Newfoundland Discovery Announces Share Consolidation

Toronto, October 30, 2024 - Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or "the Company") announces that the Board of Directors has approved a consolidation of all of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of twenty (20) pre-consolidated shares for every one (1) post-consolidated share (the "Consolidation").

After giving effect to the Consolidation, the Company will have 4,661,333 common shares issued and outstanding. The Company's name and stock symbol shall remain the same.

The Consolidation remains subject to the approval of Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company will issue a further news release announcing the effective date in which the Company will commence trading on a consolidated basis.

About Newfoundland Discovery Corp.

Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) is a Canadian junior mining exploration Company, with a primary focus on the exploration and development of mineral assets in active Canadian mining districts. Our portfolio of projects includes lithium prospects in the Hearst, Ontario district, a portfolio of precious and base metal projects in Newfoundland, and a strategic early-mover foothold on projects in the Detour Lake Gold Mine district of Ontario.

