses, amortization of property, plant and mine development, general and administrative expenses, finance costs, gain and losses on derivative financial instruments, environmental remediation costs, foreign currency translation gains and losses, other expenses and income and mining tax expenses. Management uses this measure internally to plan and forecast future operating results. Management believes this measure is useful to investors as it provides them with additional information about the Company's underlying operating results and should be evaluated in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS. For a reconciliation of operating margin to revenue from mining operations reported in the Company's financial statements, see "Summary of Operations Key Performance Indicators" below.

Capital expenditures

Capital expenditures are calculated by deducting working capital adjustments from additions to property, plant and mine development per the condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows.

Capital expenditures are classified into sustaining capital expenditures and development capital expenditures. Sustaining capital expenditures are expenditures incurred during the production phase to sustain and maintain existing assets so they can achieve constant expected levels of production from which the Company will derive economic benefits. Sustaining capital expenditures include expenditure for assets to retain their existing productive capacity as well as to enhance performance and reliability of the operations. Development capital expenditures represent the spending at new projects and/or expenditures at existing operations that are undertaken with the intention to increase production levels or mine life above the current plans. Management uses these measures in the capital allocation process and to assess the effectiveness of its investments. Management believes these measures are useful so investors can assess the purpose and effectiveness of the capital expenditures split between sustaining and development in each reporting period. The classification between sustaining and development capital expenditures does not have a standardized definition in accordance with IFRS and other companies may classify expenditures in a different manner.

The following tables set out a reconciliation of sustaining capital expenditures and development capital expenditures to the additions to property, plant and mine development per the condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023.

(thousands of United States dollars) Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

20231

2024

20231 Sustaining capital expenditures(ii) $ 252,962

$ 211,298

$ 648,909

$ 592,843 Development capital expenditures(ii) 232,833

195,128

616,206

571,364 Total Capital Expenditures $ 485,795

$ 406,426

$ 1,265,115

$ 1,164,207 Working capital adjustments (21,694)

13,406

(9,329)

64,180 Additions to property, plant and mine development per the

condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows $ 464,101

$ 419,832

$ 1,255,786

$ 1,228,387

















Notes:













(i) The information set out in this table reflects the Company's 50% interest in Canadian Malartic up to and including March 30, 2023 and 100% interest thereafter. (ii) Sustaining capital expenditures and development capital expenditures include capitalized exploration.

Net debt

Net debt is calculated by adjusting the total of the current portion of long-term debt and non-current long-term debt as recorded on the condensed interim consolidated balance sheets for deferred financing costs and cash and cash equivalents. Management believes the measure of net debt is useful to help investors to determine the Company's overall debt position and to evaluate the future debt capacity of the Company.

The following tables set out a reconciliation of long-term debt per the condensed interim consolidated balance sheets to net debt as at September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023.



As at

As at (thousands of United States dollars) September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Current portion of long-term debt per the condensed interim consolidated balance sheets $ 415,000

$ 100,000 Non-current portion of long-term debt 1,052,233

1,743,086 Long-term debt $ 1,467,233

$ 1,843,086 Adjustment:





Cash and cash equivalents $ (977,215)

$ (338,648) Net Debt $ 490,018

$ 1,504,438

Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Measures

This news release also contains information as to estimated future total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce. The estimates are based upon the total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce that the Company expects to incur to mine gold at its mines and projects and, consistent with the reconciliation of these actual costs referred to above, do not include production costs attributable to accretion expense and other asset retirement costs, which will vary over time as each project is developed and mined. It is therefore not practicable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable IFRS measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release has been prepared as at October 30, 2024. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address circumstances, events, activities or developments that could, or may or will occur are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "achieve", "aim", "anticipate", "commit", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "future", "guide", "plan", "potential", "schedule", "target", "track", "will", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include the Company's forward-looking guidance, including metal production, estimated ore grades, recovery rates, project timelines, drilling targets or results, life of mine estimates, total cash costs per ounce, AISC per ounce, minesite costs per tonne, other expenses and cash flows; the potential for additional gold production at the Company's sites; the estimated timing and conclusions of the Company's studies and evaluations; the methods by which ore will be extracted or processed; the Company's expansion plans at Detour Lake, Upper Beaver and Odyssey, including the timing, funding, completion and commissioning thereof and the commencement of production therefrom; the Company's plans at Hope Bay and San Nicolás; statements concerning other expansion projects, recovery rates, mill throughput, optimization efforts and projected exploration, including costs and other estimates upon which such projections are based; timing and amounts of capital expenditures, other expenditures and other cash needs, and expectations as to the funding thereof; estimates of future mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral production and sales; the projected development of certain ore deposits, including estimates of exploration, development and production and other capital costs and estimates of the timing of such exploration, development and production or decisions with respect to such exploration, development and production; anticipated cost inflation and its effect on the Company's costs and results; estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources and the effect of drill results and studies on future mineral reserves and mineral resources; the Company's ability to obtain the necessary permits and authorizations in connection with its proposed or current exploration, development and mining operations, including at Meliadine, Upper Beaver and San Nicolás, and the anticipated timing thereof; future exploration; the anticipated timing of events with respect to the Company's mine sites; the Company's plans and strategies with respect to climate change and greenhouse gas emissions reductions; the sufficiency of the Company's cash resources; the Company's plans with respect to hedging and the effectiveness of its hedging strategies; future activity with respect to the Company's unsecured revolving bank credit facility, the term loan facility and other indebtedness; future dividend amounts, record dates, payment dates and discount rates under the dividend reinvestment plan; plans with respect to activity under the NCIB; and anticipated trends with respect to the Company's operations, exploration and the funding thereof. Such statements reflect the Company's views as at the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Agnico Eagle as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The material factors and assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements contained herein, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to, the assumptions set forth herein and in management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with Canadian securities regulators and that are included in its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 ("Form 40-F") filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as well as: that there are no significant disruptions affecting operations; that production, permitting, development, expansion and the ramp-up of operations at each of Agnico Eagle's properties proceeds on a basis consistent with current expectations and plans; that the relevant metal prices, foreign exchange rates and prices for key mining and construction inputs (including labour and electricity) will be consistent with Agnico Eagle's expectations; that Agnico Eagle's current estimates of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and metal recovery are accurate; that there are no material delays in the timing for completion of ongoing growth projects; that seismic activity at the Company's operations at LaRonde, Goldex, Fosterville and other properties is as expected by the Company and that the Company's efforts to mitigate its effect on mining operations, including with respect to community relations, are successful; that the Company's current plans to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions are successful; that the Company's current plans to optimize production are successful; that there are no material variations in the current tax and regulatory environment; that governments, the Company or others do not take measures in response to pandemics or other health emergencies or otherwise that, individually or in the aggregate, materially affect the Company's ability to operate its business or its productivity; and that measures taken relating to, or other effects of, pandemics or other health emergencies do not affect the Company's ability to obtain necessary supplies and deliver them to its mine sites. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the volatility of prices of gold and other metals; uncertainty of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and mineral recovery estimates; uncertainty of future production, project development, capital expenditures and other costs; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; inflationary pressures; financing of additional capital requirements; cost of exploration and development programs; seismic activity at the Company's operations, including at LaRonde, Goldex and Fosterville; mining risks; community protests, including by Indigenous groups; risks associated with foreign operations; risks associated with joint ventures; governmental and environmental regulation; the volatility of the Company's stock price; risks associated with the Company's currency, fuel and by-product metal derivative strategies; the current interest rate environment; the potential for major economies to encounter a slowdown in economic activity or a recession; the potential for increased conflict or hostilities in various regions, including Europe and the Middle East; and the extent and manner of communicable diseases or outbreaks, and measures taken by governments, the Company or others to attempt to mitigate the spread thereof may directly or indirectly affect the Company. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, see the AIF and MD&A filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and included in the Form 40-F filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, as well as the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators and the SEC. Other than as required by law, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Notes to Investors Regarding the Use of Mineral Resources

The mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates contained in this news release have been prepared in accordance with the Canadian securities administrators' (the "CSA") National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

In 2019, the SEC's disclosure requirements and policies for mining properties were amended to more closely align with current industry and global regulatory practices and standards, including NI 43-101. However, Canadian issuers that report in the United States using the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System ("MJDS"), such as the Company, may still use NI 43-101 rather than the SEC disclosure requirements when using the SEC's MJDS registration statement and annual report forms. Accordingly, mineral reserve and mineral resource information contained in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.

Investors are cautioned that while the SEC recognizes "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources", investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves. These terms have a great amount of uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to assume that any "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" or "inferred mineral resources" that the Company reports in this news release are or will be economically or legally mineable. Under Canadian regulations, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in limited circumstances.

Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any part or all of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category.

The mineral reserve and mineral resource data set out in this news release are estimates, and no assurance can be given that the anticipated tonnages and grades will be achieved or that the indicated level of recovery will be realized. The Company does not include equivalent gold ounces for by-product metals contained in mineral reserves in its calculation of contained ounces. Mineral reserves are not reported as a subset of mineral resources.

Scientific and Technical Information

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to Nunavut, Quebec and Finland operations has been approved by Dominique Girard, Eng., Executive Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer - Nunavut, Quebec & Europe; relating to Ontario, Australia and Mexico operations has been approved by Natasha Vaz, P.Eng., Executive Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer - Ontario, Australia & Mexico; relating to exploration has been approved by Guy Gosselin, Eng. and P.Geo., Executive Vice-President, Exploration; and relating to mineral reserves and mineral resources has been approved by Dyane Duquette, P.Geo., Vice-President, Mineral Resources Management, each of whom is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Additional Information

Additional information about each of the Company's material mineral projects as at December 31, 2023, including information regarding data verification, key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources and the risks that could materially affect the development of the mineral reserves and mineral resources required by sections 3.2 and 3.3 and paragraphs 3.4(a), (c) and (d) of NI 43-101 can be found in the Company's AIF and MD&A filed on SEDAR+ each of which forms a part of the Company's Form 40-F filed with the SEC on EDGAR and in the following technical reports filed on SEDAR+ in respect of the Company's material mineral properties: Detour Lake Operation, Ontario, Canada, NI 43-101 Technical Report (September 20, 2024); NI 43-101 Technical Report of the LaRonde complex in Québec, Canada (March 24, 2023); NI 43-101 Technical Report Canadian Malartic Mine, Québec, Canada (March 25, 2021); Technical Report on the Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves at Meadowbank Gold complex including the Amaruq Satellite Mine Development, Nunavut, Canada as at December 31, 2017 (February 14, 2018); the Updated Technical Report on the Meliadine Gold Project, Nunavut, Canada (February 11, 2015).

APPENDIX A - EXPLORATION DETAILS

SMC, Main Break zones and AK deposit at Macassa complex

Drill hole Zone / deposit From

(metres) To (metres) Depth of

midpoint below surface

(metres) Estimated true width (metres) Gold grade (g/t) (uncapped) Gold grade

(g/t) (capped)* 57-1556 SMC West 152.5 155.1 1,713 2.0 12.5 12.5 57-1556 SMC West 242.5 245.0 1,710 2.2 31.8 31.8 58-1142 Main Break 171.7 173.7 1,855 1.9 27.4 18.0 58-1290 Main Break 194.0 197.2 1,986 3.2 19.5 19.5 KLAK-321 AK 168.6 174.7 245 5.7 7.7 7.7 KLAK-339 AK 176.6 178.6 251 1.9 11.8 11.8

*Results from the Macassa mine use a capping factor ranging from 68.6 g/t to 445.7 g/t gold depending on the zone. Results from AK use a capping factor of 70 g/t gold.

Fosterville

Drill hole Zone From (metres) To (metres) Depth of

midpoint

below surface

(metres) Estimated true width

(metres) Gold grade (g/t)

(uncapped)* UDH4996 Cardinal 348.8 353.0 1,764 3.2 6.8 UDH4999A Cardinal 357.0 363.6 1,785 5.7 72.8 including Cardinal 363.3 363.6 1,787 0.28 1,383.2 UDR062 Curie 575.7 585.1 705 7.7 5.2 UDR063 Curie 606.3 619.4 613 10.7 3.0

*Results from the Fosterville mine are uncapped.

EXPLORATION DRILL COLLAR COORDINATES

Drill hole UTM East* UTM North* Elevation (metres above sea level) Azimuth (degrees) Dip (degrees) Length (metres)

Odyssey mine

MEX24-311W 718682 5334768 307 147 -60 2,092

MEX24-311WA 718682 5334768 307 147 -60 2,048

MEX24-315 718652 5334762 307 161 -52 1,851

UGEG-054-002 717965 5334110 -229 176 -22 777

UGEG-075-007 717922 5334061 -250 195 -25 751

UGEG-075-022 717920 5334061 -250 185 -27 769

MEX24-315 718652 5334762 307 161 -52 1,851

MEX24-316 718604 5334758 308 170 -57 1,876

MEX24-317 718664 5334762 308 160 -63 2,076

MEX24-318 718652 5334763 307 166 -45 1,749

UGOD-075-006 717784 5334183 -321 9 -41 522

UGOD-075-007 717785 5334182 -320 31 -35 559

UGOD-075-008 717785 5334182 -321 15 -37 531

Detour Lake

DLM24-820 586876 5542301 296 188 -69 975

DLM24-829 587208 5541641 292 178 -61 433

DLM24-859 588927 5541623 284 181 -61 801

DLM24-882C 587880 5541938 287 174 -62 720

DLM24-882CW 587880 5541938 287 174 -62 281

DLM24-895AW 587001 5541947 306 176 -64 570

DLM24-931A 587844 5541779 286 177 -60 786

DLM24-940 588685 5541727 287 181 -58 1,056

DLM24-952 588604 5541692 288 182 -60 975

DLM24-956 588288 5541584 289 177 -58 849

DLM24-958C 587922 5541872 286 175 -62 717

DLM24-959A 588167 5541657 288 176 -57 939

DLM24-963 589167 5541655 284 180 -59 795

DLM24-967 589210 5541518 283 180 -58 1,053

DLM24-978 587409 5541505 287 176 -56 297

DLM24-990 586724 5541749 291 179 -61 501

DLM24-1000 587366 5541638 288 177 -60 470

Meliadine

ML425-9204-D6 539204 6988938 -450 181 -52 331

ML425-9323-D2 539323 6988928 -437 143 -69 372

ML425-9323-D15 539322 6988928 -435 188 -54 316

ML425-9323-D29B 539324 6988928 -435 170 -52 318

ML425-9950-D26 539947 6989006 -422 227 -55 492

M24-3849 540383 6987235 62 204 -68 430

M24-3876 540053 6987340 62 202 -65 615

M24-3879A 540039 6987491 62 203 -69 555

M24-3901A 540070 6987218 62 203 -68 393

M24-3936 539306 6988356 20 210 -49 279

M24-3938 539317 6988354 20 195 -44 258

M24-3947 539656 6988314 35 175 -66 258

M24-3948 539696 6988370 35 179 -67 420

M24-3992 538822 6988345 69 179 -48 207

ML375-9664-D20 539665 6988397 -279 144 -68 261

ML400-8931-U10A 538931 6988454 -313 161 14 165

ML400-9970-D3 539970 6988460 -323 217 -35 201

ML400-9970-D19 539968 6988460 -322 206 -49 195

ML400-9970-D23 539973 6988461 -323 112 -69 279

ML400-9970-D24 539970 6988460 -322 165 -55 234

ML400-9970-D25 539973 6988462 -323 101 -76 280

ML400-9970-D12 539971 6988460 -322 148 -45 210

ML400-9970-D28 539971 6988460 -323 138 -54 205

ML475-9228-D1 539970 6988460 -322 165 -55 234

ML475-9228-D13 539972 6988460 -322 127 -61 246

Hope Bay

HBM23-105 435438 7548956 26 240 -58 912

HBM24-183 435244 7549203 26 237 -57 857

HBM24-211 434791 7548246 35 68 -65 932

HBM24-212 434855 7548120 35 71 -50 773

HBM24-213 435025 7548254 62 88 -74 771

HBM24-217 434855 7548120 35 71 -60 918

HBM24-219A 434899 7548269 57 73 -68 804

HBM24-232 435042 7548162 69 77 -61 629

HBM24-237 435108 7548041 38 71 -66 650

HBM24-241 434863 7548096 35 74 -51 766

HBM24-246 434823 7548148 33 73 -55 804

HBM24-247 434799 7548141 32 70 -59 841

HBM24-248 434797 7548194 34 70 -54 847

Macassa

57-1556 568424 5331071 -1402 337 3 290

58-1142 570015 5332170 -1536 343 3 274

58-1290 570230 5332242 -1558 346 -29 284

KLAK-321 570289 5331414 32 165 23 213

KLAK-339 570289 5331414 32 138 20 198

Fosterville

UDH4996 1531 5073 3710 95 -66 384

UDH4999A 1531 5073 3710 82 -70 372

UDR062 2935 11014 4713 114 -39 654

UDR063 2935 11014 4713 112 -29 654



*Coordinate Systems: NAD 83 UTM Zone 17N for Odyssey; NAD 1983 UTM Zone 17N for Detour Lake and Macassa; NAD 1983 UTM Zone 14N for Meliadine; NAD 1983 UTM Zone 13N for Hope Bay; Mine grid including elevation for Fosterville.

APPENDIX B - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (thousands of United States dollars, except where noted)



















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023





(Restated)(i)





(Restated)(i) Net income - key line items:













Revenue from mine operations:













Quebec













LaRonde mine 159,294

126,899

435,799

362,984 LaRonde zone 5 mine 47,363

33,290

127,392

99,370 Canadian Malartic(iii) 345,969

320,044

1,092,558

793,989 Goldex 81,384

68,467

237,304

209,802 Ontario













Detour Lake 437,920

288,156

1,140,293

911,819 Macassa 162,334

85,407

455,203

316,145 Nunavut













Meliadine 208,209

180,344

630,724

507,057 Meadowbank 315,047

210,843

873,047

616,512 Australia













Fosterville 167,368

116,916

433,429

454,291 Europe













Kittila 148,652

113,729

395,875

332,616 Mexico













Pinos Altos 68,336

54,390

184,526

156,227 La India 13,733

43,926

55,903

109,457 Revenues from mining operations $ 2,155,609

$ 1,642,411

$ 6,062,053

$ 4,870,269 Production costs 783,653

759,411

2,339,222

2,155,808 Total operating margin(ii) 1,371,956

883,000

3,722,831

2,714,461 Amortization of property, plant and mine development 390,245

421,091

1,125,859

1,111,364 Revaluation gain(iv) -

-

-

(1,543,414) Exploration, corporate and other 141,921

196,694

557,928

474,509 Income before income and mining taxes 839,790

265,215

2,039,044

2,672,002 Income and mining taxes expense 272,672

90,412

652,718

356,638 Net income for the period $ 567,118

$ 174,803

$ 1,386,326

$ 2,315,364 Net income per share - basic $ 1.13

$ 0.35

$ 2.78

$ 4.76 Net income per share - diluted $ 1.13

$ 0.35

$ 2.77

$ 4.74















Cash flows:













Cash provided by operating activities $ 1,084,532

$ 502,088

$ 2,829,043

$ 1,873,701 Cash used in investing activities $ (537,933)

$ (435,666)

$ (1,375,557)

$ (2,284,613) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (493,545)

$ (144,239)

$ (813,813)

$ 109,843















Realized prices:













Gold (per ounce) $ 2,492

$ 1,928

$ 2,297

$ 1,933 Silver (per ounce) $ 30.69

$ 23.55

$ 28.31

$ 23.66 Zinc (per tonne) $ 2,822

$ 2,360

$ 2,697

$ 2,746 Copper (per tonne) $ 8,254

$ 8,223

$ 9,304

$ 8,740

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (thousands of United States dollars, except where noted)



















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Payable production(v):













Gold (ounces):













Quebec













LaRonde mine 47,313

49,303

161,388

167,471 LaRonde zone 5 mine 18,292

15,193

54,915

53,412 Canadian Malartic(iii) 141,392

177,243

509,169

435,683 Goldex 30,334

35,880

98,472

107,619 Ontario













Detour Lake 173,891

152,762

492,889

483,971 Macassa 70,727

46,792

203,048

167,951 Nunavut













Meliadine 99,838

89,707

284,238

267,856 Meadowbank 133,502

116,555

387,695

322,440 Australia













Fosterville 65,532

59,790

188,064

228,161 Europe













Kittila 56,715

59,408

166,967

173,230 Mexico













Pinos Altos 21,371

25,386

69,850

71,679 CrestonMascota 9

141

50

550 La India 4,529

22,269

21,190

56,423 Total gold (ounces): 863,445

850,429

2,637,935

2,536,446















Silver (thousands of ounces) 602

589

1,845

1,753 Zinc (tonnes) 914

1,420

4,479

6,318 Copper (tonnes) 797

659

2,673

1,935

















AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (thousands of United States dollars, except where noted)



















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Payable metal sold(vi):













Gold (ounces):













Quebec













LaRonde mine 58,357

62,413

175,086

172,495 LaRonde zone 5 mine 18,920

17,748

55,436

52,132 Canadian Malartic(iii) 139,694

164,974

475,893

405,040 Goldex 31,671

35,517

99,896

108,548 Ontario













Detour Lake 176,585

149,747

497,215

473,322 Macassa 65,000

44,400

197,840

164,430 Nunavut













Meliadine 83,900

93,426

276,878

262,165 Meadowbank 126,010

108,579

378,123

317,584 Australia













Fosterville 67,198

60,750

187,247

235,250 Europe













Kittila 59,464

58,540

171,448

171,060 Mexico













Pinos Altos 23,700

24,543

69,510

71,134 La India 5,400

22,460

24,620

56,343 Total gold (ounces): 855,899

843,097

2,609,192

2,489,503















Silver (thousands of ounces) 573

571

1,814

1,720 Zinc (tonnes) 1,748

2,108

4,802

6,982 Copper (tonnes) 806

657

2,681

1,938

















AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (thousands of United States dollars, except where noted)



















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Total cash costs per ounce - co-product basis(vii):













Quebec













LaRonde mine $ 1,291

$ 1,111

$ 1,180

$ 1,097 LaRonde zone 5 mine 1,300

1,297

1,174

1,220 Canadian Malartic(iii) 1,037

814

918

800 Goldex 1,121

822

1,040

802 Ontario













Detour Lake 784

757

815

755 Macassa 757

843

766

722 Nunavut













Meliadine 890

972

910

977 Meadowbank 918

1,229

930

1,180 Australia













Fosterville 653

497

604

438 Europe













Kittila 1,011

931

1,034

877 Mexico













Pinos Altos 2,023

1,606

1,807

1,512 La India 2,901

1,174

2,009

1,292 Total cash costs per ounce (co-product basis) $ 953

$ 924

$ 930

$ 885















Total cash costs per ounce - by-product basis(vii):













Quebec













LaRonde mine $ 1,078

$ 875

$ 934

$ 850 LaRonde zone 5 mine 1,285

1,287

1,160

1,207 Canadian Malartic(iii) 1,025

805

906

789 Goldex 1,031

822

945

802 Ontario













Detour Lake 779

755

812

752 Macassa 750

841

763

719 Nunavut













Meliadine 889

971

908

975 Meadowbank 910

1,225

923

1,173 Australia













Fosterville 651

495

602

437 Europe













Kittila 1,010

930

1,033

875 Mexico













Pinos Altos 1,531

1,310

1,426

1,236 La India 2,872

1,156

1,963

1,272 Total cash costs per ounce (by-product basis) $ 921

$ 898

$ 897

$ 857

















Notes: (i) Certain previously reported line items have been restated to reflect the final purchase price allocation of Canadian Malartic (ii) Operating margin is not a recognized measure under IFRS and this data may not be comparable to data reported by other gold producers. See Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance- Operating Margin for more information on the Company's calculation and use of operating margin (iii) The information set out in this table reflects the Company's 50% interest in Canadian Malartic up to and including March 30, 2023 and 100% interest thereafter (iv) Revaluation gain on the 50% interest the Company owned in Canadian Malartic prior to the Yamana Transaction (v) Payable production (a non-GAAP non-financial performance measure) is the quantity of mineral produced during a period contained in products that are or will be sold by the Company, whether such products are sold during the period or held as inventories at the end of the period (vi) CanadianMalartic payable metal sold excludes the 5.0% in-kind net smelter return royalty held byOsisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Detour Lake payable metal sold excludes the 2.0% in-kind net smelter royalty held by Franco-Nevada CorporationMacassa payable metal sold excludes the 1.5% in-kind net smelter royalty held by Franco-Nevada Corporation (vii) The total cash costs per ounce is not a recognized measure under IFRS and this data may not be comparable to data reported by other gold producers. See Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance - Total Cash Costs per Ounce and Minesite Costs per Tonne for a discussion on the composition and usefulness of these measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial information prepared in accordance withIFRS

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (thousands of United States dollars, except share amounts, IFRS basis) (Unaudited)









As at

As at

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 977,215

$ 338,648 Inventories 1,533,064

1,418,941 Income taxes recoverable 19,707

27,602 Fair value of derivative financial instruments 15,742

50,786 Other current assets 361,975

355,175 Total current assets 2,907,703

2,191,152 Non-current assets:





Goodwill 4,157,672

4,157,672 Property, plant and mine development 21,389,861

21,221,905 Investments 512,571

345,257 Deferred income and mining tax asset 18,573

53,796 Other assets 830,109

715,167 Total assets $ 29,816,489

$ 28,684,949







LIABILITIES





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 882,039

$ 750,380 Share based liabilities 20,936

24,316 Interest payable 18,505

14,226 Income taxes payable 220,707

81,222 Current portion of long-term debt 415,000

100,000 Reclamation provision 49,721

24,266 Lease obligations 46,347

46,394 Fair value of derivative financial instruments 10,542

7,222 Total current liabilities 1,663,797

1,048,026 Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt 1,052,233

1,743,086 Reclamation provision 1,116,295

1,049,238 Lease obligations 101,833

115,154 Share based liabilities 10,686

11,153 Deferred income and mining tax liabilities 5,095,753

4,973,271 Other liabilities 270,921

322,106 Total liabilities 9,311,518

9,262,034







EQUITY





Common shares:





Outstanding - 501,907,461 common shares issued, less 390,389 shares held in trust 18,663,351

18,334,869 Stock options 174,657

201,755 Contributed surplus -

22,074 Retained earnings 1,727,379

963,172 Other reserves (60,416)

(98,955) Total equity 20,504,971

19,422,915 Total liabilities and equity $ 29,816,489

$ 28,684,949

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts, IFRS basis) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023





Restated(i)





Restated(i)















REVENUES













Revenues from mining operations $ 2,155,609

$ 1,642,411

$ 6,062,053

$ 4,870,269















COSTS, INCOME AND EXPENSES













Production(ii) 783,653

759,411

2,339,222

2,155,808 Exploration and corporate development 60,335

61,594

166,788

169,784 Amortization of property, plant and mine development 390,245

421,091

1,125,859

1,111,364 General and administrative 48,500

38,930

145,436

134,450 Finance costs 28,527

35,704

99,265

94,989 (Gain) loss on derivative financial instruments (17,153)

34,010

48,390

1,038 Foreign currency translation loss (gain) 3,436

(6,492)

(748)

(2,258) Care and maintenance 13,810

12,361

35,078

33,017 Revaluation gain(iii) -

-

-

(1,543,414) Other expenses 4,466

20,587

63,719

43,489 Income before income and mining taxes 839,790

265,215

2,039,044

2,672,002 Income and mining taxes expense 272,672

90,412

652,718

356,638 Net income for the period $ 567,118

$ 174,803

$ 1,386,326

$ 2,315,364















Net income per share - basic $ 1.13

$ 0.35

$ 2.78

$ 4.76 Net income per share - diluted $ 1.13

$ 0.35

$ 2.77

$ 4.74 Adjusted net income per share - basic(iv) $ 1.14

$ 0.44

$ 2.97

$ 1.66 Adjusted net income per share - diluted(iv) $ 1.14

$ 0.43

$ 2.97

$ 1.65















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

(in thousands):













Basic 500,974

495,286

499,343

486,131 Diluted 502,106

496,404

500,196

487,442

















Notes: (i) Certain previously reported line items have been restated to reflect the final purchase price allocation of theYamana Transaction (ii) Exclusive of amortization, which is shown separately (iii) Revaluation gain on the 50% interest previously owned in CanadianMalartic prior to theYamana Transaction (iv) Adjusted net income per share is not a recognized measure underIFRS and this data may not be comparable to data reported by other companies. SeeNote Regarding Certain Measures of Performance - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share for a discussion of the composition and usefulness of this measure and a reconciliation to the nearestIFRS measure

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (thousands of United States dollars, IFRS basis) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023





Restated(i)





Restated(i) OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income for the period $ 567,118

$ 174,803

$ 1,386,326

$ 2,315,364 Add (deduct) adjusting items:













Amortization of property, plant and mine development 390,245

421,091

1,125,859

1,111,364 Revaluation gain(ii) -

-

-

(1,543,414) Deferred income and mining taxes 58,641

25,123

152,788

66,794 Unrealized (gain) loss on currency and commodity derivatives (24,169)

31,088

38,363

(34,888) Unrealized (gain) loss on warrants (53)

6,802

(3,903)

9,098 Stock-based compensation 21,242

11,939

58,957

38,466 Foreign currency translation loss (gain) 3,436

(6,492)

(748)

(2,258) Other 11,010

4,302

33,144

9,953 Changes in non-cash working capital balances:













Income taxes 95,930

(7,425)

142,732

81,980 Inventories (156,871)

(118,251)

(165,727)

(144,998) Other current assets 41,263

(3,527)

(16,237)

(86,947) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 80,704

(49,432)

74,622

51,427 Interest payable (3,964)

12,067

2,867

1,760 Cash provided by operating activities 1,084,532

502,088

2,829,043

1,873,701















INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Additions to property, plant and mine development (464,101)

(419,832)

(1,255,786)

(1,228,387) Yamana transaction, net of cash and cash equivalents -

-

-

(1,000,617) Contributions for acquisition of mineral assets (4,197)

(10,950)

(11,296)

(10,950) Purchases of equity securities and other investments (73,341)

(7,962)

(114,644)

(52,126) Other investing activities 3,706

3,078

6,169

7,467 Cash used in investing activities (537,933)

(435,666)

(1,375,557)

(2,284,613)















FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Proceeds from Credit Facility -

100,000

600,000

1,100,000 Repayment of Credit Facility -

(100,000)

(600,000)

(1,000,000) Proceeds from Term Loan Facility, net of financing costs -

-

-

598,958 Repayment of Term Loan Facility (275,000)

-

(275,000)

- Repayment of Senior Notes (100,000)

-

(100,000)

(100,000) Long-term debt financing costs -

-

(3,544)

- Repayment of lease obligations (12,461)

(13,465)

(38,142)

(35,633) Disbursements to associates -

21,899

-

- Dividends paid (176,314)

(161,259)

(497,829)

(482,680) Repurchase of common shares (30,080)

-

(106,121)

(16,350) Proceeds on exercise of stock options 90,923

471

178,735

23,523 Common shares issued 9,387

8,115

28,088

22,025 Cash (used in) provided by financing activities (493,545)

(144,239)

(813,813)

109,843 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,172

782

(1,106)

(2,065) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period 55,226

(77,035)

638,567

(303,134) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 921,989

432,526

338,648

658,625 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 977,215

$ 355,491

$ 977,215

$ 355,491















SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION













Interest paid $ 26,870

$ 16,621

$ 76,773

$ 73,109 Income and mining taxes paid $ 119,178

$ 67,904

$ 377,555

$ 207,669



Notes: (i) Certain previously reported line items have been restated to reflect the final purchase price allocation of the Yamana Transaction. (ii) Revaluation gain on the 50% interest the Company previously owned in Canadian Malartic prior to the Yamana Transaction.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-reports-third-quarter-2024-results--record-free-cash-flow-for-the-fourth-consecutive-quarter-balance-sheet-strengthened-by-further-debt-reduction-well-positioned-to-achieve-gold-production-and-cost-guidance-ongoin-302291949.html

