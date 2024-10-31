Canada Nickel Provides Update on Regional Exploration Program

Highlights

Successful infill drilling at Reid continues including a total of 643 metres of 0.26% nickel in REI24-43; initial resource expected before end of 2024

First assays from 2024 drilling at Mann West yield excellent results including 330 metres of 0.26% nickel in MAN24-58 including a total of 24.5 metres of 0.35% nickel; initial resource estimate expected by Q1 2025

Multiple gold intervals in Mann North drilling including 4.5 metres of 2.36 g/t gold within 45 metres of 0.45 g/t gold at MAN24-67

Over 100,000 metres successfully drilled on regional properties to date in 2024

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2024 - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce results from its ongoing exploration programs at Reid, Mann and Reaume as several regional properties are being advanced to an initial resource stage. The Company's 2024 regional exploration program remains on-track with over 100,000 metres of drilling completed on 14 properties, all located within 100 kilometres of Timmins, Ontario.

CEO Mark Selby said, "We continue to demonstrate the potential of the Timmins Nickel District with today's drilling results from five separate properties. The results today highlight the shallow, well-mineralized large-scale potential of Mann West. Infill drilling at Reid continues to deliver long well-mineralized intervals and we are on-track for an initial resource at Reid before year end. Mann Central has yielded multiple intervals of well-mineralized peridotite across a 1.9 kilometre strike length."

Mr. Selby continued, "We typically encounter platinum and palladium precious metals in the Timmins Nickel district, but at our Mann North property, we intersected multiple gold intervals such as 45 metres of 0.45 g/t including 4.5 metres of 2.36 g/t gold."

Reid

The Reid property is located just 16 kilometres southwest of Crawford and contains a geophysical target of 3.9 square kilometres which is nearly 2.4 times larger than Crawford.

Canada Nickel has completed 26,061 metres from 41 holes drilled during its 2024 drill program at Reid. The drill campaigns of 2023 and 2024 have delineated a mineralized ultramafic body with a strike length of 2.2 kilometres and width up to 1.0 kilometres and up to a depth of 650 metres within the central core of the target geophysical footprint, with a total of 32,893 metres in 57 drillholes. The anomaly remains open to the north, south and at depth (see Figure 1).

Assays are presented on this release for seven holes, with the results for seven more holes pending. All holes drilled intersected long mineralized intervals comprised of mainly dunite and minor peridotite. REI24-46 was drilled near the east end of the anomaly and intersected targeted higher grade nickel mineralization, confirming the continuity on strike of at least one higher grade horizon that is oriented NW-SE.

The Company remains on track to produce an initial resource at Reid, expected before year end 2024.

Table 1 - Drilling highlights Reid program

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Ni % Co % Pd g/t Pt g/t Cr % Fe % S % REI24-41 40.5 116.0 75.5 0.24 0.011 0.003 0.005 0.826 5.484 0.067 and 216.0 706.0 490.0 0.19 0.014 0.012 0.012 0.588 7.506 0.047 REI24-43 27.0 469.2 442.2 0.26 0.012 0.003 0.005 0.817 5.518 0.044 and 494.7 696.0 201.3 0.25 0.012 0.009 0.006 0.936 5.797 0.055 REI24-45 44.6 191.6 147.0 0.19 0.013 0.003 0.003 0.468 6.828 0.018 and 216.0 382.1 166.1 0.22 0.012 0.006 0.004 0.462 5.675 0.032 and 394.0 585.4 191.4 0.25 0.012 0.019 0.011 0.618 5.635 0.047 REI24-46 38.0 702.0 664.0 0.23 0.013 0.022 0.013 0.616 6.967 0.098 including 256.5 264.0 7.5 0.30 0.015 0.073 0.050 0.404 7.586 0.156 including 414.0 447.0 33.0 0.30 0.012 0.013 0.005 0.679 7.730 0.128 Including 586.5 595.5 9.0 0.35 0.018 0.004 0.003 0.755 6.067 0.112 REI24-47 48.3 303.0 254.7 0.26 0.012 0.003 0.003 0.798 5.581 0.027 and 335.5 450.8 115.3 0.24 0.011 0.003 0.003 0.781 5.880 0.034 and 477.0 699.4 222.4 0.19 0.013 0.011 0.015 0.568 7.565 0.033 REI24-48 56.8 126.4 69.6 0.22 0.011 0.023 0.008 0.598 6.982 0.042 and 210.0 702.0 492.0 0.21 0.013 0.003 0.003 0.632 6.431 0.031 REI24-50 51.0 144.0 93.0 0.25 0.012 0.003 0.003 0.877 5.558 0.048 and 161.0 314.0 153.0 0.24 0.012 0.005 0.003 0.921 5.425 0.035 and 327.3 532.2 204.9 0.27 0.011 0.004 0.003 0.928 5.492 0.058 including 354.0 381.0 27.0 0.30 0.011 0.005 0.005 0.917 5.037 0.072 REI24-52 36.3 750.0 713.7 0.24 0.013 0.007 0.006 0.64 6.03 0.053 including 309.0 321.0 12.0 0.48 0.019 0.058 0.032 0.60 6.68 0.121 and 415.5 489.0 73.5 0.34 0.013 0.022 0.012 0.57 6.01 0.103

*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.

Mann Property

The Mann property is located 22 kilometres east of Crawford between Timmins and Cochrane. The Company has completed a drill program in three of the four identified areas within the property, Mann North, Mann West (together formerly Mann Northwest), and Central. (Figure 2). Exploration at Mann South is currently underway. Canada Nickel currently owns 80% of the Mann Property after successfully completing an earlier earn-in agreement with Noble Mineral Exploration. This property is part of the creation of an 'ExploreCo' subsidiary with Noble Mineral Exploration (see press release July 8, 2024) with Noble owning the other 20%.

Mann West

Mann West is approximately 3.5 kilometres long by up to 1.1 kilometres wide (covering 3.4 square kilometres). The drill program has focused on the southern half of the target with drilling completed over a strike length of 1.7 kilometres and a width of at least 600 metres. All drillholes intersected long sections of well-serpentinized peridotite and minor dunite with disseminated and visible nickel sulphide mineralization consisting primarily of pentlandite and heazlewoodite. The Company has drilled 40 holes to date at Mann West (Figure 3), 31 of which were drilled during the 2024 program. With this drilling, the Company has completed the first phase of exploration that is required for an initial resource estimate expected by Q1 2025. Assays from nine holes are presented in this release, with the remaining holes at Mann West still pending.

Table 2 - Mann West drilling highlights.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Ni % Co % Pd g/t Pt g/t Cr % Fe % S % MANN WEST MAN24-33 11.2 396.0 384.8 0.24 0.011 0.009 0.008 0.35 6.48 0.028 including 174.0 183.0 9.0 0.30 0.014 0.018 0.011 0.18 6.34 0.100 MAN24-37 8.7 180.0 171.3 0.26 0.011 0.005 0.006 0.15 6.04 0.037 and 236.4 402.0 165.6 0.26 0.012 0.008 0.007 0.24 6.26 0.071 including 267.0 273.0 6.0 0.37 0.013 0.004 0.005 0.30 7.73 0.100 and 361.5 369.0 7.5 0.38 0.013 0.078 0.043 0.18 6.35 0.162 MAN24-45 6.2 402.0 395.8 0.24 0.013 0.016 0.010 0.39 6.60 0.235 including 136.5 144.0 7.5 0.30 0.014 0.044 0.015 0.75 6.99 0.086 MAN24-49 5.4 198.2 192.8 0.19 0.013 0.029 0.017 0.41 7.44 0.081 and 221.6 402.0 180.4 0.21 0.011 0.003 0.006 0.42 6.69 0.033 MAN24-54 49.5 192.8 143.3 0.26 0.011 0.003 0.003 0.13 5.80 0.045 and 216.5 402.0 185.5 0.27 0.012 0.012 0.007 0.28 6.22 0.029 including 268.5 277.5 9.0 0.48 0.019 0.003 0.003 0.62 7.86 0.015 MAN24-58 21.0 351.0 330.0 0.26 0.013 0.015 0.007 0.24 6.51 0.076 including 193.5 204.5 11.0 0.35 0.015 0.023 0.009 0.44 6.86 0.110 and 307.5 321.0 13.5 0.36 0.016 0.040 0.018 0.19 7.17 0.130 MAN24-62 8.6 501.0 492.4 0.18 0.014 0.041 0.026 0.31 7.88 0.047 MAN24-69 7.2 229.5 222.3 0.19 0.013 0.022 0.015 0.38 7.35 0.054 and 264.0 491.0 227.0 0.19 0.013 0.004 0.005 0.41 7.35 0.023 MAN24-71 23.5 260.5 237.0 0.27 0.012 0.011 0.009 0.25 6.29 0.082 including 63.0 108.0 45.0 0.37 0.013 0.036 0.018 0.15 5.77 0.196 and 302.2 501.0 198.8 0.17 0.012 0.014 0.032 0.36 7.56 0.027

*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.

Mann Central

The outline of the ultramafic body at Mann Central is estimated by magnetics to be 4.5 kilometres long and between 0.5 to 1.0 kilometres wide (or 3.1 square kilometres). Drilling at this target was completed during the spring/summer of 2024 and now totals 32 drillholes and 11,853 metres. Mineralization is more consistent near the center of the target over an area of 1.9 kilometres by 600 metres (1.1 square kilometres). This release provides an update for 13 drillholes (Table 3), all of which intersected varying degrees of mineralized peridotite with minor pyroxenite dykes.

Mafic volcanics with abundant sulphide mineralization in the north contact were intersected in eight holes including MAN24-32 which yielded 3.3 metres of 1.03% nickel, 0.31% cobalt, and 0.57 % copper. Assays are still pending for 10 drillholes and the results from nine drillholes were previously released (see press release September 10, 2024).

Table 3 - Mann Central drilling highlights.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Ni % Co % Pd g/t Pt g/t Cr % Fe % S % MAN24-19 3.0 304.0 301.0 0.18 0.012 0.008 0.006 0.42 7.36 0.037 and 384.0 396.8 12.8 0.18 0.010 0.003 0.008 0.33 6.29 0.083 MAN24-22 9.0 552.0 543.0 0.24 0.012 0.005 0.006 0.17 5.90 0.057 Including 195.0 207.0 12.0 0.29 0.013 0.022 0.008 0.14 5.66 0.082 MAN24-26 12.0 55.5 43.0 0.25 0.011 0.003 0.008 0.18 5.85 0.101 and 100.5 399.0 298.5 0.23 0.011 0.004 0.003 0.16 6.22 0.052 MAN24-32 90.0 402.0 312.0 0.21 0.015 0.004 0.004 0.27 6.42 0.121 including 96.0 99.3 3.3 1.03 0.308 0.026 0.013 0.14 19.78 4.840 MAN24-34 75.0 259.0 184.0 0.22 0.011 0.008 0.008 0.31 6.79 0.044 and 297.0 402.0 105.0 0.24 0.011 0.007 0.008 0.22 5.97 0.080 MAN24-35 25.2 144.3 119.1 0.22 0.012 0.003 0.004 0.24 6.74 0.051 and 161.0 387.0 226.0 0.18 0.013 0.005 0.006 0.40 7.39 0.030 MAN24-39 97.5 171.0 73.5 0.19 0.011 0.007 0.007 0.45 7.28 0.049 MAN24-40 103.3 153.0 49.7 0.24 0.012 0.004 0.004 0.26 6.10 0.071 and 141.0 396.0 255.0 0.21 0.012 0.005 0.005 0.41 7.05 0.031 MAN24-43 76.7 182.4 105.7 0.22 0.012 0.005 0.006 0.22 6.37 0.114 and 205.4 402.0 196.6 0.23 0.012 0.003 0.005 0.38 6.56 0.033 MAN24-44 43.0 186.7 143.7 0.21 0.011 0.004 0.004 0.30 6.65 0.029 and 195.0 402.0 207.0 0.19 0.013 0.005 0.007 0.415 7.176 0.030 MAN24-52 11.4 46.7 35.3 0.31 0.037 0.003 0.006 0.169 5.794 0.176 and 73.0 400.0 327.0 0.20 0.013 0.004 0.005 0.390 6.779 0.028 MAN24-56B 45.0 402.0 357.0 0.20 0.013 0.003 0.005 0.411 7.126 0.022 MAN24-60 31.9 241.2 209.3 0.20 0.013 0.007 0.007 0.369 6.920 0.060 and 277.5 310.9 33.4 0.26 0.015 0.003 0.004 0.055 8.981 0.057

*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.

Mann North

The Mann North target is approximately 1.5 kilometres long by 600 metres wide (0.9 square kilometres) (Figure 4). Drilling was completed during the summer of 2024 and consisted of a preliminary exploratory phase of 16 drillholes totaling 6,315 metres. The majority of these holes intersected long sections of peridotite, with minor dunite (Table 4) with nickel grades in the peridotite consistent with Crawford. The peridotites, however, have anomalous values of platinum (Pt) and palladium (Pd) over significant intervals, as seen on Table 5. Hole MAN24-31, for example, intersected 12.7 metres of 0.58 g/t Pt+Pd and MAN24-50 intersected 16.7 metres of 0.50 g/t Pt+Pd.

In addition to the anomalous Pt and Pd, the ultramafic units at Mann also have higher values for gold, especially near certain contacts. The intersections can be high grade and narrow such as in MAN23-12 which intersected 4.93 g/t gold over 1.5 metres or can be thicker and lower grade such as in MAN24-67 which intersected 0.45 g/t gold over 45.0 metres. Nine of 15 of the drillholes at Mann North assayed to date include gold intersections of 0.4 g/t gold or higher. Significant intersections are summarized in Table 6.

Assays are pending for three remaining holes.

Table 4 - Mann North drilling highlights

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Ni % Co % Pd g/t Pt g/t Cr % Fe % S % MAN24-24 39.0 109.5 70.5 0.15 0.010 0.004 0.003 0.43 6.77 0.061 MAN24-31 28.4 519.0 490.6 0.18 0.012 0.013 0.022 0.38 6.88 0.061 including 57.0 72.0 15.0 0.30 0.014 0.044 0.024 0.28 6.47 0.280 MAN24-36 21.0 408.0 387.0 0.21 0.012 0.012 0.010 0.50 6.93 0.063 MAN24-46 18.8 312.5 293.7 0.17 0.012 0.005 0.007 0.40 7.54 0.028 and 327.9 399.0 71.1 0.17 0.014 0.012 0.008 0.39 8.25 0.057 MAN24-47 18.0 402.0 384 0.18 0.012 0.006 0.008 0.48 7.36 0.035 MAN24-50 21.5 280.6 259.1 0.15 0.012 0.004 0.005 0.45 7.54 0.024 and 313.5 390.0 76.5 0.18 0.013 0.010 0.011 0.41 7.29 0.051 MAN24-51 45.0 171.0 126 0.16 0.013 0.008 0.010 0.44 7.76 0.030 and 196.0 402.0 206 0.16 0.012 0.005 0.005 0.34 7.25 0.032 MAN24-53 15.0 402.0 387 0.11 0.012 0.007 0.010 0.33 8.07 0.032 MAN24-55 17.4 177.8 160.4 0.18 0.013 0.005 0.005 0.53 7.56 0.046 and 352.5 402.0 49.5 0.19 0.012 0.007 0.017 0.36 6.67 0.039 MAN24-59 31.5 402.0 370.5 0.15 0.012 0.010 0.011 0.38 7.19 0.044 MAN24-63 132.5 267.0 134.5 0.20 0.012 0.019 0.016 0.38 7.34 0.072 including 142.5 156.0 13.5 0.34 0.012 0.060 0.031 0.14 7.20 0.020 and 311.2 462.0 150.8 0.18 0.012 0.005 0.006 0.43 7.20 0.024 MAN24-67 15.6 420.0 404.4 0.15 0.012 0.025 0.021 0.36 7.72 0.039 including 327.0 348.0 21.0 0.23 0.013 0.081 0.043 0.55 7.79 0.141

Table 5 - Mann Properties PGM Highlights

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Pt+Pd (g/t) Pd g/t) Pt (g/t) Ni (%) Co (%) Cr (%) Fe (%) S (%) MAN24-49 201.0 219.0 18.0 0.51 0.30 0.21 0.04 0.007 0.37 4.58 0.021 MAN24-62 309 327 18.0 0.44 0.31 0.13 0.18 0.015 0.49 8.11 0.054 MAN24-35 390.0 402.0 12.0 0.33 0.11 0.22 0.06 0.011 0.48 7.49 0.014 MAN24-60 242.1 265.5 23.4 0.43 0.25 0.18 0.03 0.007 0.36 5.01 0.014 and 345.0 360.0 15.0 0.42 0.26 0.16 0.03 0.007 0.34 5.41 0.015 MAN24-69 238.0 255.0 17.0 0.45 0.26 0.19 0.04 0.007 0.39 4.76 0.013 MAN24-31 118.5 131.2 12.7 0.58 0.22 0.36 0.03 0.007 0.28 4.55 0.012 MAN24-38 125.0 138.0 13.0 0.32 0.21 0.11 0.02 0.007 0.28 6.79 0.024 and 285.0 292.6 7.6 0.47 0.21 0.26 0.05 0.011 0.29 6.21 0.013 and 382.5 396.2 13.7 0.39 0.18 0.21 0.05 0.012 0.36 5.64 0.018 MAN24-46 312.5 327.9 15.4 0.46 0.24 0.22 0.04 0.008 0.37 5.33 0.008 MAN24-50 280.6 297.3 16.7 0.50 0.33 0.17 0.03 0.007 0.38 5.07 0.011 MAN24-51 171.0 186.0 15.0 0.31 0.20 0.12 0.02 0.007 0.27 6.74 0.042 MAN24-55 288.0 337.0 49.0 0.33 0.17 0.17 0.02 0.007 0.25 6.33 0.038 MAN24-63 292.5 303.0 10.5 0.33 0.21 0.12 0.02 0.007 0.27 6.97 0.019

Table 6 - Mann Properties Gold Highlights

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) MAN24-19 382.5 384.0 1.5 0.40 MAN24-24 52.5 67.5 15.0 0.32 MAN24-31 57.0 58.5 1.5 0.41 MAN24-36 348.0 354.0 6.0 0.60 including 348.0 349.5 1.5 1.58 MAN24-51 289.5 304.5 15.0 0.36 Including 300.0 301.5 1.5 1.06 MAN24-55 396.0 399.0 3.0 0.36 MAN24-59 139.5 141.0 1.5 0.51 and 274.5 276.0 1.5 0.98 MAN24-67 115.5 160.5 45.0 0.45 including 118.5 121.5 3.0 1.15 and 147.0 151.5 4.5 2.36

Reaume

The Reaume property is located 20 kilometres northeast of Crawford, 15 kilometres southwest of Cochrane, and 55 kilometres northeast of Timmins. The property will form part of the ExploreCo subsidiary assets with Noble on an 80%-20% (Canada Nickel-Noble) ownership basis. Prior drill campaigns in 2022 had seasonal access constraints, however, in June 2024, the Company resumed exploration and intersected a mineralized portion of the ultramafic body consisting of moderate to strongly serpentinized peridotite containing spotty, coarse-grained awaruite mineralization in hole REU24-12 (Figure 7). This release contains the results of three drillholes at Reaume with assay results pending on two remaining holes.

Table 7- Reaume drilling highlights.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Ni % Co % Pd g/t Pt g/t Cr % Fe % S % REU24-11 36.0 501.0 465 0.19 0.012 0.004 0.005 0.623 7.403 0.020 REU24-12 40.3 561.0 520.7 0.19 0.013 0.003 0.006 0.588 7.375 0.026 Including 330.0 375.0 45 0.24 0.012 0.004 0.005 0.262 6.818 0.017 REU24-14 18.0 40.5 22.5 0.23 0.015 0.005 0.003 0.403 7.743 0.047 and 86.3 119.0 32.7 0.03 0.007 0.189 0.159 0.313 6.063 0.015 and 147.0 402.0 255 0.18 0.013 0.009 0.013 0.543 7.880 0.037 including 303.0 307.5 4.5 0.44 0.018 0.067 0.047 0.680 8.723 0.130

*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.

Table 8 Reaume PGM Highlights

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Pt+Pd (g/t) Pd g/t) Pt (g/t) Ni (%) Co (%) Cr (%) Fe (%) S (%) REU24-14 86.3 119.0 32.7 0.35 0.19 0.16 0.025 0.007 0.31 6.06 0.015 including 100.5 105.0 4.5 0.67 0.43 0.24 0.022 0.006 0.33 5.56 0.012

Table 9: Drillhole Orientation

Hole ID Easting (mE) Northing (mN) Azimuth (⁰) Dip (⁰) Length (m) REID REI24-41 457554 5404310 0 -60 706 REI24-43 457350 5404200 70 -60 696 REI24-45 457859 5403898 90 -60 668 REI24-46 456306 5404370 180 -50 702 REI24-47 457765 5404100 90 -60 702 REI24-48 456860 5404060 180 -55 702 REI24-50 457817 5404256 90 -60 600 REI24-52 457350 5404200 180 -60 759 MANN WEST MAN24-33 496260 5412289 35 -50 396 MAN24-37 496144 5412134 35 -50 402 MAN24-45 495656 5412189 40 -50 402 MAN24-49 495656 5412189 230 -50 402 MAN24-54 495796 5412336 40 -50 402 MAN24-58 495641 5412486 40 -65 351 MAN24-62 495296 5412441 50 -50 501 MANN CENTRAL MAN24-19 496800 5410400 0 -50 397 MAN24-22 498724 5410530 350 -50 552 MAN24-26 498360 5410370 0 -50 399 MAN24-32 498466 5410751 180 -50 402 MAN24-34 498970 5410764 165 -50 402 MAN24-35 497509 5410702 180 -50 402 MAN24-39 498466 5410751 215 -55 171 MAN24-40 497698 5410729 180 -50 396 MAN24-43 498265 5410644 180 -50 402 MAN24-44 497880 5410638 180 -50 402 MAN24-52 498450 5410430 180 -50 400 MAN24-56B 498260 5410430 180 -50 402 MAN24-60 498445 5410230 180 -50 360 MANN NORTH MAN24-24 496342 5414290 20 -50 237 MAN24-31 497243 5413464 20 -50 519 MAN24-36 497022 5413872 20 -50 408 MAN24-46 497195 5413805 200 -50 402 MAN24-47 497340 5413730 20 -50 402 MAN24-50 497552 5413697 200 -50 402 MAN24-51 497277 5414004 200 -50 402 MAN24-53 497727 5413538 20 -50 402 MAN24-55 496866 5413943 20 -50 402 MAN24-59 496917 5414076 20 -50 402 MAN24-67 496599 5414301 20 -50 420 REAUME REU24-11 488435 5422086 90 -50 501 REU24-12 488424 5421854 90 -50 561 REU24-14 488077 5422433 45 -50 402

Issuance of Shares to Service Provider

The Company also announces that it has entered into an engagement agreement (the "Services Agreement") with a third-party service provider (the "Service Provider"), pursuant to which the Service Provider has agreed to provide certain consulting and advisory services (the "Services") for a period of one year.. Pursuant to the Services Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue 150,000 common shares of the Company (the "Service Shares") to the Service Provider as a one-time payment for the Services.

The Issuance of the Services Shares is subject to the prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Service Shares will be subject to hold period under Canadian securities laws, which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Statement Regarding TSX Venture

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Quality Assurance and Control, Drilling and Assaying

Edwin Escarraga, MSc, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the on-going drilling and sampling program, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). The core is collected from the drill in sealed core trays and transported to the core logging facility. The core is marked and sampled at 1.5 metre lengths and cut with a diamond blade saw. One set of samples is transported in secured bags directly from the Canada Nickel core shack to Actlabs Timmins, while a second set of samples is securely shipped to SGS Lakefield for preparation, with analysis performed at SGS Burnaby or SGS Callao (Peru). All are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited labs. Analysis for precious metals (gold, platinum and palladium) are completed by Fire Assay while analysis for nickel, cobalt, sulphur and other elements are performed using a peroxide fusion and ICP-OES analysis. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of 3 QA/QC samples per 20 core samples making a batch of 60 samples that are submitted for analysis.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo. (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

