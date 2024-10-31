Steadright Critical Minerals Announces Change Of Record Date For Proposed Share Consolidation

October 30 - Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM) ("Steadright" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated October 29, 2024, the record date of November 1, 2024 has been extended to November 6, 2024 for its consolidation of the authorized and issued common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") on the basis of a one post-consolidated Common Share for each two pre-consolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation").

Effective at the opening of markets on November 6, 2024, the Common Shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing ticker "SCM". The new CUSIP number will be 857868301 and the new ISIN number will be CA8578683010.

The Consolidation is subject to the submission of certain Consolidation documents to the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright currently holds an option on its RAM property near Port Cartier, Quebec within the Côte-Nord Region, which is accessible by route 138. The RAM project is comprised of over 13,000 acres and located on a Anorthositic complex that is in a highly prospective geological unit and historically been under explored for Ni, Cu, Co and precious metals.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: (i) expectations regarding submission of certain documents to the CSE for the Consolidation and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the submission of certain documents to the CSE for the Consolidation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company have attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

