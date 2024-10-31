Flying Nickel Announces Name Change to CleanTech Vanadium Mining on November 5, 2024

Vancouver, October 31, 2024 - Flying Nickel Mining Corp. (TSXV: FLYN) (OTCQB: FLYNF) ("Flying Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be completing a corporate name change to "CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp." and will begin trading under a new stock ticker symbol "CTV" at the start of trading on November 5, 2024 on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's shareholder approved the change of name on October 21, 2024.

The Company's ISIN and CUSIP numbers will change to CA18453A1012 and 18453A101, respectively.

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share and warrant certificates are not affected by the name and ticker symbol change and do not need to be exchanged.

About Flying Nickel Mining Corp.

Flying Nickel is an exploration-stage mining company focused on vanadium and critical mineral resources. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Gibellini vanadium project with a positive BLM record of decision in Nevada, United States.

FLYING NICKEL MINING CORP.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Disclaimers

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although the Company believes considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company its securities, or its financial or operating results.

