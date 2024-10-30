Stallion Uranium Announces Extension of LOI

VANCOUVER, Oct. 30, 2024 - Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: FE0) announces that, further to its news release of October 9, 2024 in which the Company announced the signing of a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with an arm's-length party (the "Optionor") under which the Company has granted the Optionor the option to acquire an 80% interest in its Horse Heaven Gold and Antimony project located in Idaho, United States, the deadline to enter into a definitive agreement has been extended to November 8, 2024, failing which the LOI may be terminated.

About Stallion Uranium

Stallion Uranium is working to 'Fuel the Future with Uranium' through the exploration of roughly 3,000 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company, with JV partner Atha Energy holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties.

Stallion offers optionality with the Horse Heaven gold project in Idaho that neighbours the world class Stibnite Gold deposit held by Perpetua Resources, offering exposure to upside potential from district advancement with limited capital expenditures.

